What Ever Happened to That Other Jack Smith Investigation of Trump?

Trump has been indicted twice so far this year—and there might be more where that came from. Jack Smith’s special counsel investigation into potential interference with the transfer of power after the 2020 election—including the Jan. 6 insurrection—seems to be heating up, with several new developments coming to light this week.

Here’s what we know about the investigation so far.

Georgia’s secretary of state was asked about that infamous phone call

Brad Raffensperger recently met with investigators about the phone call he received from Trump in the weeks following the 2020 general election. During that call, Trump demanded Raffensperger “find 11,780 votes” for him in Georgia and suggested he could face criminal consequences if he refused. This call took place just days before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

Raffensberger continuously pushed back against Trump’s claims and Georgia went through several recounts—including a hand-recount of nearly 5 million votes—and certified that Joe Biden had won the state’s 2020 general election.

Smith had initially subpoenaed Raffensberger for documents last December, but now his team is interested in speaking directly with the secretary.

A fake electors scheme is being questioned

After the 2020 election, Trump and his team of lawyers allegedly concocted several ways to overturn states’ election results, including convincing local and federal officials that Biden was not the lawful winner and that there were fraudulent efforts at play. This developed into a complex and confusing fake electors scheme. Trump lawyers were directed to persuade Republican officials in seven swing states—states that Biden had won—to put together documents that falsely declared Trump their state’s official winner.

The New York Times reported that several dozen Trump allies signed false slates of electors, even though their states reported no legitimate claims of voter fraud and they all certified Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Smith’s team has been digging into this plot, the Washington Post reported this week, looking specifically at whether Trump’s lawyers—Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, and others—were following the former president’s direct instructions and what exactly those instructions were. Multiple witnesses have been questioned over Trump’s lawyers’ actions, according to the Post. CNN also reported that at least two Republican fake electors were compelled to testify in front of a grand jury in exchange for limited immunity.

Rudy Giuliani accepted a “proffer agreement”

Giuliani, who was Trump’s personal attorney during the 2020 election, led the legal fight to overturn Biden’s victory. He not only filed numerous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf that contested states’ election results, but he also allegedly oversaw the fake electors scheme.

In a rare move, Giuliani volunteered to be interviewed by the special counsel’s office as part of a proffer agreement. It’s a legal maneuver typically used “with a target’s decision that he or she does not believe they can win at trial and therefore must make a deal,” former federal prosecutor Robert Katzberg explained in a recent post for Slate.

The New York Times reported that Giuliani’s interview touched on a range of topics, including how Trump tried to hold on to power despite losing the 2020 presidential race, details of the fake electors plan, and former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s theory of foreign actors hacking into U.S. voting machines in order to steal the election from Trump.

Secret Service agents were interviewed

About two dozen Secret Service agents appeared before a grand jury and five or six complied with subpoenas in an effort to shed more light on Trump’s inner circle during the moments leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to NBC News. Their testimony could also potentially validate former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee.

Hutchinson made headlines when she told Congress she’d heard secondhand that Trump wanted Secret Service agents to drive him to the Capitol so he could join rioters. Trump went so far as grabbing the car’s steering wheel and reaching for his driver’s “clavicles.”

While all of this is going on, a separate investigation from a district attorney in Georgia is also underway that could potentially result in charges for Trump.

For more than two years, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been looking into Trump’s efforts to overturn her state’s 2020 election results. We know Willis is focusing on the phone call between Trump and Raffensberger—her office has also called on him to testify. Her investigation is also focusing on the Trump campaign’s efforts to persuade the Georgia Legislature to declare Trump their state’s winner, along with Trump’s efforts to secure fake electors in Georgia and a potentially unauthorized breach of election equipment in rural Georgia.

Willis has indicated she may use Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute to argue Trump’s efforts amounted to a criminal scheme. This would also let Willis build a racketeering case around both local and federal laws, and could even cover activity in other states beyond Georgia.

Georgia’s RICO statute is considered the most “expansive” in the country, according to the Post, and allows prosecutors to point to a pattern of behavior, even if it falls outside the state of Georgia. Willis could pull in Trump’s efforts to overturn election results in, say, the state of Arizona, which also had a slate of fake electors that aimed to overrule Biden’s win.

Willis is expected to announce an indictment against Trump in August.