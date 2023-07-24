In the first weeks of July, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign team laid off several staff members, circulated a strategy memo, and began scheduling interviews with mainstream media outlets in what was described in the press as a “shake-up” and “reset” meant to reassure donors and other figures within the Republican Party that his campaign remains viable despite its slowly but steadily declining poll numbers. (Since January, DeSantis’ support among GOP primary voters in RealClearPolitics’ national polling average has fallen from 31 percent to 19 percent.)

According to the memo, the candidate planned to “aggressively” seize media attention with a “bold” messaging strategy while winning voters’ affection by portraying himself as a family man in paid advertisements. (Messaging is more or less the politics word for “talking.”) It was actually the second DeSantis reboot news cycle of the year; the first took place in April, before he’d even formally entered the race, when the Wall Street Journal reported that he was “sharpening” his approach to messaging and planning to sell himself to voters as a family man in paid advertisements.

Now, before the summer calendar has even flipped its lazy pages to August, DeSantis campaign staffers are once again asking the nation’s political reporters to generate synonyms for aggressive. The New York Times reports that DeSantis’ team has told VIP supporters that it will be cutting costs in order to run an operation that is “leaner” and “meaner”—they’re sharpening it, you might say—and that his campaign manager has issued another memo arguing that he can earn media attention with bold, provocative messaging. “All DeSantis needs to drive news and win this primary is a mic and a crowd,” she writes. (One of Politico’s sources calls it a “Let Ron be Ron” strategy.)

The campaign is selling this as an “insurgent outsider” approach, Semafor says, which is likely a response to the various reports that some of DeSantis’ well-connected insider donors are abandoning him for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. (In a development so obviously ironic as to be insulting, the news that DeSantis will now be campaigning as a low-budget DIY underdog was delivered to high-dollar donors during a weekend retreat at the Stein Eriksen Lodge, a luxury venue in Deer Valley, Utah, where the cheapest available room currently costs $662 a night.)

Long story short, the new strategy for this particular race is [leafing through pile of strategy memos] to have the candidate use a microphone to speak to audiences while embodying his own identity. Never say these campaign consultants aren’t worth every penny!