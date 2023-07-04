What Is No Labels’ Plan for 2024? Wrong Question.

This is part of Two Bad, a series exploring Americans’ lackluster enthusiasm for the 2024 election and the problem of the third-party candidate.

The avowedly moderate advocacy group No Labels has long been a pain in the neck for the Democratic Party’s left wing, and even sometimes for its mainstream leaders. In 2021, for instance, it directed public support and behind-the-scenes fundraising assistance to the members of the House and Senate, most prominently New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who were working gleefully and successfully to kill large parts of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposal.

Now, though, the group has become a major irritant to the Beltway’s other professional centrists, too. It’s feuding with several Democratic members of the House’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, to the point that it paid to send attack texts out to voters in one member’s district. The business-friendly Third Way think tank recently hosted a meeting with White House officials and “Never Trump” Republicans whose subject was, in essence, how to manage their shared No Labels problem.

The cause of all this tension? No Labels plans to run its own presidential candidate in 2024 if it decides the major parties’ nominees are, quote, “unacceptable”—a determination that it says could apply to a rematch between Biden and Donald Trump. In this scenario, polling suggests that a third-party candidate running as a self-declared moderate would draw more votes from Biden than from his opponent. An organization which claims to promote civility in politics would have, in effect, engineered the reinstallation of the least civil president in American history. (A No Labels staffer told Politico that the organization will not run a third-party candidate if Ron DeSantis is the Republican nominee.)

Figuring out why this is happening requires going back to No Labels’ origins. The group is the brainchild of longtime Democratic fundraiser Nancy Jacobson, who got her start in politics organizing for presidential candidate Gary Hart on the Syracuse University campus in 1984; she’d go on to raise money for Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign and serve as the finance chair of the Democratic National Committee. Both Hart and Clinton were “New Democrats” associated with the Democratic Leadership Council, which prided itself on having outside-the-box ideas that existed in a space both between and beyond conservatism and liberalism. It was thus not surprising that when Jacobson launched No Labels in 2010, the group’s stated purpose was to create “a new kind of politics” on the “common ground” between the major parties.

Jacobson and her co-founders described a vision of recruiting a million members or more across the country and organizing chapters in every congressional district and on college campuses. The idea, as presented, was not to form a third party, per se, but instead to channel the power of the country’s silent common-sense majority in a way that would pressure politicians from both existing parties to cut the crap and get to work. (One speaker at its launch event urged the audience to remember the “three Cs”: co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation, finding common ground, and being civil.)

This grassroots groundswell hasn’t materialized. No Labels answered “no” to a question about whether it has “local chapters, branches, or affiliates” on its 2021 tax return, the most recent one that’s publicly available. (The Facebook page for No Labels at the University of Michigan, my top Google result for “No Labels chapter college campus,” has zero followers and last posted in 2015.) The “No Labels In the News” page on the organization’s website documents national TV appearances and op-eds published in major newspapers by No Labels leaders and the various prominent politicians, like former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, with whom the group is affiliated. In reality, it’s a small organization—the 2021 tax return claims 54 employees—practicing a decidedly top-down form of politics.

At that, No Labels is effective, given a certain definition of effectiveness. It helped create the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group that representatives love to claim membership in despite its limited record of actually creating and passing legislation . (Some of the Problem Solvers did, as mentioned, help prevent the passage of some Biden Build Back Better agenda items like paid family leave and universal pre-K.) Jacobson is known as a world-class fundraiser, and the group’s 2021 return lists $11 million in revenue, which is just the money claimed by No Labels itself; as reporting on the BBB negotiations shows, she’s also capable of deploying donors to give directly to candidates. No Labels says it plans to raise $70 million for its potential 2024 third-party nominee.

What would that $70 million be put toward? No Labels hasn’t said who it would nominate, but the most likely candidates would seem to be Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who shares a zigzagging sensibility with the group and has participated in its events in the past, and former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a socially liberal Trump critic who is the organization’s current national co-chair.

