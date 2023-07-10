On the last day of Pride month, Ron DeSantis’ campaign reposted and defended a video celebrating his yearslong assault on LGBTQ+ people. “The promotion of this video by a serious presidential candidate marks a shift in GOP politics,” Christina Cauterucci writes. She breaks down the potential implications.

Plus: Can Moms for Liberty swing an election? The group formed in response to COVID—and like COVID, it’s still out here, mutating. What Next takes a look at what the endgame might be for these moms.

Supreme arrogance

Whew, this last Supreme Court term! Where do you even begin to sum it up? Dahlia Lithwick spoke with some experts to help us sort through this term’s highs and lows, and the arrogance of this particular court.

You can also listen to the entire conversation here:

Put this myth to rest

Remember when the U.S. military promised it would rename a bunch of military bases that still bore the names of Confederate officers? Well, it finally happened!

“The name-changing marks a formal end to the U.S. Army’s long, largely unquestioned obeisance to the ‘Lost Cause’ myth, which honored Confederate soldiers for upholding Southern traditions and states’ rights rather than seeing them as perpetrators of slavery,” Fred Kaplan writes. He shares the backstories behind the old, and the new, names.

Boris is back

Uh-oh, Boris Johnson’s post-government second act is actually … going rather well? The former prime minister is back to his old tricks as a political writer—and it might just work on us all again, Imogen West-Knights warns.

LOL Rudy

Hello, police? I’d like to report a murder. A panel of the D.C. Bar just issued a gutting takedown of Rudy Giuliani alongside its recommendation that he be suspended from practicing law. Jeremy Stahl gives us the funniest, most brutal excerpts.

Come hang out!

The team behind Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas is holding a live event in Washington, D.C., on July 25!

You’ll hear from people who can provide even more insights into Clarence Thomas’ life and career—and his decadeslong battle with affirmative action, which Thomas and the court just struck down. And you’ll watch as host Joel Anderson gets grilled himself about the making of this season of Slow Burn, and what it was like to interview Thomas’ mother in his childhood home.

There will also be a pre-show cocktail hour for a limited number of fans. You can find all the details, and buy tickets, here.

The dangers of NoFap

The people who join the anti-masturbation community known as “NoFap” are looking to fix their lives. But the message NoFap promotes isn’t just misleading, Will McCurdy writes—it can be more dangerous than that. He looks at why so many people who abstain from masturbation end up suicidal.

Defunctland’s wild ride

Luke Winkie looks at how one explosively popular YouTuber is bringing all the amusement park skeletons out of the closet. You will never look at Disney or Universal the same way again!

Anatomy of a shortage

The U.S. supply of lifesaving cancer drugs is running dangerously low. Lizzie O’Leary spoke with science journalist Ed Yong about why this is happening, and how it could have been prevented.

Dear Stephen

Help! A bunch of people wrote to Prudie for advice, and Stephen King answered instead!

The King of Horror weighs in on an endless litany of chores, in-law battles, and swamped librarians.

Today, Slate has … * THE MOST WORDPLAY- AND PUN-ORIENTED BRAIN

… much like the object of one successful reply guy’s affection. Heather Schwedel looks at men who managed to find love online by commenting on their crushes’ Twitter posts.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.