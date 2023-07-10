On the last day of June, a Twitter account for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted a video celebrating his yearslong assault on LGBTQ+ Floridians. It starts by painting DeSantis’ most formidable competitor for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Donald Trump, as a virtual trans-rights icon.

To bumping club music, scenes flash of the former president shaking hands with Caitlyn Jenner and saying Jenner could use the restroom of her choice in Trump Tower. There’s a clip of Trump telling Barbara Walters that he’d support trans women who enter the Miss Universe competition. And there he is again, saying, at the 2016 Republican National Convention, in the wake of the Pulse nightclub massacre that killed 49 people in DeSantis’ home state, “I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.”

The second half of the video salutes DeSantis’ extreme transphobia, using the iconography and aesthetics of the uber-online far right.

A montage of headlines recounts the highlights of DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, many of them conveying the outrage the legislation has inspired on the left. (For example: “DeSantis Signs ‘Most Extreme Slate of Anti-Trans Laws in Modern History’ ” and “No One Is More Dangerous for the White House Than Ron DeSantis—Including Donald Trump.”) From behind his MSNBC desk, Chris Hayes intones, of DeSantis’ push to end care for transgender children, “I cannot think of anything more horrifying.”

There are headlines about Pride events and drag shows being canceled, lots of photos of DeSantis looking stern, and images of greased-up muscle men interspersed with Hollywood symbols of rapacious machismo (Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, Leonardo DiCaprio as The Wolf of Wall Street’s Jordan Belfort, Brad Pitt as Achilles—a gay icon in his own right—in Troy), all set to a thumping soundtrack. The effect is confusingly but unmistakably homoerotic, even as the video itself delights in a concerted campaign to erase queer life.

The video appears to have been created by a DeSantis-promoting hard-right Twitter account called Proud Elephant. Team DeSantis’s reposting of it—without attribution in the text of the tweet, which made it appear to be an official campaign ad—is part of the governor’s plan to outflank Trump from the right on key issues that inflame the Republican base. (He’s doing it on abortion, too—after Trump blamed hard-line anti-abortion policies for the GOP’s underperformance in the 2022 midterms, DeSantis signed a six-week ban in Florida.)

After considerable backlash, DeSantis defended the video in an interview with Tomi Lahren last week. “Identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis said.

But the tone of this video is what differentiates it from the typical messaging candidates use to set themselves apart from their opponents. It’s not claiming to be incensed by the struggles of everyday Americans. It’s not passionate about “taking our country back.” It’s gleeful about hate. It’s taunting. It’s a victory lap, but not of any accomplishment that has made people’s lives better; the video doesn’t mention anyone who has been helped by DeSantis’ legislation. It is concerned only with the people whose lives it has made worse. (And, because the DeSantis campaign did not produce the video, it’s rife with plausible deniability should the governor make it to the general election.)

The promotion of this video by a serious presidential candidate marks a shift in GOP politics. Not so long ago, as the video itself indicates, it was considered good form for Republicans to at least pretend that LGBTQ+ people were of interest to them as constituents, to acknowledge their existence in a neutral way. Granted, a nominal shift away from baldfaced homophobia was embraced more enthusiastically by the likes of Trump than, say, Mike Pence, but the lip service allowed gay Republicans to feel more at home in the party, despite the fact that the GOP has only gotten more anti-gay over time.

Now the era of coating an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda in a veneer of tepid acceptance is over.

DeSantis has set a new low bar for the Republican presidential primary: The occasional verbal overtures Trump made to gay people as president—while actively rolling back queer and trans rights and protections—are no longer acceptable. The new conservative stance toward LGBTQ+ people isn’t quiet grumbling in public while raising hell in the courts. It’s rabid hostility. In Republican discourse, there’s no further need for pretense about protecting the sanctity of marriage or respecting religious freedom. Transphobia and homophobia are self-justifying ideologies; hating trans people because they’re trans is good enough.

The renewed excitement for queer-bashing among DeSantis and his conservative peers has had real-world effects. In addition to the mobilization of Patriot Front and Proud Boys cohorts at Pride events, according to annual Gallup polls, in the span of a year, Republican approval of “gay or lesbian relations” fell an astonishing 15 points. (Last year, a majority of self-identified Republicans approved of gays. That majority no longer exists.) Now DeSantis stands ready to capitalize on a self-sustaining trend he helped start.

There is little question where that trend leads. In the video shared by Team DeSantis, there is a clip of a progressive podcaster explaining the spate of anti-trans laws (including restrictions on bathrooms, gender-affirming health care, drag shows, and pronoun use in schools) recently passed in Florida. The state has enacted “some of the harshest, most draconian laws that literally threaten trans existence,” the podcast host says. The video plays this projected outcome like a good thing.

This stands in contrast to the vibe of several years ago, when there were signs that Republicans thought they could peel some queers away from the Democratic Party by pitting them against other marginalized groups. After the Pulse massacre, Trump used the tragedy to justify his call to end Muslim immigration (even though the perpetrator was born in New York), arguing that he was the best candidate for LGBTQ+ people because his Muslim ban would prevent another attack. Whenever he mentioned Pulse, it was in the context of his plan to discriminate against Muslims.

Take Trump’s speech from the 2016 RNC, a clip of which opens the video DeSantis’ team tweeted. The quote included in the video is bolded below, here in its full Islamophobia-baiting context:

Only weeks ago, in Orlando, Florida, 49 wonderful Americans were savagely murdered by an Islamic terrorist. This time, the terrorist targeted LGBTQ community. No good, and we’re gonna stop it. As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology.

The real message was not directed at actual LGBTQ+ people at all.

Seven years after that Trump speech, Republican candidates have reversed course. Now, they say, it’s queer people who are promoting a dangerous ideology, and it’s Muslims they’re courting as potential allies. Across the country, socially conservative Muslims are joining with right-wing groups in the fight against LGBTQ+ education in schools, Pride flags on public property, and books with queer themes. The GOP will never embrace the pet issues of any marginalized group. But insofar as the interests of such a group align with the interests of the white Christian conservatives, the enemy of the Republican Party’s enemy is the Republican Party’s friend.

Those interests, as DeSantis sees them, demand exactly what the Proud Elephant video applauds: “draconian laws that literally threaten trans existence.”

In most cases, presidential candidates stop short of pledging to eradicate growing demographics of Americans. (Some of those Americans vote, after all, and all are loved by other voters who do not wish to see them suffer.) That restraint is no longer necessary. DeSantis’ promotion of that video suggests that, in his campaign’s view, the bloodthirst Republicans feel toward trans people has finally grown to outweigh the adverse effects of alienating everyone who wants to see a trans loved one thrive. It foretells a Republican Party that has fully given up on persuading LGBTQ+ people—and those who care deeply for them—to vote for the GOP, reasoning that the party stands to gain more by demonizing and destroying them instead.