Both Hogan and Manchin are (or were) successful politicians within their own states who can be charming in the right settings, but they have limited name recognition and are unlikely to inspire the national imagination with massive rallies or viral television appearances. They wouldn’t be that distinguishable from Biden “on the issues”; the incumbent Dem likes to play up his own interest in aisle-crossing cooperation and has signed bipartisan gun control, infrastructure, and manufacturing bills into law. The contrast would be even more muddled if the other candidate in the race were Trump, who makes any election he’s even peripherally involved in a single-issue referendum on himself.

No Labels cites Biden’s poor approval rating as evidence that Americans would like to elect someone else to the presidency. While this may be true in the abstract, Biden isn’t running in the abstract, and in head-to-head-to-heads against him and Trump, Manchin and Hogan poll in the single digits. It’s also not uncommon for first-term presidents to have approval ratings in the low 40s after midterms but still win reelection comfortably; that’s what happened to both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. One might argue that Biden’s case is unusual because he’s so old—but Hogan, 67, and Manchin, 75, aren’t exactly young, either. (A 72-year-old Ronald Reagan’s approval rating actually fell into the 30s in 1983, the year before he was reelected in a race during which his age became a major issue.)

With a No Labels candidacy unlikely to win electoral votes, then, or even to meaningfully affect public discussion of the organization’s stated values, speculation has naturally arisen about what—or whose—purpose such a campaign would really serve. Because the group is a nonprofit that doesn’t have to identify its donors, this speculation can have a sinister edge. Cui bono from all this “dark money”?

When I asked the Intercept’s Ryan Grim—a student of Democratic factions whose outlet has reported for years on No Labels—his analysis was simple. “They want Trump to win,” he said. Some outlets have also pointed out that part of No Labels’ spending on media campaigns goes through companies owned by Jacobson’s husband, well-known centrist polling entrepreneur and strategist Mark Penn. (See the section on “Stagwell” here. No Labels did not respond to a request for comment from Slate.)

There is some public information about No Labels donors and their political interests that sheds light on what they might be up to. The Daily Beast obtained internal documents listing several donors in 2018, and others are named on a 2022 tax document submitted by a No Labels–affiliated group that discloses some financial information. Publications like Grim’s Intercept and Sludge—yes, Sludge, it’s a good site—have run down those names, documenting each known donor’s professional background and other activity.

What they found is that the typical No Labels donor works for (or runs) an investment firm, real estate company, or venture-capital enterprise. At least one (grocery baron John Catsimatidis) is a major Trump supporter, but more commonly they are not. Many have records like that of investor Nelson Peltz, who was marked as a “reoccurring donor” in the documents the Daily Beast saw in 2018. Peltz hasn’t donated to Trump since 2017 and gives money to members of both parties—mostly Republicans, but also Democrats like Gottheimer, Sinema, and Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar (who is also a “Problem Solver”).

Infamous Supreme Court patron Harlan Crow is another No Labels donor. His record is more heavily Republican than Peltz’s, but also includes some Democrats and “Never Trump” Republicans like former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. The Federal Election Commission’s database does not list any donations from Crow to Trump, and Crow gave $100,000 to an anti-Trump Republican group in 2016. If these are the people funding a MAGA conspiracy, they’ve been engaged in quite the long con.

But it also doesn’t take a political genius to figure out what this type of donor doesn’t like about Biden. The Democrats favored by No Labels donors have a common history of resisting proposals for social spending and efforts to raise taxes or regulate the financial industry. Sinema’s top priority during the BBB negotiations was protecting the so-called carried-interest loophole, which allows investment managers to avoid paying income-tax rates on their compensation. Gottheimer’s top issue is the SALT deduction—it stands for “state and local tax”—which benefits wealthy homeowners in high-tax coastal areas. Manchin has been open to raising corporate tax rates, but was also a crucial “no” on Biden-proposed additions to the social safety net, like pre-K and the expanded child tax credit, which could have required tax increases to fund.

These positions illustrate the arc—you could call it a devolution—of the New Democrat/DLC philosophy to which No Labels considers itself an heir. The DLC’s initial positions didn’t necessarily fit into the current left–right economic paradigm: Its members supported cuts to welfare programs, deficit reduction, and the subsidization of the technology industry, but also called for a return to the more progressive tax code of the pre-Reagan era and for reforms, like tying executive pensions to ongoing company performance, that would incentivize sustainability over short-term profit-seeking. Bill Clinton signed a law in 1993 raising the top marginal tax rate for individuals to almost 40 percent.

