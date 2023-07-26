Long before Joe Biden became president, conservatives had identified a potential liability in his family tree: Hunter. With a history of drug addiction, prolific sexual exploits, and questionable international business dealings, Biden’s one living son looked to right-wing media outlets like an easy target.

During the Trump presidency, eager to distract from Donald Trump’s own financial and sexual misdeeds—and the president’s habit of handing out favors to friends and his own children—conservatives committed themselves to uncovering any dirt they could find on the former vice president’s son. They cooked up conspiracy theories, accused Hunter of engaging in “deep state”–style corruption with his father, and published nude photos and text conversations gleaned from one of Hunter’s old laptops.

Whether they uncovered anything about Joe, the actual elected official in the family, became almost beside the point. Hunter was—and throughout the Biden presidency, has remained—a stand-in for all the alleged moral failings Republicans couldn’t pin on his father. And the right-wing appetite for spicy Hunter content has only grown in recent months, as the GOP-controlled House has made investigating Biden’s son one of its primary governing objectives.

This week, Hunter and his lawyers are attempting to enter a plea deal with the Justice Department over a series of tax and gun charges. Specifically, Hunter is pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time. He will also be charged, but not prosecuted, for buying a handgun in 2018 when he was using drugs, contingent on the condition that Hunter remain drug-free for two years and agree never to own a firearm again.

Though legal experts have called the terms of the plea deal justified—and some have said that most prosecutors would probably not have pursued a federal case if it were not so high-profile—conservatives have been railing against the DOJ for offering the president’s son a “sweetheart deal.” And on Wednesday, the plea deal threatened to fall apart over the question of whether Hunter would be offered broad immunity in future DOJ investigations.

While Biden allies have dismissed the Republican outrage as a purely political diversion tactic, everyday Americans aren’t so sure. In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, about half of respondents—including 1 in 3 Democrats—said they believe that Hunter Biden is getting preferential treatment from federal prosecutors because he is the president’s son. In an interesting twist, many of the poll’s respondents said it still wouldn’t affect how they vote in 2024. This makes sense: Everyone who cares enough to follow this story is already firmly entrenched in their own political camp. Plus, there’s no evidence that the Hunter Biden emails affected the outcome of the 2020 election, so it’s reasonable to think that will be the case again.

And yet, it’s clear that among swathes of Americans, there is a real perception that Hunter is reaping undue benefits because of his family name. And though everyday Americans—or at least those who remain free of Newsmax brain worms—can perhaps dismiss the extreme Hunter-centered conspiracy theories, the fact that the president’s son has engaged in shady personal and professional conduct presents a problem for President Biden and his administration that goes beyond moral and ethical dimensions: Quite simply, it makes them look really bad.

One glaring example is the yearslong court battle between Hunter and one of his former lovers over child support for their 4-year-old daughter. The little girl, named Navy Joan, was born in 2018 to an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts who had worked as Hunter’s personal assistant while she was pregnant. Hunter initially denied paternity of the child until a DNA test confirmed it.

Since then, the extent of Hunter’s relationship with Navy Joan has been his mandatory child support payments, which he went to court to attempt to reduce. Earlier this month, Hunter came to an agreement with Roberts in which she agreed to drop her request to change her daughter’s last name to Biden. Hunter also agreed to give Navy Joan a number of his original paintings, which have been listed at up to $500,000 apiece.

For the most part, the Bidens have studiously pretended Navy Joan does not exist. According to the New York Times, White House aides are told the Bidens have six grandchildren, not seven. Only six grandchildren got stockings as part of the White House Christmas decorations, and only six were named in the dedication to Jill Biden’s children’s book. This April, on Take Your Child to Work Day, Joe Biden told a group of kids, “I have six grandchildren. And I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day.”

Granted, blood does not necessarily make a family; it would be disingenuous for President Biden to pretend that Navy Joan is just like any of his other grandkids. (It is also unclear if Navy Joan’s mother would welcome a more familial relationship with the Bidens, especially since she’s hired a conservative activist lawyer who worked for the Trump campaign.)

But the Biden family’s disregard for Navy Joan is a political problem because it threatens Joe Biden’s entire mythology as a dedicated family man. The Bidens have taken such great pains to avoid acknowledging Navy Joan that it has begun to make the president and first lady look callous. For Joe Biden, who for decades has sold himself to the American public as a man who puts family above all else, this disavowal of his grandchild is, in political terms, catastrophically off-brand.

Then there are Hunter’s professional dealings. In both China and Ukraine, Hunter landed lucrative positions and business deals that make sense only if you consider his rarefied connections. Critics have been quick to note that Hunter has no particular expertise that would have otherwise qualified him for such ventures, and emails obtained from his laptop in 2019 suggest that he threw around his father’s name in those dealings.

There are vast right-wing conspiracy theories that swirl around these business relationships—you can read Slate’s explainer here—but the basic upshot is that while Hunter almost certainly benefited from his family name, and while some foreign nationals may have cozied up to Hunter in hopes of gaining access to his father, Joe Biden is not implicated. Some deals occurred when the elder Biden was no longer vice president, meaning that no foreign entity could have realistically expected any kind of direct, policy-related quid pro quo. And in at least one notable situation in Ukraine, when Joe Biden was in office as vice president, the actions of the Obama administration were, if anything, counter to Hunter’s business interests. Still, Hunter’s foreign business dealings were, at best, an extremely bad look for his family.

Is Hunter’s objectionable behavior a reflection of widespread corruption, as Republican lawmakers argue? Almost surely not. But that doesn’t mean that the president is absolutely clear of any wrongdoing involving his son. And you would think that after so many unsavory episodes, the president would have put up more boundaries or dividers between him and his son. The administration has said that there are firewalls. And yet, questionable stories keep coming.

This week, it was revealed that at least one Democratic donor has been purchasing Hunter’s paintings through art galleries; some of these paintings have cost the amount of a house. That Democratic donor also happens to have been appointed to an unpaid commission in 2022 by President Biden. There’s no evidence of any bribery here, but again, it’s a really bad look. The question as to whether a donor could buy influence with the president through the younger Biden’s art is an entirely reasonable one.

When not properly addressed, valid complaints about Hunter’s actions (some of which occurred under the influence of alcohol and drugs) commingle with the swirl of allegations that surround him, lending legitimacy to the biggest conspiracy theories. Take the story of his hacked laptop: When social media companies downplayed initial reporting on it in 2019 because the reporting involved unverified and potentially hacked materials—including a private citizen’s nude photos—conservatives twisted the narrative to be about totalitarian censorship coming from the Biden administration in cahoots with Big Tech.

The conclusion was absurd, but the core argument—that the social media companies had rushed to shut down the spread of reported materials in a way that treaded on political speech—was arguably legitimate.

Of course, many other presidents have been bedeviled by children or relatives who, in essence, made them look bad. Think Billy Carter, Roger Clinton, and of course, the Trump kids (though surely Trump himself wouldn’t see it that way). But we are at a unique moment in which public trust in government is at a near-record low. And Hunter Biden’s scandals are powerful because they’re useful material for those who want to push the idea that the elite are above the law—or even that the law and government exist to serve the elite. (This line of grievance was particularly on display during the grilling this month of FBI director Christopher Wray; Republican lawmakers claimed without merit that the FBI has been shielding the Biden family from answering to justice.)

The president’s son isn’t likely to swing the 2024 election against his father. But that doesn’t mean that his actions haven’t made a political difference. Even if his plea deal is salvaged, the Hunter Biden saga is far from over. The legend of his supposed malfeasance—and how it reflects on the Biden administration and the federal government—has taken on a life of its own.