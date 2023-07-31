Biden Saw Israel’s Dark Future Last Week. It’s Undoing Everything He’s Ever Believed.

DEMOCRACY SQUARE, TEL AVIV, Israel—Joe Biden spent a half-century-long career striving to be exactly the kind of senator, vice president, and president a beleaguered Israel would want to call on at a time of crisis.

But now that Israel faces what its top-tier security think tank has described as the most severe crisis in the nation’s history, its leaders, from Benjamin Netanyahu on down, are pointedly ignoring their indispensable ally’s counsel and his clearly mounting displeasure.

Biden saw the future of Israel last week, the train headed for a bricked-in tunnel. And nothing he tried to do could stop it, or even slow it down.

This is a man whose love for Israel was as old-school as it gets. Effusive, hopeful, rose-filtered—for years and years the evident warmth Biden felt for the country and its people extended even to Benjamin Netanyahu. Until this year. Until this overhaul.

Netanyahu has touted the “Reforma” package of laws, of which a key measure passed the Knesset last week, as a narrow initiative to instill needed diversity on the Supreme Court and enhance the balance of powers. In fact, it is a sweeping legislative offensive whose scores of bills would gut the judiciary and grant free rein to the ruling coalition’s authoritarian designs. If the laws are adopted, the courts could not stop the most extreme right-wing and Orthodox Israeli parties from doing whatever they want, and they would allow those parties to stay in office for as long as Israel manages to exist.

For months, and up until minutes before the bill came up for its final vote, the White House waited for a signal that Netanyahu would make good on his explicit pledge to the president: that the proposal would be passed only in a form incorporating compromise and taking into account a broad public consensus.

But last week, when Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of Netanyahu’s Likud Party prepared the roll call, and all 56 members of the opposition filed out of the room in infuriated protest, boycotting the vote, Biden got his answer. There would be no compromise.

The full-bore, “unsoftened” law represented a defeat for Biden, a telling reminder of the decline in influence Washington now exerts over the most hard-line and fundamentalist government Israel has ever known. But the administration will need to comprehend, as well, that the result was far from a victory for Netanyahu. Instead, it exposed how little power he now wields over his far-right Cabinet members. If Biden thought he knew Netanyahu well from their decades of cooperation, and therefore could reason and work with him, it might appear to the president what Israelis already understand: that Netanyahu uneasily shares the helm with a squad of restive, ambitious, and uncompromising younger leaders, and Biden’s familiarity now means little for Israel’s future, or for its relationship to America. Against his will and much of what he holds dear, Biden is coming to grips with the realization that his old beloved Israel is fast taking on the behaviors and recklessness of a rogue state.

The day of the vote, the prime minister sat ashen and uncharacteristically passive in his Knesset chair, seeming to take only passing notice as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, flanking him, argued over Gallant’s unsuccessful push to have the vote delayed and the bill modified. But in some respects, the vote’s aftermath, broadcast live on national television, proved more riveting and more instructive than the roll call. Immediately after the tally was announced, Netanyahu slipped out a side door and disappeared, as Levin and Jewish Power Party Chair Itamar Ben-Gvir took victory laps, accepting passionate acclaim from coalition underlings, and exuberantly posing for selfies. The two ministers immediately vowed that the new law would be merely the gateway to a much deeper and wider legislative blitz later this year. It was clear, analysts agreed, that Levin and Ben-Gvir, determined that the bill pass intact and without delay, had bent Netanyahu to their will.

The scene was in sharp contrast to the 2018 passage of the nation-state law, the hard-line precursor to the Reforma. At the time, Netanyahu had basked in celebration and unalloyed triumph, standing center stage in a Likud group selfie now famous for its vulgarity. For some observers who call the judicial overhaul a regime overthrow, Netanyahu’s abrupt departure was an unsettling signal, as if the country had been witness to something of a coup within a coup.

It is not lost on the Biden administration that the coming months will likely prove, as Ben-Gvir and Levin stressed, that the new law was not an end in itself, but a watershed beginning. Nor was it lost on U.S. officials that both Levin and Ben-Gvir have made no secret that they aspire to someday accede to the premiership. The vote came barely a day after surgeons implanted a pacemaker in Netanyahu’s chest. After a week of relentless media queries, doctors revealed to the public what Netanyahu, 73, had kept hidden for 20 years: a chronic, generally asymptomatic but potentially fatal conduction disorder or heart block. Netanyahu has never assigned anyone as a potential acting replacement, but to the shock and horror of many in Israel, Levin assumed the duties of prime minister over the weekend while Netanyahu was undergoing the pacemaker surgery. As ruthless as Netanyahu has become over the past decade-plus, Ben-Gvir and Levin are creatures of another kind, zealots with fierce visions who have been prepping for a moment like this for years and who care little about America’s viewpoint or reaction.

Israel’s deep division now has it free-falling in various ways that will affect the U.S.

For starters, a daily growing number of key personnel in reserve units of many of Israel’s most indispensable frontline military groupings have told their commanders that they will refuse to report for duty “to serve a dictatorship.” The exact numbers are unknown, but the total declaring as much is now well over 10,000 reservists, including from the air force, the Israel Defense Forces’ enormous elite cyberintelligence unit, and the elite special forces in which Netanyahu served as a captain.

