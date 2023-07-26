What Just Happened to Mitch McConnell?

In an unsettling episode Wednesday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was giving remarks at his weekly press conference—by noting that the Senate was close to wrapping up work on the National Defense Authorization Act—when he suddenly stopped speaking midsentence and stared silently, unmoving, for 20 seconds. Fellow members of his leadership team stepped in to offer assistance and shepherded him away from the lectern.

As we said: unsettling. If you’re settled after watching that, you are one strange bird.

A McConnell aide said that he simply felt lightheaded, and McConnell did return to field questions at the end of the presser. “I’m fine,” he told reporters.

He then proceeded as normal, saying, among other things, that he wasn’t surprised House Republicans were floating an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden after Democrats’ dual impeachments of President Donald Trump.

McConnell has never been a big “talkin’ ’bout my health” guy (or a talkin’ ’bout anything guy, really). He was, of course, forced to disclose a fall and subsequent concussion he suffered in March, since it sidelined him from the Senate for six weeks. But in October 2020, McConnell appeared at a press conference with deeply discolored, bandaged hands and bruising above his mouth. When a reporter asked what the deal was and whether anything serious was going on, McConnell simply said, “Of course not.” To this day, it is unclear why his hands were blue.

