What to Make of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s Shocking Departure

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has departed his job and been replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi. The news came as a shock, as Qin had been promoted to his post just six months ago and was seen as close to President Xi Jinping.

What does it mean for U.S-China relations and internal Beijing politics? Quite possibly, nothing. In any case, no one knows, at least no one peering from the outside through the opaque glass of the Middle Kingdom.

Advertisement

Some wonder whether Qin—a fluent English speaker and basketball fan who had previously been China’s ambassador to the United States—was too moderate for the assertively nationalistic “wolf warriors” running Beijing’s diplomatic corps.

Or maybe the rumors—allowed to spread on Chinese social media—are true that Qin was having an affair, and had even fathered a child, with a Hong Kong TV newscaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Or maybe, as the brief announcement on China’s official news service had it, Qin, who had been mysteriously absent from public view for the past month, is simply in poor health.

Christopher Johnson, president of the Chinese Strategies Group and formerly the CIA’s top China analyst, thinks the affair is the most likely explanation. He also thinks it’s unlikely that Qin got in trouble with the wolf warriors. “When Qin was ambassador, he was known to get it out there”—i.e., to spout ultranationalist rhetoric—“with the best of them,” Johnson told me in a phone conversation Tuesday.

Advertisement

In any case, the transfer of power will probably have no effect on Beijing’s policies. Since leaving the foreign ministry earlier this year, Wang has headed the foreign affairs office of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee. Formally, the CCP office sets foreign policy and the ministry executes it. Practically speaking, they both follow dictates laid down by Xi. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing last month, he met with each man individually, as well as with Xi, and heard the same views from all three.

Related From Slate Fred Kaplan Does Barbie Need China? Read More

People, especially those living in powerful countries, tend to assume that events in foreign lands are related to their own concerns. For instance, my friend Robert Kaiser was the Washington Post’s Moscow correspondent in the mid-1970s. When Richard Nixon resigned as president, an analyst at Russia’s leading institute on American studies asked Kaiser when Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson was taking over the White House. Obviously, the analyst went on, the Watergate scandal was a cover for the real domestic struggle between forces for and against U.S.-Soviet détente. Nixon’s ouster signaled the defeat of détente’s advocates. Jackson was the Senate’s top détente critic, so obviously he would rise to the top, as with any coup d’état.

This analyst, who Kaiser assumed was also a KGB agent, knew more about American politics than most Soviet officials at the time—and he completely misunderstood Watergate. He assumed, as if by instinct, that America’s biggest political scandal had to be related to Washington-Moscow relations.

The same is likely true with the Qin-Wang shuffle. It is hard for some to imagine, but sometimes things that happen in the world—even in countries that otherwise affect us profoundly—have nothing to do with the United States whatsoever.