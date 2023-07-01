One week after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s brash, aborted coup attempt, it is still not entirely clear what happened or why. But some inferences can be drawn with fair confidence.

First, Prigozhin has likely been swept into the dustbin of history (to borrow a phrase from Trotsky), and largely by the exertions of his own broom handle. A former restaurant tycoon turned mercenary leader, Prigozhin was done in by some of his most famous traits—brazen imprudence, overweening self-confidence, and blithe gullibility toward his own P.R. These qualities served him well as he rose to power over the past decade, but last week he let them come unchained from the ruthless pragmatism that good commanders and coup-plotters employ to size up the balance of power and the conditions on the battlefield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

His campaign seems to have started as an internecine revolt. Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, was about to disband Prigozhin’s mercenary force, the Wagner Group, and to subsume its fighters into the national army. Prigozhin had been waging an information war against Shoigu and the other army leaders for months, complaining about their corruptiuon, their abuse of Russian soldiers, and their miserable tactics in the Ukraine war.

But then Prigozhin went a bridge too far. He said that the original rationale for invading Ukraine—to protect Russians in the Donbas region from genocide—was a lie. He accused Shoigu of propagating the lie, but everyone knew Putin had come up with the rationale. So Putin sided with Shoigu and accused Prigozhin of stabbing his country in the back. Prigozhin upped the ante, saying, “Putin made the wrong choice. All the worse for him. Soon we will have a new president.”

Advertisement

The contest was on; it seemed like a duel to the death. Prigozhin seemed poised to wind up in a dungeon or worse—his Wagner Group, though 25,000 strong, seemed no match for the president’s entire national-security apparatus—unless he had plotted this move well ahead of time and recruited others to join his cause. Some figured he must have organized a large following, or else he wouldn’t have taken such a mad plunge to begin with.

Advertisement

It turns out, he had tried to pull together a coalition of generals with a grievance against Shoigu (or against Putin himself), but the plot was discovered—and neutralized before it began. After Prigozhin embarked on his “march to Moscow,” Sergei Surovikin, commander of the Russian air force, appeared on Russian media, urging Prigozhin and his men to end their rebellion.

Advertisement

Some noted that Surovikin’s plea looked like a hostage video, and it turns out that was close to truth. As we now know, Surovikin has been arrested—in fact, the arrest preceded the video—for knowing about Prigozhin’s plot days ahead of time and, by some accounts, for conspiring in its fomenting.

Advertisement

Related from Slate Viola Gienger Everything We Know About the Status of the Wagner Group Following the Aborted Coup Read More

In either event, Surovokin’s video would have been Prigozhin’s first big sign that the plot was going badly. Another might have been when Prigozhin urged the Russian people to take to the streets to join his campaign, promising to provide them with weapons—and then, nothing happened. The finale seems to have come when Aleksandr Lukashenko, president of Belarus, warned Prigozhin that, if he and his troops moved close to Moscow, they would be “crushed like a bug,” and then laid out the terms of a settlement. (It is unclear whether Lukashenko was acting on his own or as Putin’s middleman; if the former, that would have been a first.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In any case, at that point, Prigozhin turned his column around, saying he wanted to “avoid bloodshed.” If that were the real reason, it would have been the first time in his life that this outsized thug had shied away from carnage. (For his last battle in Ukraine, he recruited thousands of prisoners, promising them freedom in exchange for a few months of fighting, then turned them into cannon fodder at Bakhmut, the site of 20,000 Russian casualties. He was also a harsh disciplinarian, punishing deserters in the ranks by crushing their heads with a sledgehammer.) The more precise cause of the turnaround was that he and his mercenaries were about to get bloodied. His instinct for appraising the balance of forces snapped back on just in time. Prigozhin backed down.

Advertisement

Still, the escapade is likely to hurt the Russian army, both in Ukraine and in general. The big uncertainty here is what happens to the Wagner Group and its men, not just in Russia and Ukraine but in other countries—notably Syria and central Africa—where it has aided allies and plundered resources in a way that would allow Putin, who created the group and put his old friend Prigozhin in charge, some deniability in direct involvement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Prigozhin’s tank columns rolled into Rostov-on-Don on June 23, Putin had approved a request by Shoigu to disband the Wagner Group, and to have all its men sign contracts to join the Russian army, by July 1. There is no sign that this order has been retracted. It is not known how many of the men signed the contract, or what will happen to those who don’t.

