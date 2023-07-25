The Supreme Court Might Have Just Handed Jack Smith a Powerful New Tool

As we await a likely federal grand jury indictment of Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a June 27 Supreme Court decision has created an intriguing possibility—that one key set of criminal charges could rest on Trump’s threat-by-tweet to his vice president while the violent mob was inside the Capitol: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to … protect our Country.”

By report, one of three potential charges specified in special counsel Jack Smith’s July 16 target letter to Trump was for “conspir[ing] to injure, threaten, or intimidate a person … in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States ​​or because of his or her having exercised such a right.”

Note particularly the words threaten and intimidate. Here’s the theory under which an indictment might allege that Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet at 2:24 p.m. was a threat or attempt to intimidate Pence, to deprive him—and through him the voters whose ballots his role was designed to count—of the free exercise of a constitutional right.

Under the 12th Amendment, the vice president has the right (and duty) to preside over the Joint Session of Congress to certify the vote electing the next president, and to ensure that the electoral votes are lawfully counted.

Only minutes before the Jan. 6 joint session began at 1:05 p.m., Pence had notified Trump that he would, as vice president, exercise that right, contrary to the then president’s bidding to ignore the actual vote and send the electors back to the states. Pence said he lacked “unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

Trump’s 2:24 pm tweet came 11 minutes after the mob breached the Capitol. It also came, according to the House Jan. 6 committee, after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had notified Trump of the violence.

Trump plainly had in mind one or more of three aims. First, for a final desperate time, to directly intimidate and threaten Pence to bend to Trump’s will by using the mob in the Capitol.

Second, to inflame the insurrectionists so they would threaten or intimidate Pence to surrender his right as presiding officer to have the votes lawfully counted.

Third, to wreak revenge on Pence for not yielding should the first two aims fail. That would constitute an attempt to punish Pence for exercising his constitutional right—and by proxy that of American voters—another violation of the statute.

Let’s focus now on how the June 27 Supreme Court ruling bears on this potential way to charge the civil rights statute. In Counterman v. Colorado, the court held 7–2 that “a mental state of recklessness” for threatening violence is sufficient to prove “true threats,” words that “lie outside the bounds of the First Amendment’s protection.” Recklessness means that the person issuing the threat “consciously disregarded a substantial risk that his communications would be viewed as threatening violence.”

That shoe fits Trump like custom footwear measured and made in Milan. Indeed, in Watts v. United States, the leading case on what takes a threat out of the realm of free-speech protection, the court identified three factors to determine whether a threat was real or hyperbole: 1) the context in which it was issued; 2) whether there were conditions attached; and 3) the reaction of listeners or the recipient.

The context on Jan. 6 made absolutely clear that Trump’s words were meant to put a target on Pence’s back. With the raging Capitol mob already inside the halls of Congress, Trump’s ripping Pence for lack of courage was reckless beyond imagination.

As for conditionality, the tweet included none. It was unlike the defendant’s statement in Watts, in which a war protester said that if he were inducted into the Army (an event he said would never happen) and if he had President Lyndon Johnson in his sights (he wasn’t armed), he would shoot.

As for listeners, Sarah Matthews, White House communications aide, saw the tweet in real time and testified to the Jan. 6 committee that it was “pouring gasoline on the fire.” Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger resigned on the spot.

Meanwhile, Meadows’ top aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, testified to the committee that she heard Meadows say Trump’s reaction to the “Hang Mike Pence” chants was that his vice president “deserves it.” This was in line with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s reported description of Trump reacting approvingly to the mob’s violent threats.

The committee reported that another set of key listeners, the mob inside and outside the Capitol, surged immediately after Trump sent the tweet.

Even Mike Pence, who has avoided calling the president’s actions criminal, said they were “reckless,” the Supreme Court’s precise new standard under Counterman.

As always, Trump has defended his outrageous conduct. When ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked Trump if he was worried about his supporters in the Capitol mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” Trump answered, “No. I thought he was well protected.”

In fact, as the Jan. 6 committee reported, Pence was not evacuated to a security space in the Capitol until two minutes after Trump’s tweet. Pence avoided the mob by just 40 feet.

Only after the indictment is filed will we know the specific allegations supporting the charge of conspiring to deprive someone of their rights and privileges under the law. Smith and the grand jury have many options. But as for making Trump’s Molotov-cocktail tweet of Jan. 6 a focal point, the Supreme Court has opened a door.