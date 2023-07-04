This is part of Two Bad, a series exploring Americans’ lackluster enthusiasm for the 2024 election and the problem of the third-party candidate.

A recent Economist-YouGov poll found that 44 percent of American adults would “vote for a third party or an independent candidate.” A separate NBC News poll showed that more Democrats than Republicans are open to third-party voting in 2024. It’s not outlandish, then, to think some of them will peel off to support famed intellectual Cornel West, who is seeking the Green Party’s nomination. The longtime professor continues to hold plenty of respect in progressive circles—as a bombastic and righteous public scholar, as a committed socialist, as a former Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate. (Sanders has already endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.) The worry from mainstream Dems, of course, is that his celebrity will be enough to eat into the left-liberal voting share and resultingly sweep Republicans back into power. If Cornel West is aware of this concern, he is certainly unafraid of the optics; his 2024 campaign has already recruited Jill Stein, the commonly blamed spoiler of the 2016 election, as its manager. She’ll also be in charge of West’s fundraising and communications for the time being, according to Bloomberg.

The Green Party may seem like an odd choice for West: Its weakened, maligned political presence in 2023 comes thanks to bad press from two pivotal elections, systemic pushback from Democrats, financial support from Republicans (and Russians), a minimal amount of overall electoral success, and a slate of fringe-y candidates. That it would end up in this state wasn’t inevitable. The Green New Deal (yes, it was originally a Green Party thing) has paved the policy road to transformative climate legislation, Green coalitions have serious political power in Europe, and the United States’ two major-party leaders are historically unpopular. Especially in light of anti-Biden fury from young voters who feel the president has reneged on his environmental promises, the lefty Greens ought to be in better straits these days. So, how did they end up here? And what is West hoping to accomplish with his run, anyway?

First, why we even have a third party like this. The movement to establish a bedrock Green Party in the U.S. kicked off in the mid-1980s, when anti-nuclear environmental activists in Maine, inspired by international electoral successes by Green parties in Canada and Belgium (and likely angered by Reagan’s oil-happy policy), met to launch a similar institution of their own at the state level. As West Germany’s Green Party surges earned global attention in 1984, leftists from across the U.S. arranged summer conferences with environmentalists and social justice advocates to seriously organize national-level Green Party counterparts. While these disparate organizers worked to formalize a party plank and structure focused on ecological justice and a fairer political system, they gained support from noted activists like Grace Lee Boggs, Murray Bookchin, and Grace Paley. Soon, other states launched Green branches of their own, gaining enough voters through petitions and electoral races to qualify as local political players. The city of Cordova, Alaska, elected the country’s first-ever Green mayor in 1991. The following year, Hawaii Greens elected a Hawaii County councilor and ran a Senate candidate, Linda Martin, who won nearly 14 percent of the statewide vote. In 1994, New Mexico Green candidates made impressive showings in their runs for governor and treasurer. Such impacts, along with numerous municipal-level Green victories in over a dozen states, pushed national-minded organizers to raise their profile by putting forth consumer-protection legend Ralph Nader as a federal candidate in 1996.

Even though Nader won just 0.71 percent of the popular vote in 1996, the Greens had real momentum going into the new millennium. They released a party platform and held a nationally televised convention where Nader once again clinched the nomination, this time beating out former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra in the primary. The Greens looked poised to become a durable left alternative to Clinton-era corporate Democrats and Gingrich-era austerity Republicans, thanks to a burgeoning anti-globalization movement; a platform strong in support of anti-racism, feminism, LGBTQ+ support, systemic overhaul, and environmental protection; and support from luminaries like Michael Moore and Medea Benjamin.

Jim Hightower, the former Texas agriculture commissioner who later gained prominence as a muckraking progressive journalist, was the keynote speaker at the 2000 Greens convention. He still remembers why it felt like such a flashpoint for American politics. “When Nader set out to run for president, he was holding these huge rallies with people like Cornel West, Eddie Vedder, and Willie Nelson. They all saw something there because Nader had such a record of real progressive change,” Hightower told me. “Nobody was fooled that Ralph was going to be president, but this was a serious attempt that could establish a real progressive third party in the country.”

