The House GOP has been pretty mad at the FBI lately. Not only has it called for the FBI to undertake various investigations and demanded cuts to its budget, it’s also getting in the middle of the bureau’s plan to move its headquarters. There are so many threads and subplots to follow, it can all get a bit confusing. Fortunately, Molly Olmstead is here to help us untangle it all.

Plus: Jim Newell unpacks Republicans’ new plan to stick it to those hippies at the FBI.

(Also don’t miss Newell’s earlier feature on the absurd political fight over the location of the FBI headquarters).

Yes, trans women can breastfeed

Conservatives are up in arms about trans women breastfeeding. “Maybe they should calm down their feelings and consider the biology here,” Evan Urquhart writes. “The science behind lactation is neat!”

An abortion safe haven

Maryland has become a beacon for abortion access in a region with dwindling options, Christina Cauterucci writes. And a law that shields patients and providers from abortion bans in other states is just the beginning.

Once more, with feeling

Student debt relief isn’t dead yet, folks! The Biden White House is back for round two on the issue. Shirin Ali and Alexander Sammon break down the new plan.

Thread-ening Elon

Advertisers are already clamoring to spend big on Meta’s new social network. Alex Kantrowitz and Douglas Gorman explain why Threads is about to make all the money that Twitter isn’t.

Prof. GPT

Andrew Maynard, a professor at Arizona State University, asked ChatGPT to develop a college class about itself. Now it’s teaching it. He shares what he’s learned from the experience.

Plus: A.I. could one day be used to interpret—and enforce—laws. Jonathon W. Penney and Bruce Schneier examine the terrifying possibilities.

Stealing the show

With SAG-AFTRA going on strike, extras are finally getting their moment in the spotlight. Heather Tal Murphy looks at the best part of the strike so far.

Hot Sargassum Summer

Millions of tons of algae are landing on beaches around the Atlantic. What is this stuff, why is it here, and perhaps most importantly—what should we do about it? Russell Jacobs goes in search of answers.

Today, Slate is … * CHISELED INTO STONE

… much like, er, Mark Zuckerberg’s new physique?! In the wake of Zuck’s shirtless thirst trap going viral, Luke Winkie reckons with an impossible question: Is Mark Zuckerberg hot?

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.