But as the American Prospect put it in a 2011 DLC retrospective, “The business of raising money from political donors, particularly corporate political donors, inevitably compromised the organization, as it has many organizations.” Major donors liked what they were hearing about boosting GDP growth without having to indulge the restrictive cultural preoccupations of the religious right; they didn’t care for the raising-taxes stuff, and over time, incentivized centrist politicians to think more about the former and less about the latter. (Say what you will about how much Clinton’s policies benefited Wall Street, but it’s remarkable to compare his speeches to the rhetoric of modern centrists like Pete Buttigieg and see how much more concerned the latter group is with the personal feelings of the ultrawealthy.)

This took place alongside a gradual recruitment of DLC figures into the D.C. lobbying apparatus. Jacobson and Penn were actually introduced by former Democratic Indiana Sen. Evan Bayh, a frequent participant in No Labels events; Bayh is known for announcing in 2010 that he planned to leave Congress so that he could do something more beneficial to society, then becoming a partner at a Beltway lobbying firm and an adviser to a private equity fund. Lieberman, who is basically No Labels’ mascot, told the New York Times in 2012 that he would not engage in lobbying after leaving the Senate—“for sure,” he said—then became a lobbyist in 2013.

What has resulted is a type of centrism that’s a mile wide and an inch deep. It considers far-right insurrection and the regulation of financial markets to be threats of roughly equal seriousness, and finds “moderate” positions through a perversely Beltway-brained process which insists that each party is, at any given time, on every possible issue, doing something “partisan” that normal people don’t like.

These reflexes were on display in the widely derided No Labels tweet describing the Jan. 6 committee—whose work was supported on a bipartisan basis by actual voters—as “a partisan exercise about which the public is skeptical.” They were also in evidence back in 2017, when a No Labels tweet denounced Democrats for failing to participate in the writing of Trump-backed legislation that would have eliminated the Affordable Care Act, aka the signature accomplishment of the Democratic Party in the 21st century. (That tweet, the Daily Beast later reported, was written by Penn.) More recently, in March, pundit Mark Halperin—who’d just left a well-compensated job as No Labels’ “chief strategist”—predicted with a smug confidence that the Democratic Manhattan district attorney’s indictment of Trump would create a surge of support for the former president among swing voters. (It hasn’t.)

Jacobson and Penn also have reputations for being headstrong and carrying grudges. A December 2022 Politico piece about disgruntled No Labels employees described Jacobson as the kind of boss who only rewards subordinates who indulge all of her whims and opinions. (It also describes her as having once sent 65 emails to her employees before 9 a.m. on a Saturday and having once told them to change the workplace listed on their LinkedIn profiles to throw off a journalist who was trying to locate them.) Penn, meanwhile, is well-known for his participation in the infighting and backstabbing that characterized the 2008 Hillary Clinton campaign, which he advised. After Clinton lost that race to Barack Obama, Penn predicted confidently that Obama would lose his 2012 reelection campaign unless he dropped Biden from the ticket, denounced the politics of “class warfare,” and started talking more about creating economic growth through free trade. This was not only wrong but just about the exact opposite of what happened; Penn delivered a worthy encore in 2018 by predicting that Clinton would run for and win the Democratic nomination in 2020.

So what’s the deal with No Labels? Here’s a theory: Its leaders and guiding spirits—the Jacobsons, Penns, and Liebermans—are locked in a mutually delusional feedback loop with their donors in which everyone convinces themselves that a random politician whose main attribute is being objectionable to both parties could become president. They have a faith-like conviction that both sides must always be doing something wrong, a hunger for relevance, and enough confidence to keep going when everyone tells them they’re making a mistake. That (and $70 million) is more than enough to spoil an election with or without having a clear goal in mind. “What is No Labels’ plan for 2024?” might be the wrong question; a better one might be “Does No Labels ever have a plan at all?”