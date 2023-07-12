There was a time when Jonah Hill seemed like a big Mental Health Guy—he made a documentary about his therapist and everything! But after his ex-girlfriend posted screenshots of some pretty messed-up text messages that she says were from Hill (he has not commented on or verified them), we’re not so sure.

After going back and watching Hill’s documentary again, Heather Schwedel reflects on why sometimes “doing the work” really doesn’t work.

We need a Department of Sidewalks

Our walkways are for running, strolling, dining, delivering, protesting, loitering. Michael C. Pollack argues it’s time for cities to give them the attention they deserve.

Did golf stand a chance?

In a Senate hearing on Tuesday, PGA Tour executives explained how they got pulled into the Saudi vortex. Jim Newell takes us inside an unlikely, very heated morning in Congress.

Come on, Aileen

Trump wants his trial in the classified documents case to be postponed indefinitely. We will soon see if Judge Aileen Cannon chooses to fulfill her duty, Austin Sarat writes.

Surely this won’t backfire

Rupert Murdoch is getting tired of Ron DeSantis, though he had previously been all-in on him as the candidate to take down Trump. The media mogul seems to have a new idea for who could go up against The Donald. Hmm! Ben Mathis-Lilley has some thoughts.

Taking aim at legacy admissions

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision that largely did away with affirmative action as we know it, activists have set their sights on legacy admissions. Shirin Ali spoke to one of the lawyers who is challenging Harvard over the controversial practice known as “affirmative action for the wealthy.”

Wait, was Napoleon hot?

Ridley Scott’s new biopic certainly makes it seem that way—but was he, really? Luke Winkie turns to the historical record to examine this very important matter.

The coming deluge

The great majority of fire and rescue services in the U.S. (more than 70 percent!) are provided by volunteers. Myke Cole, himself a volunteer firefighter, explains why this week’s flooding in the Northeast is another reminder of how untenable that is.

Still the greatest

The new Mission: Impossible marks the triumphant return of cinema’s most breathtaking special effect, Dana Stevens writes.

Today, Slate says … 🇺🇲’s F8 D🖊🖊 on 🐑

Do you understand this puzzle? Or have you, too, been swept up in a failure of the American education system? Read Dan Kois’ review of Claim to Fame to find out!

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.