SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors, is on strike alongside the Writers Guild of America for the first time since 1960.

Nadira Goffe takes a look back at the last dual Hollywood strike—led by (checks notes) Ronald Reagan?!—and how things have changed today.

It’s also a good time to go back and reread Heather Tal Murphy’s piece on the A.I.–driven future that has actors terrified.

Plus: Hot Strike Summer may just be getting started—UPS workers are also on the verge of a strike! What Next: TBD explains why.

A great week for diplomacy

You might have missed it from the headlines, but Biden’s trip to Europe this week “produced some of America’s biggest diplomatic triumphs in years,” Fred Kaplan writes. He explains why this NATO summit was so productive.

A tale of three justices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that the Supreme Court term is over, Dahlia Lithwick takes a closer look at the three liberal justices and the differences in their methods of dissenting.

Bozo Caucus strikes again

Arizona Rep. Eli Crane made use of the phrase “colored people” on the House floor yesterday. Quite the word choice! Ben Mathis-Lilley recaps the whole episode.

For the overdramatic youth

You can almost hear these songs echoing through rec rooms and dressing rooms—not to mention theater camps—already. Dan Kois reviews Theater Camp, the delightful new movie that gives America’s drama kids what they’ve always craved.

The unbearable publicness of being

Advertisement

Advertisement

This week, Shannon Palus watched as the staff of an influencer who died of cancer hawked products in her honor on Prime Day. She thoughtfully examines the question: What are we even doing on the internet now?

The most captivating rookie

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz is sensational, and luckily for his team, he’s not their only bright spot. Alex Kirshner looks at how the 21-year-old with a “cyborgish set of talents” is bringing hope to the hopeless.

The privacy protectors

The key to protecting Americans’ privacy is locked—what a surprise!—in an underfunded government agency. Justin Sherman explains what needs to be done to ensure that Big Tech doesn’t abuse millions of people’s data.

Today, Slate … * FAVORS A STRONG BROW

… much like the first lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis. Heather Schwedel ponders the aesthetic and political questions raised by her eyebrow styling choices.

Thanks so much for reading! Whatever shape your brows may be in, we hope you have a great weekend, and we’ll see you on Monday.