Yet, just when greater power seemed assured, everything fell apart. The tight voting margin between Al Gore and George W. Bush in Florida, which led to the Supreme Court mess we all recall as Bush v. Gore, was blamed in large part on the votes Nader picked up in the Sunshine State. With Bush as president, environmental and social justice priorities took a back seat to the war on terror (and to climate skepticism). Desperation to oust Dubya drove dozens of former Nader surrogates, including Hightower, to support John Kerry in the 2004 election; Nader also lost the Green nomination that year to his erstwhile campaign staffer David Cobb.

From his personal experience, Hightower believes those eight years of Bush effectively imposed a blacklist on the Greens as an institution (though he still doesn’t think that Nader sabotaged the election for Gore). Unions and other movement builders that had once welcomed Green rallies, he told me, now shunned their members and affiliates over the debacle. But the Greens also ceded their own organizational heft after earning Federal Election Commission approval in 2001. “The organizational structure did not coalesce and did not continue to push,” Hightower said. “They would come back every four years and run somebody for president. But that is not party building. That’s a gesture.” (Hightower added that similar issues plague Democrats in his home state of Texas, which disadvantages hopefuls like Beto O’Rourke: “In 2018, Beto would generate lots of excitement in a rural county, then go to the next, and there was no party structure left behind. We have fiftysomething counties with no Democratic Party chair in them.”) Bruce Delgado, a Californian Green who’s served as mayor of Marina since 2008, also mentioned the lack of party interest or investment. “The national representatives have never contacted me, so they haven’t weighed in on my office, my experience. We’re just not on their radar,” Delgado told me. This is despite the fact that he’s gained some prominence within the state for his efforts to adapt his coastal city to the effects of climate change—something one might think the national Greens would want to spotlight.

In addition, the Greens were hurt by credibility concerns, institutional pushback, and plummeting party registration. In 2008, the party nominated former Democratic Georgia Rep. Cynthia McKinney for president. By that time, her outspoken Bush opposition had curdled into 9/11 trutherism and antisemitic conspiracism; she even published screeds to that effect on the Green Party’s website. The party as a whole struggled against Green-phobic Democrats who tried, often successfully, to get the Greens off ballots. The American Civil Liberties Union ended up suing South Carolina in 2008 over ballot rules that seemed to intentionally sideline third-party candidacies. Tennessee-area Greens sued their state over similar measures in 2012, and Hawaii Greens also challenged their state’s electoral process that year. Such disputes continue in myriad states to this day, and are likely to flare up again ahead of 2024.

For the 2012 post–Occupy Wall Street election cycle, the national Green Party didn’t really have a standard-bearer. In stepped Jill Stein, a Harvard-educated physician and former musician whose ’90s-era environmental activism, added to resentment of Massachusetts Democrats who repealed a popular “clean elections” law in 2003, led her to join the state’s Green Party. She staged multiple unsuccessful state-level runs before serving two terms in Lexington’s municipal government during the 2000s. After President Barack Obama’s debt ceiling negotiations led to federal safety-net cuts in 2011, Stein started working at the national level. Her success was immediate: She qualified for federal matching funds in 22 states and fended off her much-better-known challenger, Roseanne Barr. Her anti–Wall Street, anti-war, anti–Citizens United, pro–Green New Deal run captured only 0.36 percent of the popular vote in 2012—but Stein did gain far more national votes than any Green candidate since Nader, as well as wider name recognition thanks to a media-savvy campaign.

“Our campaign was really the only national voice for health care as a human right, for free public higher education, for abolishing student debt, for a foreign policy based on international law, human rights, and diplomacy rather than raw militarism,” Stein told me on the phone last week. “And it changed the dialogue. Our agenda was adopted—in name, at least—by progressive Democrats, and it provides a base on which we continue to build for fundamental political change.”

Stein’s newfound Green profile-raising plowed into the much more fraught 2016 election. Beyond Democratic acrimony over her potential to draw disgruntled Sanders voters away from supporting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump, there were the controversial comments over whether vaccines and Wi-Fi are harmful to children, the remark that Clinton would be likelier than Trump to fuel nuclear armageddon, and the Green Party’s platform endorsement of junk medicinal practices. All this spurred leaders of more successful Green parties in Europe to insist that U.S. Greens needed to ditch Stein if they wished to gain actual power. Americans recall what happened next: Stein garnered about 1.5 million votes in the general election, swooping up numbers in key swing states that exceeded Trump’s margins of victory against Clinton. No, it’s not certain that those Stein voters would’ve gone for Clinton had their preferred candidate not been in the race. But the campaign boosting from Russia-linked social media accounts didn’t help the narrative (or, as Stein characterizes it, “the prevailing mythology”).

