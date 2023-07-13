How Gunna Became a Casualty of Prosecutor Fani Willis’ War on Hip-Hop

Last year, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched a prosecutorial war in Atlanta seeking to criminalize hip-hop artists—in part, at least—for their art. Gunna, the Grammy-nominated rapper of the Young Stoner Life, or YSL, label, is one of the biggest casualties of that war. Last year, Willis’ office indicted 28 YSL affiliates, including prominent artist and YSL label owner Young Thug, for violating Georgia’s RICO Act. A gross misapplication of RICO, the indictment cited Gunna’s appearances in the music videos “Take it to Trial,” “Ski,” and “Fox 5” as overt acts in furtherance of an alleged criminal enterprise. While trial lawyers often manipulate procedural and evidentiary rules to convince a jury of a defendant’s innocence or guilt, prosecutors can avail themselves to carceral resources—plea deals and media coverage of an ongoing criminal prosecution—to reach a verdict in the court of public opinion. In the specific case of Gunna, the prosecutors, along with the hip-hop community, have turned the YSL artist from a martyr to a pariah.

For seven months in 2022, Gunna was held without bail in pretrial detention at Fulton County Jail, where he and Young Thug had posted bail for 30 incarcerated people only a year prior. Last December, Gunna reached what is known as an Alford plea agreement with the district attorney for a racketeering charge and was released after a year of time served. An Alford plea is a unique plea that allows the pleader to maintain his innocence while conceding that the state had sufficient evidence to prove his guilt. Unlike Tekashi69, a New York rapper who notoriously testified against his co-defendants in a RICO trial in exchange for a shorter prison sentence, Gunna’s plea, by law, cannot be used in the prosecution of his YSL associates. Moreover, Gunna has no plans to participate in the state’s case. In a press statement, Gunna stated plainly, “I have not agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the [YSL] case and have absolutely no intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

But this critical nuance does not seem to matter to Gunna’s former friends. To the hip-hop community, Gunna only had two options—rot in or rat out. And, according to this flawed framing, Gunna chose the latter and turned on YSL in exchange for his freedom. Former friends and collaborators Meek Mill and Lil Baby have unfollowed Gunna on social media, apparently to publicly distance themselves. Hip-hop artists such as Lil Durk, Boosie, and Freddie Gibbs have dubbed him a snitch. And with the cultural influence of hip-hop, it is no surprise that fans have followed their lead. “Free Gunna” was a powerful anti-carceral stance that trended on social media for months while Gunna was being held in jail, revealing the public’s opposition to the state of Georgia’s wrongful persecution of the YSL artist. In short, support for Gunna was resounding—until he was free.

Gunna’s latest album, A Gift & A Curse, released on June 15, sheds light on how this saga has affected him in life and as an artist. A 15-track project, A Gift & A Curse has contemplative lyrics and a somber delivery that diverge sharply from the opulent lifestyle and conceited bars in Gunna’s Drip Season series, an earlier collection of projects that gave him a global profile. With Gunna opening up about the emotional weight of the YSL prosecution, the album is for us to enjoy as much as it for him to process the trauma of incarceration, grieve the loss of friends and money, and defend his character. On “Paybach,” Gunna addresses the false narratives about his Alford plea by rhetorically asking, “Switching on my brother, are you serious?” Notably, A Gift & A Curse is his only album with zero featured artists and without verses from Lil Baby and Young Thug, his former collaborators. Despite their absence, Gunna declares his loyalty to YSL and its label owner, Jeffery Lamar Williams (Young Thug), in “Rodeo Dr,” stating “I’m still doin’ it for Jeff.”

Young Thug, who remains incarcerated at Cobb County Jail, released his third studio album, Business is Business, on June 22. Promoted by Lil Baby and Lil Durk, the highly anticipated project has a star-studded track list with features from Drake, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert. Despite the contrast in star power, however, hip-hop fans seem to be voting with their wallets. Presently, A Gift & A Curse is No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, while Business is Business sits nine spots below that. In a culture oversubscribed to the lives of celebrities, the oscillation of fans is a sobering reminder that our support for hip-hop artists should be based on our enjoyment of their art—not their willingness and ability to endure harm and punishment by the carceral state.

While the norms, ethics, and conventions that govern the world of hip-hop are understandably different, truth—no matter how complex—matters more than comforting illusions. And as of now, the state of Georgia’s prosecution of YSL is distorting reality to sow irreversible discord in and beyond Atlanta’s hip-hop community. This targeted criminalization of YSL has enhanced the profile of Willis, who has stated her intention to incarcerate members of YSL “for life.” While Young Thug faces eight charges and awaits trial, Gunna has been released. Even if Willis fails to get a guilty verdict in the case against Young Thug and other YSL affiliates, the popularization of the narrative that Gunna assisted the state in exchange for his freedom is a significant win, especially for a prosecutor seeking to garner support for an upcoming reelection. Gunna’s hip-hop peers should celebrate his return home and not fall into this prosecutorial trap. If they refuse to embrace him, true fans of his art will. Why? Because Gunna’s freedom is a gift to hip-hop—not a curse.