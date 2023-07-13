How much does Sound of Freedom get right about child sex trafficking? On the whole, it’s pretty misleading about the nature and root causes of the problem, Molly Olmstead writes.

In addition to what the movie gets wrong, she explains the religious tradition it taps into and the controversies that surround the man at the film’s center.

Plus: What Next examines how Sound of Freedom wove QAnon conspiracy theories into box office gold.

Sam Adams reviews the whole moviegoing experience.

And from our archives: Two years ago, Meg Conley wrote about her experience coming along on a vigilante raid to “save” kids sold for sex with Operation Underground Railroad, upon which the movie is loosely based.

A DOJ reversal

The Department of Justice is no longer going to defend Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll suit. That could have “significant ramifications not just for that case but for a potential further looming prosecution of the former president,” Dennis Aftergut writes. He lays out what this decision could mean for Trump going forward.

The brows thicken!

The formidable brows of Ron DeSantis’ wife have stirred up the internet’s imagination. “Have they been growing? Are Casey DeSantis’ eyebrows angling to seize new territory?” Heather Schwedel writes. “Do they have … political ambitions?” She weighs in on the power-brow discourse.

America’s empty church problem

Plummeting attendance and deferred maintenance have pushed aging houses of worship to a crisis point in America’s cities, Henry Grabar writes. He looks at the stark choices they face, and whether they could be resurrected as housing.

Roy vs. Roy, once again

Fourteen Succession actors are nominated for Emmys! Nadira Goffe weighs in on who should win each award.

Sex (After 50) and the City

Slate editor-in-chief Hillary Frey joined The Waves podcast to talk about the second season of And Just Like That … and how the Sex and the City sequel could better address the realities of sex after 50.

Today, Slate is … * DESCRIBED AS PLAYFUL, INNOVATIVE AND SPONTANEOUS

… much like this very inventive technique for thwarting self-driving cars in San Francisco.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.