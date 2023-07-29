Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this weekend’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s politics newsletter, which will soon be known by a single-letter name: “Z.” Maybe “Y.” Nobody’s giving the letter “H” what it deserves these days, though. Well, regardless of what we end up going with, the Surge will soon control global finance.
This edition is a li’l loopy! We’ve got a House member screaming at Senate pages for appreciating neoclassical aesthetics. We’ve got another White House dog biting everyone. Where are the aliens and why will the Pentagon not release their nudes? Plus, who’s getting indicted, who can’t get a dang plea bargain through, and what’s going on with Mitch McConnell’s health?
But first, let us begin with Meatball Rob, the Rebooter.
1. Ron DeSantisEndless Summer (Reboot).
The Florida governor’s flailing presidential campaign has had so many “reboots” and “resets” in its brief existence that they’re not so much discrete events as they are the resting state in which the campaign lives. In its second reboot of July alone, the DeSantis campaign held a retreat in Deer Valley, Utah, in which the campaign attempted again to prove to megadonors that they hadn’t blown their cash on a too-online creep who terrifies the general public and—more pertinently—that they shouldn’t all jump to Sen. Tim Scott. DeSantis’ campaign manager, in Politico’s words, “would move to a leaner, ‘insurgent’ posture going forward.” (To translate here: It would be “leaner” because it is facing a cash crunch and in an “insurgent” posture because it is losing the race.) Another ally of the campaign said that they would “expose” DeSantis to voters more (IS THIS A GOOD IDEA?) and “Let Ron be Ron.” Sure. In terms of leanness, the campaign is cutting a third of its staff. Among the cuts: former National Review staff writer Nate Hochman, who was revealed to have made a weird DeSantis meme video that included a Nazi symbol. (Hochman says he had no idea whatsoever that it was a Nazi symbol. Just one of those things that happens from time to time when you’re looking around for generic fascistic imagery for your Alpha Ron memes.) What else is Reboot Ron doing? Suggesting maybe he could put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of the FDA or CDC. Oops, that didn’t go over well, either. Maybe squeeze in a quickie reboot this afternoon.
2. Hunter BidenWe pleading here or what?
The president’s son was expected to enter his plea deal on federal tax and gun charges in Delaware court this week in a brisk consecration of years of lawyering. Then the whole thing collapsed in a spectacle in which defense lawyers and prosecutors were arguing before a crowd of reporters. What went wrong? Alas, the root of the issue was some light questioning from Judge Maryellen Noreika that revealed a plea deal unready for prime time. It seemed that prosecutors and the Biden team were on separate pages about the extent of immunity the deal offered Hunter going forward. Once that was buttoned up after a confab between the teams, though, Noreika had another issue with the agreement. The agreement called for Noreika, a member of the judicial branch, to play a role in overseeing the execution of the diversion program Hunter would enter on the gun charge. That, she said, was typically a role played by the executive branch. (Biden’s team has asked for a judge to oversee it instead, in part because of fears of interference from a future Republican executive branch.) Noreika questioned whether that was even constitutional, and said that she couldn’t accept the plea agreement—for now. Biden entered a not-guilty plea not because he had suddenly decided he wanted to fight this in court. Like, we’re dealing with a guy who definitely wasn’t paying a million-plus bucks in taxes and definitely was doing mountains of drugs while buying guns. Instead, he entered the not-guilty plea as a formality while the two sides try to smooth the plea deal into a viable legal agreement. The Surge has a solution: Dad just pardons him? Surely there’d be a chill political response to that.
3. Donald TrumpIndictment avalanche forthcoming?
Now, a quick tour d’indictments for our favorite president! “Subway Jack” Smith has been clackin’ away at his typewriter typing up new charging documents against the former president. On Thursday night, Smith released a superseding indictment adding additional charges to the president in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Among the findings: Trump, known co-defendant Walt Nauta, and now new co-defendant Carlos De Oliveira requested that an IT guy "delete security camera footage at the Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.” (In De Oliveira’s words to the employee, “the boss” wanted the server wiped.) A suboptimal addition for the defendants. We are also still waiting on charges from Smith’s other inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election; the Justice Department has informed Trump he’s a target in that one, too. Last, barricades went up Thursday around the courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where the district attorney is expected to release charging decisions on Trump campaign efforts to overturn the election there, too. Trump continues to lead the Republican presidential primary by staggering margins everywhere.
