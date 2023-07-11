The Supreme Court may have killed Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan—but it wasn’t working alone. Some of Biden’s own centrist Democrat supporters were working to undermine him, Alexander Sammon writes. He examines how this is part of a larger pattern: “From the original Build Back Better Act (which a small group of House moderates worked to sabotage) to the minimum wage hike in the American Rescue Plan Act (which was knocked out by centrists in the Senate), Biden has found some of his greatest opposition from his very own.”

But good news! Biden’s new student debt relief plan might actually work this time, Mark Joseph Stern writes. He breaks down what to expect when the Supreme Court gets its hands on Biden’s student debt Plan B.

Golf in the hot seat

The Senate has been looking into that huge shady deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudis. Now that the investigation has released its first report, Jim Newell shares all the juiciest findings.

About that child-trafficking movie

Oh, is that what freedom sounds like?

Sam Adams went to see Sound of Freedom, the grim child-trafficking movie that’s filling theaters. He’s here to tell us what this movie is really all about.

Inside Twitter’s truth army

Twitter’s “Community Notes” volunteers are supposed to make the platform “the most accurate source of information about the world.” Nitish Pahwa became one himself. He shares what he learned doing Twitter’s most thankless job.

From outrage to canon

When The Watermelon Woman came out in 1996, Republicans called it an “outrage” for its lesbian sex scenes. The film went from no-budget indie to the subject of congressional hearings. Now that it’s joining the Criterion Collection, Dan Kois spoke with writer-director Cheryl Dunye about the film’s journey.

Cone of shame

Look, it’s a car-nicorn! Alison Griswold takes a look at the brilliant activist campaign to stop San Francisco’s autonomous vehicles in their tracks.

Today, Slate has an … * ASCETIC DEVOTION TO THE GRIND OF RESEARCH

… much like the secretive, delightful creator of the wildly popular YouTube channel Defunctland. Luke Winkie spoke with him about the motivation behind his deeply researched analysis of theme parks.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.