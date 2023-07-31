Samuel Alito Inadvertently Made the Best Case for Supreme Court Ethics Reform

On Friday, the movement to require the United States Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct got a boost from a surprising source: Justice Samuel Alito. Of course, at this point backers of ethics reform should be used to Alito putting his foot in his mouth to inadvertently offer support for their cause, which is just what he did again. Indeed, in an interview published on Friday in which he trashed the possibility of an enforceable Supreme Court ethics code established by Congress, the conservative icon made the strongest possible case for such a code: It is needed to force Alito—and any other like-minded justices—to keep mum about cases that could come before them, as all other judges in this country are obligated to do.

Democrats have typically supported the idea of a Supreme Code—generally, in the past, with the particulars to be drafted by the court itself—and Republicans have rejected it. The Senate Judiciary Committee, for example, has advanced the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act, or SCERT Act, on a straight party-line vote, with all Democrats in favor and all Republicans opposed. Sen. Richard Durbin, chairman of the committee, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse celebrated the achievement, saying, “It’s time for the nine Supreme Court Justices to abide by a code of conduct just like every other federal official.” In contrast, Sen. Lindsey Graham decried the bill as “an assault on the court itself.”

It was in response to these developments that Alito unintentionally helped Democrats’ cause. Questioned about the SCERT Act, the justice replied on the record, “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it. No provision in the Constitution gives [Congress] the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.” This statement—in and of itself—is a perfect illustration of why the SCERT Act is needed. And, further, it should force Alito off the case should the act ever become law and the constitutionality ever be questioned in court. He’s clearly made up his mind, and the SCERT Act itself would demand his recusal in cases where he’s already expressed such a strong opinion.

To understand why, consider the context. Because the constitutionality of the SCERT Act, or any comparable legislation, would inevitably be litigated, the same pronouncement by a lower federal court judge would have violated the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, adopted by the United States Judicial Conference in 1973 and applicable to all federal judges below the Supreme Court. Canon 3A(6) plainly provides, “A judge should not make public comment on the merits of a matter pending or impending in any court.” A similar rule binds the judiciaries in all 50 states.

Uniquely among American courts, however, the Supreme Court has no written ethics code, leaving Alito imprudently free to declare his intended vote on what he admits is a highly controversial issue.

Could there be any other consequence to Alito’s outburst? The late Justice Antonin Scalia once recused himself from a case in which he made a similar public comment on the merits. It would thus seem that Alito would be likewise disqualified from sitting in a future SCERT case because, in the language of the federal recusal statute, “his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

There is a catch. As Alito explained to the Wall Street Journal reporters, he considers compliance with federal ethics statutes to be voluntary—implying that he could choose to disregard them at any time. For more on his disregard for ethics compliance, see also the last time he helped the cause of Supreme Court ethics reform, with his preemptive response—also in the Journal—to a scathing ProPublica report on Alito’s refusal to report luxury trips from a billionaire “friend” and to subsequently recuse in a case involving that same benefactor. Indeed, the Supreme Court has followed a “historic practice” of referring recusal decisions exclusively to the justice in question, so Alito could sit in an eventual SCERT case even if his colleagues disagreed with his decision.

The Judicial Conference’s Code of Conduct includes the identical disqualification requirement, however, so its formal adoption by the Supreme Court would resolve any ambiguity about the mandatory nature of recusal obligations, including in such a case.

It’s worth noting also that Alito’s claim of congressional nonauthority, as recounted by the interviewers, is embarrassingly flimsy. “Congress did not create the Supreme Court”—the Constitution did, he told the reporters. Well, yes, but the Constitution also says, “the supreme Court shall have appellate jurisdiction … under such Regulations as the Congress shall make,” which rather contradicts Alito’s vision of an imperial court, subject to no law but its own. After all, the Constitution also created the presidency, and Congress surely has authority to regulate the executive branch.

If any further argument were necessary, Alito’s unabashed flouting of basic judicial ethics principles has compellingly underscored the critical need for a Supreme Court code of conduct. It would take considerable naïveté to assume that he would cheerfully comply with such a code, but at least the public would understand that he had run out of excuses.