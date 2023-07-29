Welcome to this weekend’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s politics newsletter, which will soon be known by a single-letter name: “Z.” Maybe “Y.” Nobody’s giving the letter “H” what it deserves these days, though. Well, regardless of what we end up going with, the Surge will soon control global finance.





This edition is a li’l loopy! We’ve got a House member screaming at Senate pages for appreciating neoclassical aesthetics. We’ve got another White House dog biting everyone. Where are the aliens and why will the Pentagon not release their nudes? Plus, who’s getting indicted, who can’t get a dang plea bargain through, and what’s going on with Mitch McConnell’s health?





But first, let us begin with Meatball Rob, the Rebooter.