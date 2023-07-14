Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science. At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is Bill Carey, Slate’s editorial director for strategy.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Carey? Good luck!

The mothers of Russia should be fed up with Vladimir Putin sending their sons off to a pointless war in Ukraine. It’s time for the Million Matryoshka March on the Kremlin! The forces of Putin are no match for 1 million angry moms and 6 million angry dolls. Steal a march on other players in this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.