4. Mitch McConnellHow bad are his health problems?
In an unsettling scene Wednesday afternoon, Mitch McConnell froze midsentence at Senate Republican leaders’ weekly press conference and stood silent and unmoving for 20 seconds before being led away from the lectern. His staff chalked the incident up to the minority leader getting “lightheaded,” and noted that he was able to return to the press conference to answer questions. He said he was “fine” and tried to lighten things up with reporters later by noting how he and President Biden joked about the incident in a phone call. But the reassurances and jokes weren’t enough to stop a new wave of speculation about the 81-year-old Republican leader’s health. McConnell had suffered a concussion and broken ribs in March, leading to a six-week absence. As NBC News reported this week, though, McConnell also fell deboarding a plane in D.C. in mid-July (a “face plant,” according to one witness), and CNN reported that he fell in Finland in February. He’s been using a wheelchair from time to time in crowded areas. McConnell, who survived childhood polio, has never had the easiest time walking, and when that’s combined with old age, regular falls are not a particularly surprising occurrence. But if you think that McConnell, who has 3.5 years left in his term, would leave the Senate early to sit around on his Kentucky porch sipping lemonade, don’t count on it.
5. CommanderDog bites man. (A second dog. A lot of bites.)
Early in his presidency, one of President Biden’s German shepherds, Major, kept biting White House staff and was sent away to live “in a quieter environment” to bite innocent things like squirrels, rabbits, and bears. The other German shepherd, Champ, died in 2021, and the Bidens filled their animal void with a cat and a new German shepherd puppy, Commander. We learned this week that Commander, however, has also been a big-time biter, having bitten “seven people in a four-month span,” according to the New York Post. A White House spokesman ascribed the situation to “a unique and often stressful environment for family pets” in the White House and said that “the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone.” The information came out as part of a Freedom of Information Act request from the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, whose chief, Tom Fitton, is trying to squeeze the bites into its broader narrative of corruption in the Biden White House. Yadda yadda. But yeah … the way to “make this situation better for everyone” is to get Bark Brandon out of the “stressful environment” where he is repeatedly injuring employees in the workplace.
6. David GruschPics please.
Grusch, a former intelligence officer turned whistleblower who claimed in June that the government is hiding evidence of “nonhuman” spacecraft—or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena—from the public, testified in a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday. For the most part, he reiterated claims he first made public in June, saying that “in the course of my official duties,” he learned “of a multidecade U.A.P. crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” and that “nonhuman biologics came with some of these recoveries.” He noted, too, that the government programs overseeing these programs are funded by “misappropriated” funds. In perhaps the most eye-popping moment, though, Grusch responded affirmatively when Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett asked him if he had “personal knowledge of people who’ve been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal these extraterrestrial technology.” Burchett followed up about whether anyone had been “murdered,” and Grusch responded that he had “to be careful” talking about that. He had to be careful talking about a lot! For many of the juiciest questions about what kind of “biologics” we’re talking about here, or what the cover-up body count is, Grusch couldn’t answer, or said he could only discuss in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (or SCIF). Buddy, do you want to toot that whistle, or do you want to blow it? [Little baby voice] “Oh, I can only discuss in a SCIF, wah, wah.” Who’s dead, pal? Do the aliens have a traditional green-Martian look, or is it more of a menacing Independence Day get-up? How many members of Congress are aliens in disguise, and by how much does that number exceed 75?
7. Derrick Van OrdenUhh … problems at home?
Freshman Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who marched toward the Capitol at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, understands that the Capitol is a sacred place. He just cannot stand—cannot abide!—the sight of it being disrespected. So when he came across a group of Senate pages (teenage helping-hands for senile people) “lying on the floor of the Rotunda, taking photos of the dome” late Wednesday night while he was giving a tour, as Punchbowl News reported, he lost it. Van Orden cursed the teens out as “lazy shits” and told them to “get the fuck up” off the floor. It was the teens’ last week on the job. Punchbowl reported further, with photographic evidence, that Van Orden and staff/pals were “heard partying loudly” in their office before the incident. In a statement, Van Orden said that “the Capitol Rotunda served as a field hospital where countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men in the Civil War,” adding that “I have long said our nation’s Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room.” (That’s what Van Orden’s office is for.) The last sentence is the Surge’s favorite: “Luckily, bad press has never bothered me and if it’s the price I pay to stand up for what’s right, then so be it.” Dude, YOU YELLED AT TEENS TAKING PICTURES! He has a history of yelling at teens, by the way: A couple of years ago he yelled at a teen library staffer for all the gay books on display. This feels like the buildup to a movie where the tricky teens band together to slime Derrick Van Orden.