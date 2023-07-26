I Investigated Tax Crimes. Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal Was Very Fair.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax, gun, and drug charges—perhaps temporarily—fell apart, as Judge Maryellen Noreika raised questions as to the constitutionality of the plea agreement and whether Biden was getting greater immunity than he should.

The spectacular—again, perhaps temporary—collapse of the deal, as detailed well in the Washington Post, raised the question of whether or not Republicans were correct when they complained that Biden was getting a sweetheart deal because he is President Joe Biden’s son. Exemplifying this coverage was an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday arguing, “You’d Go to Prison for What Hunter Biden Did.”

The precise contours of the agreement may have had some flaws that seem unrelated to the alleged tax crimes at issue in the case, as perhaps correctly pointed out by the judge. But as someone with more than 30 years of experience for the IRS investigating the exact sorts of tax crimes of which Hunter Biden is accused, I can tell you very firmly: Biden did not get a sweetheart deal. In fact, not only would you not be going to prison if you did what Hunter Biden did, you likely wouldn’t even be charged.

The fact of the matter is no one goes to jail anymore for not paying their taxes on time, as much as the WSJ would like one to think they do.

The Hunter plea agreement was a negotiation where neither side got all of what they wanted and left both sides at least a little frustrated, as evidenced further by the fireworks in court on Wednesday. After prosecutors tried to clear up confusion as to the extent of Hunter’s immunity—apparently less than he had hoped for in matters unrelated to this case—Biden’s attorney, Chris Clark, told the court “as far as I’m concerned, the plea agreement is null and void.” Hunter then pleaded not guilty to two tax charges, which will allow both prosecutors and defense attorneys to go back to the drawing board. According to the New York Times, Biden’s attorneys think it will take two weeks to salvage the agreement.

Again, though, all of this should be doable, given that the deal itself is a fair one.

While IRS whistleblowers touted by House Republicans in recent committee hearings would have us believe the devil’s bargain was between bringing a felony or a misdemeanor against Hunter—with the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor involved opting for the less punitive scenario—they left out another option, which was at least equally on the table.

The DOJ Criminal Tax division could have declined prosecution completely, as it does in so many similar cases, meaning no felony and no misdemeanor at all due to a lack of provable mens rea possessed by Hunter—a person with a documented drug addiction—to willfully defraud the IRS.

The media has not snapped on the fact that the only person authorized to greenlight a federal criminal tax prosecution is the assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice Criminal Tax Division, per the DOJ manual.

So, while Republican House members are tearing their hair out on whether U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss—again a Trump appointee—had the ultimate authority to bring whatever charge(s) he wished, they are missing out on the fact that if Weiss wanted to bring criminal tax charges, he first had to get the green light from the acting assistant attorney general for the tax division, David A. Hubbert. That division, with which I worked hand in hand for decades, would not ordinarily have approved felony charges in another similar case. And Weiss’ office could not have prosecuted any criminal tax cases during his tenure without the tax crime division giving the OK in writing.

When the division does not provide the green light, they issue what is known as a declination memo. That means the U.S. attorney is not authorized to prosecute a criminal tax case they have been investigating with the IRS Criminal Investigation unit. If the division deemed misdemeanor charges appropriate, it’s because they were.

And just why is DOJ Criminal Tax Division vested with such authority when U.S. attorneys have vast leeway in most other cases?

It’s because they are the ultimate arbiters when it comes to ensuring a uniformly consistent criminal tax enforcement across the land. This is a program of such importance to the U.S. government that DOJ has a separate division that focuses solely on criminal tax matters.

A criminal tax case on such a well-known persona as the president’s son will have a substantial impact on tax enforcement in general, leaving aside the course of current partisan political blood feuds.

While many in the media will focus on who won or lost politically when it comes to criminal prosecution of politicians and their family members, IRS and DOJ need to narrow their focus on making sure that bad tax case law is not made by pushing flawed criminal tax cases that can then be pointed to by other potential criminal tax scofflaws throughout the United States.

That’s why it took so long to reach a prosecution decision in the Hunter matter and that is likely why a plea agreement to misdemeanor charges was reached. After long contemplation, such an agreement—as imperfect as many will see it—was clearly a compromise solution. The judge’s questions about the extent of the immunity in other non–tax-related cases—and the ongoing wrangling over those issues—doesn’t change the fact that, from a tax crimes perspective, this was the right outcome.

You or I would not go to jail for doing what Hunter did because hardly anyone does and that is the point of having a professional tax enforcement establishment—to ensure a fair and just treatment of those that violate the law.