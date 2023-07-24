Vivek Ramaswamy, a guy who did one thing or another in business and is now running for president on a platform of anger to get famous, said this weekend that he has qualified for the first presidential debate on Aug. 23. That means that he, a political nobody as of a few months ago, met each of the Republican National Committee’s relatively stringent requirements. He’s registering in the requisite number of polls, and he has received donations from at least 40,000 unique donors—including at least 200 from each of at least 20 states. He’ll sign the RNC’s loyalty pledge to support the eventual party nominee.

And that means that Vivek Ramaswamy is, at this moment, in better shape than the most recent Republican vice president of the United States.

“We’re not there yet,” Mike Pence told CNN over the weekend, of his campaign remaining short of meeting the donor criteria. “We’re literally working around the clock” to get 40,000 individual donors, he said, and he’s “confident” he will make the debate stage in the end.

“People every day are going to MikePence2024.com and donating even a dollar to get us on the stage,” he said.

Pence probably will make the debate stage, for the simple reason that he has to. Were he to miss that stage, he would immediately have to end his campaign out of shame. (Which would be funny.)

Pence is polling in the mid-single digits in the national polling average, which doesn’t matter, and in the low single digits in Iowa, on whose evangelical caucusgoers he’s staking his campaign. It’s not that these numbers are meaningfully worse than those of any other candidate not named Trump or DeSantis—everyone else is largely fighting for scraps at this point.

But most of the other third-tier campaigns fighting for scraps have at least qualified for the debate. Besides Trump (who may not show) and DeSantis, the campaigns of Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Chris Christie, and now Ramaswamy all say they have met their mark.

Not all of this has been entirely on the level, or—as the RNC intended with the requirement—demonstrative of broad grassroots support. Doug Burgum, the North Dakota governor, is using his vast wealth to pay people to donate to his campaign. In a legally questionable scheme, he is offering $20 gift cards to the first 50,000 people to donate $1 to his campaign. That has supposedly worked, although he has not yet met the polling requirement to get on stage. In other attempted gimmicks, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is entering donors into raffles for Major League Soccer games or free tuition payments. And Ramaswamy designed an interesting new program to incentivize bundling, allowing fundraisers to keep 10 percent of the donations they refer to the campaign.

Pence, in his Sunday CNN interview, scoffed at these gimmicks. “We’re not offering kickbacks,” he said. “We’re not offering gift cards. We’re not even offering soccer tickets. We’re just asking people for their support, and we’re getting support all over the country. And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Perhaps he, an august former statesman, thinks it would hurt more than help his candidacy in the long run if he lowered himself to the level of carnival tricks.

But there’s not much of a long run that’s apparent here.

Pence, a former vice president, governor, and congressman who has debated (well) in two general-election presidential debates, raised a meager $1.2 million in the second quarter. In the most recent poll of Iowa, commissioned by Fox Business, he placed sixth with 4 percent among likely GOP caucusgoers. He has little space in which to maneuver. He repels moderate voters for his years of carrying water for Trump and his calling-card policy proposal of a national abortion ban, and he repels conservatives for his refusal to help Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election. Beyond the abortion plank, Pence is offering an eat-your-vegetables conservative platform of federal spending cuts and Social Security reform to a primary electorate that craves cultural revenge against its perceived heretical oppressors. And the top two GOP candidates have that market pretty well cornered.

This is not a candidacy, in other words, that entices tens of thousands of people—specifically, four tens of thousands of people—to open their wallets.

It’s time to raffle something.