Once again, the Greens had become a victim of their own success. “Jill Stein was not the movement leader that she probably wanted to be and that many might have hoped she could be,” said Jim Hightower. “But that’s not her fault. Just one person can’t do it.” It did, however, have consequences for the party: The heightened desperation of the 2020 election once again cast the Greens into irrelevance, with nominee Howie Hawkins, a Green stalwart dating back to the party’s 1980s origins, earning just 0.2 percent of the popular vote.

Apparently, the party is hoping that 2024 could be different. In his post-announcement media rounds, Cornel West has made clear that he thinks “both parties now stand in the way of coming to terms with the plight of poor and working people.” He’s also made it clear that he hates both Biden (for his “hypocrisy” and “militarism”) and Trump (for his “lies and gangster activity”), and that he’s “fundamentally committed to going to the end” of the cycle. And he’s not just reaching out to disappointed Dems—he’s also trying former Trump voters and working-class Americans in all regions. West originally announced his run as part of the People’s Party, a scandal-ridden group formed in 2017 by disaffected Sanders supporters that has a ballot presence only in Florida, before vying for the Green nomination at the urging of Chris Hedges. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was Stein’s suggestion, as she told me. West now has to square off against seven rivals, including U.S. Green Party co-founder Randy Toler, for the official nomination.

Cornel West is not a natural fit for the Greens, though. As Joan Walsh wrote in the Nation: “I loved everything about West until he supported spoiler Ralph Nader against then–Vice President Al Gore in 2000,” an act for which he “never apologized.” It’s a pattern: He attacked Barack Obama after 2008 and supported Stein’s 2016 candidacy, though he did support Biden against Trump in 2020. The Green affiliation may only heighten critiques West has already faced for his chumminess with vaccine- and COVID-skeptical podcasters like Russell Brand and Jimmy Dore, his praise for bits of DeSantis’ education policy (outside of “Don’t Say Gay” and “Stop W.O.K.E.”), and his prior clashes with prominent Black figures like Obama and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

His campaign manager isn’t concerned about any of that. “A political campaign in and of itself is of no lasting impact unless it is for the long haul,” Jill Stein said. “This is part of an effort to build, and we see that happening in two ways: One is by building a broad, multipartisan movement for truth, justice, democracy, and peace. It’s also to help build the Green Party as a critical part of the political infrastructure for this fight.”

But the Green Party remains weak at statewide levels, with no elected officials who’ve gained more power than, say, a statehouse seat. A lack of firm local infrastructure, plus continued litigation from Dems, hasn’t helped, and probably won’t fix the issue by the time 2024 rolls around. “You’ve got to build that constantly, again and again and again, precinct by precinct, county by county and state by state,” said Hightower. “There’s no shortcut to this stuff. And we don’t have that happening in the third parties today.” Stein didn’t quite see it that way. “It’s very much to the credit of the Greens that we have somehow managed to survive and remain a presence, even though we’re not under the stranglehold of bankers, billionaires, and war profiteers,” she said. “Normally, independent noncorporate political parties last about a decade.” This time, she and other West fans believe, the professor could get the Green Party to federally qualify in all 50 states and make a real impression at an opportune moment.

Stein also predicts that West will open up the ideological conversation and reach out to Americans left behind by the “parties of war and Wall Street.” “They are running two candidates who have extremely negative ratings, and this is the best that they can come up with,” she said. “This is a zombie political system continuing to run the same old zombie political candidates that people do not vote for.”

A lot of people would agree with that—perhaps even those who’ve committed to voting for either Biden or Trump. And there’s room in the Democratic Party to adopt more of the Green Party’s most virtuous policy planks as the planet and our democracy remain under threat. “I agree with many of Dr. West’s positions, as do most rank-and-file Democratic base voters. … I hope to see some of his proposed reforms incorporated into our platform,” Leon County Democratic Party Chair Ryan Ray told the Florida Phoenix. But, heading into an election year that will be just as important as 2000 and 2016, Ray also admitted that “Ralph Nader … still looms large in our public memory.”