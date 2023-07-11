The Senate Probe Into Golf’s Shady Megadeal Has Released Its First Report. Here Are Some of the Juiciest Findings.

Golf is in the hot seat. On Tuesday, representatives for the PGA Tour will get grilled by a Senate subcommittee for their decision to join forces with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league—which, until early June, had been treated by the PGA as a nefarious, existential threat to the sport.

The PGA Tour’s decision to link arms with those it had strongly been implying were involved in 9/11 caught many off-guard, to put it lightly. Not only was it an abrupt change in tune, but it raised the prospect of a foreign monarchy—with whom the United States maintains a rocky relationship over its human rights record—purchasing a large share of an iconic American sports league.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia, quickly announced a probe into the deal, and scheduled a hearing for July 11.

Tuesday’s hearing will feature questioning of Ron Price, the chief operating officer of the tour, and of Jimmy Dunne, a board member credited for doing much of the work to broker the deal. (The PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, went on a medical leave of absence in June and recently announced he would return to his perch the week after the hearing.)

But Blumenthal, who previously told Slate that he’d use subpoena power from his perch atop the Senate Permanent Select Committee on Investigations should he be “stonewalled,” apparently did receive a number of the documents he had requested from the PGA Tour as part of the probe. To coincide with the hearing, the committee has also dropped a summary of its probe’s findings to date. The 10-page memo, with 265 pages of appendices, includes some fascinating and funny details about how this golf merger came to be.

Let’s run through some of the highlights.

A Fancy British Man to the Rescue

By the end of last year, both the PGA Tour and LIV were entrenched in seemingly immovable positions. Lawsuits and counterlawsuits were threatening embarrassing instances of legal discovering and depositions, with the legal bills racking up. While the PGA Tour had successfully staved off most of its best players from defecting to LIV, the latter was still attempting to poach talent. The schism in the sport was becoming more permanent by the day.

Then, on Dec. 8, 2022, out of the blue, a British businessman named Roger Devlin emailed PGA board member Jimmy Dunne in what he described as “the strictest confidence.”

Devlin, the chair of Sunningdale Golf Club—old, British, beautiful oak trees, extremely exclusive—ran through his background on various golf boards and then, casually, as an aside, noted that he also chairs “a large public company here in the UK.” Indeed.

Devlin noted that he was asked by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s vast sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund—to whom he refers to from then on as “His Excellency”—and Al-Rumayyan’s close associate Amanda Staveley of PCP Capital Partners to reach out to Dunne to “help find a solution to the issues that divide LIV and the PGA.” He noted that he had gotten His Excellency and one of the PGA Tour’s most loyal spokespersons, Rory McIlroy, in a room together in Dubai recently.

Dunne initially blew Devlin off. But Devlin tried again in April with a bit more urgency. “I believe we have a window of opportunity to unify the game over the next couple of months, otherwise I fear the Saudis will doubledown on their investment and golf will be split asunder in perpetuity.” No one defies a fancy British man who warns that “golf will be split asunder in perpetuity” a second time. They met.

To Save Golf, Yasir Al-Rumayyan Must Be Allowed to Join Augusta National

At an April meeting of the minds in London, the financier Staveley—who had helped put together the Saudi wealth fund’s takeover of Newcastle United Football Club—presented a slide deck titled “The Best of Both Worlds.” It presented a vision that was much more tilted in Saudi Arabia and PIF’s favor than the final deal, in which the PGA Tour would mostly be running global golf but with the the Saudi wealth fund as a principal, albeit minority, investor. The early presentation envisioned “joint governance of the game of golf on an equal-footing basis,” and suggested, among other things, that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods would own LIV teams and play in at least 10 LIV events.

But among the most eye-catching “proposals for consideration” in the presentation is the following bullet point, emphasis ours: “HE Yasir Al Rumayan to become Director of the International Golf Federation and to receive membership at Augusta and the R&A.” Did Al-Rumayyan want to conquer global golf to further Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic diplomacy mission? Sure. But like most golfers, he also mostly wanted to be a member at Augusta National and St. Andrews, the two most famous golf courses in the world.

The PGA Tour Tried to Get Greg Norman Canned

Among the most sharp-tongued figures in the dispute over the last year was LIV CEO Greg Norman, whom many of those loyal to the PGA Tour consider to be an arrogant buffoon. Both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods had said during the Golf Wars that the first step toward peace would necessarily have to be Norman’s ouster.

As the subcommittee reveals, the PGA Tour’s negotiators did, in fact, try to get LIV to agree to an addendum in which “services provided by Greg Norman” would “cease” when the deal went through. It is unclear, as the subcommittee explains, what ever happened with that. But in a list of talking points prepared for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan as he was to unveil the deal to the PGA Tour Policy Board, the stance had appeared to soften: Norman would be “reassigned to an advisory role determined by PIF when the PGA Tour becomes the manager of the LIV Tour.”

One of the oddities of the congressional investigations into this deal has been committees addressing letters to Norman, as if he was at the table. In truth, he was on the menu.

But back to the subject of talking points …

“Human Rights, 9-11 Families, Jamaal Khashoggi’s murder, Etc.”

The committee also obtained a document of “Q+A prep,” presumably written for leaders of the PGA Tour, ahead of the announcement in early June. It makes clear that Monahan, who had stood beside the 9/11 families and stoked moral outrage at Saudi Arabia’s human rights record when he was trying to defeat LIV, was expecting questions about his sudden change of heart.

Among the topics and questions they knew journalists would ask about:

• “Human rights, 9-11 Families, Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, etc. – any question relative to perceived hypocrisy or ‘u-turn’ on our opinion of PIF/Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

• “As pressed, i.e. what is our stance?”

• “Isn’t this sportswashing, but now you’re ok with it because you benefit?”

• “What will you say to the families of survivors of the 9-11 terrorist attack who have protested the involvement of Saudi Arabia in the funding of LIV Golf, and who have supported the PGA Tour?”

The suggested responses to these questions are answers grouped into three “Impact Statements/Key Themes”: “United front,” “Moving forward,” and “Strong getting stronger.” The talking points themselves are largely pablum communicating happy feelings. In that last section of “Strong getting stronger,” though, there is this suggestion: “Reference to Jimmy Dunne could be helpful here?” Dunne worked on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center on 9/11, when 66 of his colleagues died. He was out golfing that day. He has said, though, that he would personally kill anyone he found out was involved with 9/11.

“We understand that building support may be challenging at first, as this ‘reversal’ on approach from both sides will take some time for constituents to digest and understand,” the comms team writes, to steel its troops. “Therefore, consistency, transparency, and patience will be key.”

Who’s Calling Tiger?

Forget about the 9/11 families: Who was going to break the news to dang Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the two stars who’d stuck their necks out on Jay Monahan’s behalf to protect the integrity of the tour and prevent other top players from fleeing to LIV? Anyone want to make that call?

In an early June email, Michael Klein, another arranger of the deal, emailed that the public announcement would be moved to a Tuesday because “Jay cannot brief his board till Monday and wants to see Tiger and Rory Monday in person.”

We’re not sure that Monday meeting with Tiger and Rory ever happened, because here is Monahan’s written call list for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

• Rory and Tiger

• Rolex

• FedEx

• RBC

• Golf Orgs

• Broadcast Partners

There’s a reference, too, to how Monahan also needed to spend that Monday making “DC calls as well.” The very existence of this probe, and this document, is evidence that not enough “DC calls” were made.