Did Golf Ever Stand a Chance Against the Saudis?

There is one entity that considers the Saudi Arabian regime’s attempted purchase of a large stake in American professional golf to be a fantastic thing: The House of Saud, and its business associates.

But neither Democrats nor Republicans in Congress—at least, the ones who care about this situation—think it would be a great development. Nor does the PGA Tour, the entity being pulled into the Saudi vortex.

Over the past few years, the PGA Tour—an American institution and the premier professional golf league on the planet—has been battling the upstart Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, which was poaching some of the world’s best players with above-market offers, suing the Tour for monopolistic practices, and fracturing the world of golf. The Saudis had enough money to wait out the PGA Tour, which was racking up tens in millions of dollars in legal bills. That’s couch change for a petrostate.

Then, in a surprise move on June 6, the two golf tours announced they had made a deal that would reunite the golf world with the PGA Tour in charge and the Saudis retaining a powerful stake of the business. The move shocked the golf world, 9/11 families, and more than a few members of Congress.

But the unanswered question of Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the emerging deal, however icky it may seem to some, was: What was the alternative?

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who announced a probe into the “framework agreement” between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league last month, convened the hearing on Tuesday as chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, bringing in PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price and policy member Jimmy Dunne as witnesses.

And he came in hot.

“For two years, the most vehement opposition to the Saudi government’s taking over this sport of golf in America, and the most vehement criticisms of Saudi sportswashing, came from the PGA Tour’s leaders themselves,” Blumenthal said in his opening statement. “And then suddenly on June 6th, everything changed.”

Blumenthal treated the PGA Tour’s change of heart as a “surrender,” a word he repeatedly said. The Saudi Arabian wealth fund, Blumenthal said, would not stop with the PGA Tour. “Americans very simply deserve to know what this agreement means for the future of golf,” Blumenthal said, “as well as for the future of the Saudi Arabian government’s investment in sports and other autocratic regimes that may choose to do the same.”

Resisting the spear of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious, global economic adventurism is a lot of pressure to put on a nonprofit that manages a federation of golf tournaments in the United States. Dunne and Price’s arguments, accordingly, were that the PGA Tour held out for as long as it could before it risked losing control of the sport altogether. If the PGA Tour became unable to keep funding the fight against LIV, it would watch as it became a sort of farm system for LIV. Bringing the Saudis into the fold was the only option.

“It was clear to us—and to all who love the PGA Tour and the game of golf as a whole—that the dispute was undermining growth of our sport and threatening the very survival of the PGA Tour, and it was unsustainable,” Price said in his opening statement. “While we had significant wins in the litigation, our players, fans, partners, employees, charities, and communities would lose in the long run.”

Price, during a later round of questioning with Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley—who was primarily interested in badgering the Tour about a tournament in China that no longer exists—put it more straightforwardly about why they entered the deal.

“Senator, we faced a choice,” Price said. “One was to allow professional golf to be taken over and operated by the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The second was to allow the PGA Tour to continue to lead it.” The math, in the Tour’s view, was straightforward: The PGA Tour has $1.3 billion in net assets. The PIF is a $700 billion fund. After a couple of successful court wins that made further litigation potentially embarrassing for Saudi Arabia—i.e., exposing those close to the Saudi royal family to discovery—the Tour thought it was the right moment to move for peace.

Blumenthal, though, didn’t accept that linking arms with the Saudis was the only option the Tour had. It could have raised funds it needed elsewhere, through traditional, home-spun, apple-pie American institutions like private equity behemoths.

“Tomorrow,” Blumenthal asked, “you could go through an IPO, you could go to private equity funders, you could go to the players, if they wanted to own as well as be members of the PGA Tour—you have a lot of options right now, correct?”

Price pointed out the missing part of Blumenthal’s calculus. They could get attempt these other fundraising pathways to meet their rising obligations. But they wouldn’t achieve the goal of eliminating LIV.

“Senator, if we chose one of those options, we would still be facing a real threat that LIV Golf, and the $700 billion Public Investment Fund, would continue to recruit our top players.” So long as LIV exists, it has the means to continue recruiting top players, which affects the value of its corporate sponsorship and broadcast deals, the two top funders of the PGA Tour. The only way to truly make the Saudi threat of supremacy in global golf, the Tour officials argued, is to bring them in.

The hearing was mostly the Blumenthal show. Other members would pop in for a few minutes to rant about one thing or another, or promote a parochial interest. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was concerned about government bodies continuing to interfere with the rules of private associations, such as court rulings allowing college athletes to earn money. “Now everybody that plays basketball in college is gonna be driving a Bentley or a Rolls,” Paul said. “I mean, we’re gonna be seeing rap stars instead of basketball stars.” Florida Sen. Rick Scott lobbed the Tour witnesses a softball to explain how much cash they bring to his state, which they did not miss. Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall gave a shoutout to a former U.S. Open winner from Kansas but noted that his constituents were more concerned about Hunter Biden and cocaine in the White House. Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who’s retiring, talked about his wife and told some old golf stories.

The Tour witnesses did have an unwavering ally in Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, the top Republican on the subcommittee. Johnson was clear, both ahead of the hearing and during it, that he didn’t think it should be happening because it was complicating the Tour’s negotiating process. Johnson, oftentimes, delivered the Tour’s message better than the Tour witnesses themselves did. There was a 15-minute or so spell, even, when Blumenthal had left the hearing room to vote and Johnson took control of the proceedings.

“I can say some things when the chairman’s not here,” Johnson said. “From my viewpoint, I don’t see the PGA as doing anything wrong here. And unfortunately, from some of my colleagues, the line of their questioning implies that there’s something nefarious, or something wrong, or you’ve violated your duty to the board.”

Johnson and the witnesses, in Blumenthal’s absence, talked a little more about what the continued existence of LIV as an enemy would mean.

“If LIV stays in existence and continues to take our top players from us,” Price said, “that will put pressure on our ability to retain those media revenues, and those sponsorship revenues … that is the existential threat.”

Blumenthal eventually returned, and offered what amounted to a plea.

“My hope is you will resist those bucketfuls of money,” Blumenthal told the Tour witnesses. “I think a lot of players, a lot of sponsors, a lot of charities, and frankly the 9/11 Families are hoping that the PGA Tour will stand up and, frankly, avoid the sell-out that this deal seems to be. Because that disruptive economic effect is what we need to resist as a nation.”

Again, Blumenthal seemed to be asking a lot of a sports league that was being squeezed to death by a competitor 500 times its size, outside of market forces, and with no legislative help from Congress.

I caught Blumenthal after the hearing and pressed him to spell out the alternative he wants, where the PGA Tour successfully defeats LIV once and for all. He turns to his conversations with wealthy neighbors.

“You know, I’ll be very blunt,” he said. “I’ve actually been called by some friends of mine. I live in Greenwich, Connecticut.” (Where the rich people live.) “I know a lot of people who work in the equities industry … and they’re saying, this could really be interesting. Maybe we could take a shot at it. This seems like a real winner, golf in America—professional golf, all of the commercial rights.”

The Saudis do not, he pointed out, have endless money, and if a competitive consortium came to match the Saudi’s challenge, perhaps the Saudis could consider pulling the plug rather than flooding billions more dollars into process. It doesn’t help the PGA Tour from a leverage standpoint in these negotiations, after all, to be announcing so publicly that they have no other options.

“Part of a negotiation is to say, ‘we’re thinking about other offers,’” Blumenthal said. “That’s why they need to begin exploring now.”

On my way out of the building, I found myself in an elevator with Sen. Johnson. What did he make of the hearing?

“It was getting kind of repetitive by the end,” he said.