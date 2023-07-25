Homophobic Business Owners Are Having a Field Day Since Last Month’s Supreme Court Decision

Only a few weeks have passed since the Supreme Court’s devastating decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis, and it has already inspired more anti-LGBTQ+ attacks in courts around the country. And, because the court’s permission to discriminate was so ambiguous—awarded to any business that can convince the courts that it sells something “expressive”—the ensuing assaults rapidly spread beyond web designing, outside of the wedding industry, and to more than same-sex couples.

Just a week after the release of 303 Creative, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit a Notice of Supplemental Authority in Fitzgerald v. Roncalli High School, weaponizing 303 Creative against an LGBTQ+ employee of a private religious high school. It argued that the web designer’s victory in that case legitimizes the termination of a female counselor who is married to another woman due to the high school’s freedom of speech. (Soon after, the 7th Circuit ruled for the school regardless of the new authority, yet the case has clearly already been added to the anti-LGBTQ+ arsenal to be used in private employment disputes.)

Next followed the Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative advocacy group that represented the web designer in 303 Creative as part of a nationwide legal strategy to sue states and localities preemptively to undo years of anti-discrimination law. In this latest instance, the ADF returned to two lower courts that were also part of this strategy, seeking to extend its accomplishment to commercial photographers.

In a case pending at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, the ADF submitted a supplementary brief on behalf of a business called Chelsey Nelson Photography that is litigating against Louisville. Appallingly, the photographer’s website already carries an offensive (virtual) sign declaring: “I don’t photograph same-sex weddings.” Now, the ADF asks the court to apply 303 Creative and rule that the photographer can keep the sign and start refusing to serve same-sex couples.

A day later, the ADF also submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit a supplemental letter brief arguing that 303 Creative “resolves” the appeal of Emilee Carpenter, a young New York photographer who also seeks to discriminate due to her religious beliefs. It claimed that “Under 303 Creative,” New York’s nondiscrimination laws pertaining to the businesses “are per se unconstitutional.” Astonishingly, the ADF additionally asserted that “303 Creative provides workable boundaries for determining when public-accommodation laws compel speech.” But, while photographers may be similar enough to web designers, the Supreme Court’s decision never attempted to set any such boundaries. In fact, Justice Neil Gorsuch admitted in his opinion that “determining what qualifies as expressive activity protected by the First Amendment can sometimes raise difficult questions.” He then explicitly avoided these questions by relying instead on the parties’ stipulations.

This avoidance became more meaningful when it turned out that immediately after releasing its decision, the court ordered the Court of Appeals of Oregon to reconsider its ruling regarding a bakery, Sweet Cakes by Melissa, that refused to sell a wedding cake to a same-sex couple. This was already a strong suggestion of how wide the umbrella of expressiveness might be. Then, a few days ago, the ADF filed its own attempt to add bakeries to the list of businesses exempted from the demands of equality.

This recent strike, however, is more ambitious: It is made outside of the wedding realm and aims at ordinary birthday cakes. It also expands the battle to transgender people, targeting Autumn Scardina, who wanted to celebrate her birthday with a pink-and-blue cake. The bakery in question, however, is familiar. It is the one the ADF once represented in Masterpiece Cakeshop, when a less conservative court refused to grant a general exemption from nondiscrimination laws. But now, armed with a new license to discriminate issued by a conservative supermajority, the ADF submitted a response to a notice of supplemental authority in Colorado’s Supreme Court. In it, the ADF claims that “303 Creative controls here,” even as it clearly tries to apply it much beyond the limits the decision sets on the government by extending it to private litigation between a discriminating business and the person it severely injured.

All those immediate efforts to expand the impact of 303 Creative against LGBTQ+ people are highly distressing, especially as they join countless other hostilities directed at the community. Equally daunting is the question of what comes next. The freedom of speech is broad enough, as the majority stated, to protect even the most despicable views, covering “speakers whose motives others may find misinformed or offensive, which includes even participants in a Nazi parade.” So, as the dissent highlighted, businesses might try to use the decision not only against LGBTQ+ people, but also against “any person, because of race, sex, national origin, or other protected characteristic.” Sadly, as the days after the decision have already shown, this invites a resurrection of a segregated marketplace in which additional attempts to legitimize other forms of mistreatment and offensive “NO [FILL IN THE BLANK]” signs are only a matter of time.

Recognizing that there is already such a concerted effort to expand 303 Creative on the conservative side is important not only to sound an alarm. It should also remind us that, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, we are not “powerless in the face of the decision.” We could and should attempt to block those efforts, and any others surely to come—both in the courts of law and in the courts of public opinion.