U.S. security planners have long viewed the IDF, the Mossad, and other Israeli intelligence and security agencies as a reliable, relatable, consistently cooperative ally, even in periods of political instability within Israel and its government. Nothing approaching this level of threatened refusal to report has ever happened in Israel, and Biden and the Pentagon must gird for the possibility that the readiness and the unit cohesion of the air force and other units may be adversely affected within weeks.

But if, as some have suggested, Biden considers conditioning any of the billions of dollars of U.S. military aid to Israel on moderating the Reforma, he could face a firestorm of criticism by pro-Netanyahu Republicans. In addition, U.S. defense firms would be hurt by the move, because the aid is largely spent by Israel on purchases of American military hardware.

The judicial overhaul has also landed a body blow to Israel’s startup and tech sector, the true engine of the nation’s economy. Investment has tanked, Israel’s stock market and foreign exchange trading have careened, and the shekel and stock indexes have plunged with every step forward of the legislative program. Israel’s credit rating is also increasingly vulnerable to downgrading.

There are strong elements within Likud, the settler movement, and the ultra-Orthodox communities—the three pillars of the Netanyahu government—who would plainly prefer to see a Republican win the 2024 presidential race, and for the GOP to hold the House and take over the Senate. Netanyahu, noting that evangelicals make up about 25 percent of the U.S. population, has made common cause with their leaders since the early 2000s, often courting them to the exclusion and alienation of American Jews, who represent just over 2 percent of Americans and vote overwhelmingly Democratic. Having meddled with U.S. elections in the past, going behind Barack Obama’s back to undermine him and signaling advocacy for Donald Trump, the prime minister can always rely on the assistance of his adviser and now Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer—who, in a former political life, was a GOP operative.

Cabinet ministers and members of Netanyahu’s inner circle have likewise helped Republicans by keeping up a drumbeat of unkind remarks about Biden, most recently from the prime minister’s brother, Iddo, who told a radio interviewer Tuesday that U.S. officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken “are better informed, [but] not Biden.” Echoing Republican talking points suggesting that Biden may be senile, Iddo said, “From the mental standpoint, I don’t know what condition he’s in.” He later apologized. As Biden gears up his reelection campaign and continues criticizing the judicial coup, he can expect such attacks to continue, and for his GOP rivals to make hay with them.

Moreover, many of the legislative onslaught’s 141 (now 180) bills aim to enshrine what some have called “the right to discriminate” against women, Palestinians, non-Jewish Israelis, LGBTQ+ people, Reform and Conservative Jews, and many others. These are the types of policies likely to enrage mainstream Democrats, and not just Biden’s left flank, which has grown increasingly vocal about supporting Palestinian rights. As those policies ramp up, the administration will likely face increasing pressure from his supporters to express his disapproval in rhetoric and policy.

“Like many supporters of Israel, I’m very concerned” about Israeli democracy, a clearly pained Biden told reporters in late March. “They cannot continue down this road,” he said of the judicial overhaul, adding of Netanyahu, “I hope he walks away from it.”

Then, demonstrating a keen understanding of what really makes Netanyahu tick—and explode—Biden declared that he had no intention of inviting the prime minister to the White House “in the near-term.”

For Netanyahu and Biden, the wild card determining their futures may be the mass protests that have taken over city streets the length of Israel for 30 straight weeks. Biden’s criticism of police violence against demonstrators earlier this month took Israelis aback in its severity, compared, as it was, to similar statements Washington has directed to regimes like Hungary’s.

Netanyahu is said to have assessed that passing the law, the summer’s torpor, and the Knesset recess until October might quell the ardor of the protest movement. But the initial reaction to the Knesset vote suggested that Netanyahu might once again have engaged in wishful thinking.

Nationwide, huge protests have broken out and have not ceased. Masses of people have faced off against squads of burly riot police unleashed on Ben-Gvir’s orders. Last week, in the heart of Tel Aviv, they hurtled one woman headfirst into a concrete freeway divider. An 18-year-old protester was dragged on the ground, then slugged in the face, and reportedly told by an officer that the policeman would rape his mother.

At the same scene, water cannon trucks blasted several people point-blank, the blue dye in the water beginning to mix with the blood in the street. A horse trampled a demonstrator. And even in a quiet Tel Aviv outer suburb, a motorist plowed into demonstrators blocking the road, injuring several and sending a 40-year-old woman to the hospital.

Netanyahu’s new Israel is headed into a brutal occupation rendered ever more permanent, an apartheid regime in the West Bank seeping into the lifeblood of Israel itself, the entwined threads of theocracy, misogyny, homophobia, and Jewish supremacism enshrined in law and choking dead what remains of democracy.

The trajectory goes against everything Biden believes about democracy, and everything Biden always wanted to believe about Israel. He must know now, at an unprecedented turning point in America’s relationship to Israel, that he can no longer stand by, that he will need to consider measures and pressures he once thought beyond the pale. There will be a domestic price to pay.

But no one gets the war they want to fight. You get the war you have to.