Advertisement

Shoigu and his underlings are unlikely to let the Wagner men stay together in the same unit, lest they retain their self-consciousness as an elite force loyal more to one another than to the rest of the unit, much less to their army commanders. However, if they are scattered all across the Russian army, they are bound to lose the cohesion that made them more competent, energetic fighters than most army units. (This is a common trade-off in unstable regimes: reducing the quality of their army—compromising their external security—in order to make their regime more coup-proof.)

Even if the Wagner units are placed in suitable units, will they continue fighting as effectively? Prigozhin fed them constant diets of profane rhetoric touting their own superiority and ranting about the laziness and corruption of the regular army. Will they discard this vitriol and treat the soldiers next to them as comrades—or will the army’s internal turmoil, already a big problem, only intensify?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia’s operations abroad may also be affected. Already, Russia’s foreign and defense ministries have told their counterparts in Syria and central Africa that none of this squabble back home will affect the Wagner Group’s missions abroad—it will just now be under different leadership. Yet there are reports today that Russian troops have raided Wagner’s offices in Syria and detained Wagner’s leaders. How this plays out, who can say. U.S. diplomats, who have been looking for inroads into Africa, are citing the Prigozhin rumpus as evidence that their Kremlin friends are not so reliable.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, what will Prigozhin do or say about any of this? He is supposedly resettling in Belarus, where satellite imagery shows massive construction underway at a disused army base—presumably to rehouse him and at least some fellow Wagnerians. To what end? Will they be ordered to reopen a northern front against Kyiv? (That is, will Prigozhin himself be made an army commander?) Will they dwindle into the peacetime corps of a vassal state whose leader, Lukashenko, would rather have no part of this or any other war? Will they be moved out to central Africa? Will Prigozhin jump out a window, or fall down a stairway, or meet some other grisly fate similar to those of critics who challenged Putin’s rule far more innocuously than he? No one knows the answer to any of these questions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one sense, Putin has emerged from this stand-off with his powers intact, the impetuous challenger shuffled off to the sidelines. Various elites reaffirmed their loyalty to the president.. A new video broadcast showed Putin—who has rarely stepped out of isolation since COVID—walking among hundreds of adoring, applauding admirers.

In another sense, the events of the past week have not just exposed “cracks” in Putin’s entire system of rule, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted, but exposed them in a way that will be hard to paper over. The cracks were always there; now the mold, the mildew, the drizzles and deluge leaking through—they’re too blatant to be ignored. The fact that the now-kowtowing bureaucrats sat silent in the shadows while the coup was still in motion—this cannot be forgotten. The fact that Putin feels a need to float through a crowd of cheering Russian People, as if to overwhelm the images of Prigozhin warmly greeted by the town-folk of Rostov-on-Don—the contrivance of the former and the spontaneity of the latter cannot easily be overlooked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

None of this means that Putin’s days are necessarily numbered. In his 24 years of power, he has created a system of one-man rule that Russia hasn’t since seen tsarist times. There is no Politburo that might overthrow him, no committee of any sort that’s empowered to select or weigh a successor were he to disappear for whatever reason. Putin did away with all such institutions precisely to impede the emergence of any alternative rulers—or any alternative system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This past week has revealed that the foundations of this rule are not as firm as everyone has liked to pretend. As Arkady Ostrovsky put it in this week’s issue of The Economist, Putin has been “not so much a dictator as a kingpin, fomenting rivalries between his chiefs so as to make himself indispensable—the only man powerful enough to stand between order and chaos.” For 36 hours last week, those chiefs saw that the emergence of chaos, a kind of which none of them had ever witnessed, as a real possibility. Yet no one—neither the elites who had succumbed to Putin’s manipulation for the sake of social stability and their personal wealth, nor the masses, who have accepted it out of resignation, fear or passivity—rallied against the onslaught of chaos in order to stand up for their tsar Putin.

This, Ostrovsky writes, may have been “the most serious blow” of Prigozhin’s mutiny: It “brought down a large part of the edifice of Mr. Putin’s state, leaving him humiliated and wounded in the eyes of his peers.” The next time Putin faces a crisis, some faction of the elites—some small group within the military, the security bureaus, the technocrats, perhaps a handful of politicians—will remember the “hollowness” of Putin’s support and may follow through with more decisive action, warnings of impending chaos be damned.