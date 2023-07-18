On Monday night in New Hampshire, the centrist group No Labels hosted Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and former Republican Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. at a “town hall” event at St. Anselm College’s Institute for Politics in Manchester. It was the beginning of something—but perhaps also the beginning of that something’s end. (As all beginnings are, I guess. Anyway, uh, read on.)

The venue is often visited by presidential candidates, and Manchin has said he is considering running for president. (Huntsman, a longtime No Labels supporter, has run in the past.) No Labels has also said it intends to support a third-party presidential ticket if it determines that the major parties’ nominees are “unacceptable” and lack sufficient public support. This has been controversial because polling suggests that, in the event of a race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, such a third-party candidacy would result in Trump’s reelection. The group, which does not have to disclose the identities of its donors, has also been criticized for refusing to reveal how it plans to fund its presidential project. (Outside reporting indicates that its donors are largely wealthy individuals who work in private equity and other financial fields.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

No Labels’ top advisers, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, reiterated the presidential plan both before and during the New Hampshire event, whose ostensible purpose was to celebrate the release of a booklet called Common Sense which outlines its platform in, let’s say, broad terms. The page about Social Security concludes that the program’s long-term funding issues should be addressed by having “a president and a Congress with the courage to say that Social Security’s impending insolvency is a challenge that we can and must solve together” and recommends the appointment of an “independent bipartisan deficit reduction commission.” Asked on Tuesday what kind of “tough calls” such a commission might recommend to actually reduce the deficit, Huntsman responded that “they could figure that out.” While he did thereafter briefly raise the possibility of means testing Social Security beneficiaries, the group’s booklet also states that one of its guiding “commonsense” principles is that “no one in retirement—or close to it—should face any benefit changes.”

Advertisement

Manchin, at the launch event for a potential presidential campaign, complained that he was being pressured to address presidential politics. “This is the only place in the world that the next election starts the day after the last election,” he said. “That’s not what the American people want. Give them a break!” At one point, nearly breaking this reporter’s veneer of ironic cynicism and detachment, he spoke in a grave tone about the corrupting influence of “dark money”—i.e., political donations, like those to No Labels, that don’t have to be disclosed—on the political process.

Related from Slate Ben Mathis-Lilley What Is No Labels’ Plan for 2024? Wrong Question. Read More

At other times, Manchin and Huntsman discussed the federal deficit, the predominance of divisive political rhetoric, and the lack of patriotism among younger Americans. (“Nobody even recognizes or understands what ‘E pluribus unum’ is today!” Huntsman complained.) In keeping with the approach of booklet, they did not advocate for specific solutions to the problems they identified. Asked by an audience member if fossil fuel companies should cover the costs of climate change mitigation, Manchin spoke for several minutes without answering the question and concluded that “I don’t believe that we should leave the country to the point to where we aren’t able to take care of ourselves and our military.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Polling, past history, and the evident difficulty of articulating a centrist platform that’s distinct from the positions of the incumbent centrist president all suggest that No Labels is unlikely to meet its self-stated condition of having a reasonable chance to win the 2024 election, rather than simply acting as a “spoiler,” before it formally launches a campaign. But it has also, at this point, really made a big deal about possibly running a candidate. In comments made by Manchin and Lieberman before and during Tuesday’s event, there were whispers of a means of resolving this problem without losing face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked by the town-hall moderator how he’ll ultimately make the decision to run for the presidency, Manchin said the decision would be contingent on whether No Labels could “move the political parties off their respective sides.” He raised the possibility that the parties would moderate on their own platforms, in some undefined way, before a potential announcement. ”They’re gonna have to say, ‘OK, we’re gonna look at this again, I don’t think if we stay over here that they’re going to vote for us; maybe we can move.’ Let’s see what happens.”

Advertisement

Manchin also made similar comments earlier in the day, telling an NBC reporter that No Labels was “hoping both sides come to their sensible middle.” Lieberman, in an Atlantic story published Monday, said that “both parties, particularly the Democrats,” were “overreacting” to No Labels’ plans and “would do better to try to build up support for their own ticket and adopt a platform that’s more to the center.”

Manchin and Lieberman are both longtime veterans of the legislative process, and their hedging was reminiscent of the way that members of Congress who claim they’re not going to vote for a specific bill talk before helping pass it. (The May debt-ceiling compromise between Republicans who said they would only support an agreement that included major spending cuts and Democrats who said they would absolutely not support major spending cuts was only the most recent of many examples of this.) If you can’t beat ’em, sometimes the best move is to declare victory and go home.