What to Do About That Study on Rich Kids Getting Into the Ivy League More Easily

A new study published on Monday by Opportunity Insights, a Harvard-based group of economists, confirmed what many have long suspected: that there is essentially affirmative action in college admissions for students who are very rich.

Indeed, 1 in 6 Ivy League students have parents in the top 1 percent of the income bracket. Being in a family in the top 1 percent increases your chance of admission by 34 percent. Being in the top 0.1 percent doubles it.

The new study shows that although attending an elite university didn’t increase a graduate’s income on average, it did nearly double the chance of attending an elite graduate school, and tripled the chance of working at a prestigious firm. Altogether, the study concludes, elite universities “amplify the persistence of privilege across generations.” In the wake of the Supreme Court gutting race-conscious admissions this past term, the research offers a devastating double whammy: Not only are policies meant to diversify student bodies now forbidden, but policies entrenching generational advantages are allowed to persist. Just one day after this research came out, the Department of Education confirmed that it had opened a civil rights investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions policies.

Much of the defense of affirmative action, and conversation around racial justice in higher education, has centered on the importance of providing a broad range of students, particularly disadvantaged students, with access to these highly selective universities. Now we know with more certainty that diversifying Ivy League admissions was helping to diversify the nation’s elite workforce and leadership.

But diversity still can’t be the end goal. In a larger way, the study’s results also highlight the inequities of the very system in which a handful of elite universities hold outsize power. We shouldn’t respond only by redoubling down on the importance of “diversity” at the colleges that less than 1 percent of undergraduates attend. Diversifying within an unjust system will never make that system just.

As community organizers and writers like Jay Caspian Kang have argued, educational equity and racial justice aren’t only about diversifying access to the limited number of seats at Harvard through affirmative action. It’s about building a more robust public education system that can serve all.

In an ideal world, every person would attend and finish their education at a school as well resourced and full of opportunities as Harvard. The root problem is that high-quality, mobility-advancing education is a scarce resource gatekept by elite institutions rather than a public good that’s available to everyone—across race and class lines.

With or without race-based affirmative action, students and organizers have been working continuously on specific, local efforts to revive our eroding public education system and transform the structures that make “excellent” education scarce. In Pacific coast states, organizers have been driving boundary-pushing policies to increase funding for public higher education and create affordable and solid pathways for all students, while student organizers have pushed their own elite universities to go beyond diversity and recognize their material roles in the struggle to improve educational opportunities for all.

On the day last month that the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action, Fernando Mejia Ledesma drove down to Tacoma Community College. As the project director at Communities for Our Colleges, he met with the director of a STEM student support program, who connected him with undocumented students who were interested in joining C4C’s coalition.

C4C is currently organizing for free community college in the state of Washington. It’s focused on collating existing programs—funding for wraparound services, tuition subsidies, and comprehensive advising programs—into a more cohesive strategy, and hoping it’ll be a “springboard” to extend access to truly free college to all students. This, Mejia Ledesma believes, is key to educational equity for marginalized students.

More than a third of all undergraduate students in the United States attend community college, according to the Community College Research Center at Columbia. They’re mostly from low-income backgrounds, and they represent a significant portion of the nation’s students of color: 51 percent of Hispanic undergraduates, 42 percent of Asian undergraduates, 40 percent of Black undergraduates, and 39 percent of white undergraduates.

“Systematically speaking, [community and technical colleges] are engines of economic change and racial justice,” Mejia Ledesma told me.

C4C is responsible for drafting important model state legislation on the issue of education equity, proposing language that eventually became Washington state’s SB 5194. The bill tasks every community college in the state with developing an equity plan and implementing various student success programs.

Since that success, the coalition has worked on efforts to expand eligibility for the Washington College Grant, which provides full or partial funding to students from low-income families. C4C also helped draft and eventually pass SB 5225, which extends child care subsidies to undocumented students who have kids, making it much easier for them to attend college.

The group Campaign for College Opportunity is working on similar educational equity issues in California.

The campaign has worked on streamlining transfer pathways to ensure that students from low-income backgrounds have a cost-effective path to a bachelor’s degree. Students earn a two-year associate degree for transfer at a community college, then transfer to a four-year state university for their bachelor’s. The organization is co-sponsoring legislation (AB 1749) that would require UC schools to guarantee admission to ADT earners and simplify the requirements, streamlining what’s been a prohibitively complicated process.

Campaign for College Opportunity is also working on ways to rethink and improve developmental education. Oftentimes, students (disproportionately Black and Latino students coming from under-resourced public school systems) who are deemed unprepared for college-level coursework are placed in “remedial” courses at community college. In reality, that means they’re paying money for courses that aren’t counting toward their degrees, and often repeating coursework from K–12. Instead of taking two years to obtain their ADT and transfer, students are in school for upwards of seven years. Campaign for College Opportunity is currently advocating for legislation to require that colleges recognize high school coursework and not rely on potentially inaccurate placement tests. The group also supports AB 368, which lets K–12 students take dual-enrollment courses free of charge, allowing them to get a head start on finishing their associate degree.

All of these specific policy efforts have been under the shadow of affirmative action in the media and public consciousness.

“Those might seem boring or less controversial, but those are really the policies that are working to end and reverse discrimination,” Audrey Dow, Campaign for College Opportunity’s senior vice president, told me.

Meanwhile, at elite universities like the University of Pennsylvania and Yale, students have been organizing for policies that would make their ultra-wealthy, private schools contribute to public education and institutions.

In Philadelphia, students, faculty, and community members have been organizing to have UPenn contribute payments in lieu of taxes to the Philadelphia school district, which is suffering teacher shortages, large class sizes, and asbestos issues that endanger students’ health. Penn for PILOTs calls for a yearly sum of $400 million as a meaningful amount to address those problems. That amounts to 40 percent of what the school would owe the city if it paid property taxes. In 2020 Penn pledged $100 million over 10 years to the Philadelphia school district—still well short of the group’s demands, but a start.

Yale gives PILOTs to the city of New Haven, but even with a 2021 promise to increase that number by $10 million to $23 million a year for five years, it’s a fraction of what it would pay in taxes if the vast majority of its properties weren’t tax-exempt—approximately $146 million annually. City social justice groups, unions, and Yale student organizations like New Haven Rising, New Haven Public School Advocates, Local 33–UNITE HERE, and Students Unite Now have long been organizing to have Yale pay taxes to the city. The university’s tax-exempt properties continue to make up around a quarter of all city property, and they’ve been steadily increasing in value while the city increasingly struggles to meet its budgetary needs.

All of these groups are united by their determination to demand more funding and policies for widespread, well-resourced public education—and demand that private, wealthy institutions contribute to that cause. Any of us can get involved in specific, local efforts to do the same. They show us that the slow, determined work of creating more-just educational systems can’t be stopped, not even by this Supreme Court.