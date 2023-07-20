Ponzi King of New Jersey, Recently Granted Clemency, Is Arrested for … Wait, See if You Can Guess

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that it has arrested a 48-year-old Lakewood, New Jersey, man named Eliyahu “Eli” Weinstein on charges of operating, quote, “a Ponzi scheme.” He and several co-defendants are charged with soliciting investments that were ostensibly to be used to broker the sale of COVID-19 masks, baby formula, and Ukraine-bound first-aid kits—if nothing else, these men were devoted readers of the news!—but using the money instead to pay fake returns to other investors and, for some reason, to “invest in the Turkish stock market.”

How did authorities know that Weinstein was operating a Ponzi scheme? For one thing, he allegedly told associates, while being secretly recorded, that he had “Ponzied” the money they were using to repay investors. (One of his alleged co-conspirators also noted in writing that a financial institution had flagged their activity as suspicious “because it looks like a Ponzi scheme.”) Weinstein is further said to have admitted while being recorded that he had hidden assets from federal prosecutors. (“I hid money,” he is said to have told his conspirators, warning them that they would “go to jail” if anyone else found out.)

There was also one particular element of Weinstein’s background that may have alerted the DOJ that he was someone to keep an eye on—namely, that he had just been released from prison after serving eight years of a 24-year sentence for operating Ponzi schemes. More specifically, Weinstein was sentenced to prison for operating a Ponzi scheme involving pretend real estate transactions, then given a subsequent additional sentence for operating a second Ponzi scheme, involving pretend Facebook stock purchases, that he conducted after being released from custody while awaiting trial on the original charges.

There was apparently strong evidence, in other words, that Eli Weinstein had a propensity for running Ponzi schemes. Why then was he let out of prison before serving even half of his sentence? The New York Times explains: In January 2021, Weinstein was granted clemency by President Donald Trump at the recommendation of, among others, “the lawyer Alan Dershowitz,” who has frequently been the subject of news coverage in recent years for his work representing Trump and his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein. (Dershowitz has denied engaging in inappropriate or illegal sexual activity during his time in Epstein’s presence.)

Weinstein, after being given clemency, is said to have briefly operated his new scheme under the name Mike Konig, a ruse that was undermined when he told associates, during a meeting that was secretly being recorded, that he was actually Eli Weinstein. (His exact words, allegedly, were “I am Eli Weinstein.”)

New Jersey residents, do not invest your money with Eli Weinstein!