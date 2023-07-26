Kevin McCarthy Is Once Again Caught Between His Members and the Only Republican Who Matters

In late June, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy put his foot in his mouth. And the House of Representatives is still living with the consequences.

“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can,” McCarthy said of former President Donald Trump in a CNBC interview, when asked about a prospective rematch with President Joe Biden. “The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer.”

Trump, and those in his orbit, went ballistic over this show of disrespect, prompting McCarthy to go on an immediate apology tour. He did an interview the same day in which he described Trump as Biden’s “strongest political opponent” and “stronger today than he was in 2016.” McCarthy’s team sent out fundraising emails with a message to the same effect. We learned then, too, that McCarthy had called Trump in what was described as an “apology.”

What we’ve learned in the past few days, though, is that McCarthy offered more than just an apology following the incident. He also, as Politico first reported, pledged that the “House would vote to expunge the two impeachments against the former president” by the August recess. (He has since moved that timeline to the end of September.)

But those votes to “expunge” the impeachments—whatever that means—won’t be easy to pass, and won’t please vulnerable and moderate House Republicans who really, really don’t want to participate in fresh referenda on the Trump presidency. Should McCarthy try to weasel out of his pledge, though, he’s unlikely to find a sympathetic audience in Donald Trump. McCarthy is in another impossible situation between Trump and those House hard-liners he commands, and the moderate members who provide him a majority. It is, in other words, a Wednesday.

The twin “impeachment expungement” resolutions have been introduced by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a born-again MAGA member of House Republican leadership, and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene’s resolution “expunges” the first Trump impeachment articles of 2019, and Stefanik’s the second impeachment of 2021. Though Greene’s is much terser, they arrive at the same answer, in which you can hear a trace of Trump’s dictation: “Resolved, That the [2019/2021] impeachment of President Donald John Trump is expunged, as if such Article[s] had never passed the full House of Representatives.”

Impeachment “expungement” has no precedent—which doesn’t mean, on its own terms, that it can’t theoretically be done. The House can always set a new precedent. But this ain’t it. This doesn’t amend the Journal of the House from two previous Congresses; the clerk is not instructed to go into the books to white anything out. It doesn’t change the Congressional Record. It doesn’t change history, in which Donald Trump was twice impeached. (We should also note that Trump was not convicted in either impeachment trial, so what official criminal slate are we wiping clean here?) What these resolutions would do is give Trump something to point to and say “the impeachments never happened” on the campaign trail, truth be damned. But these simple resolutions have the same format, and all the teeth, of a resolution congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl. The House would be expressing a feeling.

Or failing to.

McCarthy says he supports the twin expressions of feeling, but has played coy about whether and when they’re going to come up. He’s denied that he promised Trump votes on the resolutions, and told reporters last week that they should “go through committee like anything else.” Well, the resolutions are what they are. There’s not much for committees to do here.

Even if McCarthy had the votes to “expunge” Trump’s impeachments, it would be a use of the House floor for messaging purposes that would please precisely one person and turn off many others. But according to reporting by CNN and the Hill, McCarthy doesn’t have the votes.

“I have every expectation I’ll vote against expungement, and I have every expectation that I will work to bring others with me,” one moderate Republican told the Hill. Cleverly, or not so much, this moderate Republican invoked “cancel culture” to explain his or her opposition, noting that “I just don’t think we should be engaged in the kind of cancel culture that tries to whitewash history.” It is worth noting, however, that this moderate Republican is still too scared to go on the record opposing the measures, on which official House votes would be literally on the record.

In one sense, moderates getting the word out there that the votes don’t exist, and won’t exist, to pass these resolutions could give McCarthy an out: He could tell Trump that he tried absolutely everything, but he just can’t get the votes. In another more important sense, though, this won’t satisfy Trump at all. He could go after those individual members holding up passage and threaten them with primary challengers, which is not what McCarthy wants to see happen to his front-liners. Trump could go after McCarthy personally, calling for his head and threatening his speakership. Or he could screw around with the critical work McCarthy needs to move through the House in September—namely, funding the government. A government shutdown at the end of September is already a distinct possibility, as hard-liners in the Republican conference are demanding cuts that they’re not going to be able to get. And while Trump hasn’t weighed in on that battle yet, he could choose to do so if he finds himself in a mood to make McCarthy’s life more difficult.

McCarthy’s best hope is that Trump gets distracted by a squirrel and forgets about this entirely. But he could always return to the root of the tension and offer Trump something better that McCarthy alone controls. As Politico had reported, Trump’s first reaction to McCarthy’s blowup CNBC interview was that McCarthy “needs to endorse me—today!” McCarthy has, in Politico’s words, “felt compelled to stay neutral during the primary so as to not box in his own members.” He’s also the highest-ranking elected Republican in the country; in a normal world, where an unemployed former game show host hasn’t taken complete control of a major political party, we’d be calling McCarthy the leader of the Republican Party. It’s not a perch from which someone traditionally would put his thumb on the scale in a presidential primary.

But a McCarthy endorsement could get Trump to lay off of him for five minutes, which is all he can ever hope for.