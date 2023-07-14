Up-and-Coming Member of Republican Bozo Caucus Uses Phrase “Colored People” on House Floor

Republican Arizona Rep. Eli Crane wasn’t elected to Congress until 2022, two years after his party’s Trump-inspired bumper crop of dysfunctional MAGA zealots took office in the House. He also appears to be somewhat reliable as a human being, having served as a Navy SEAL and launched a business selling bottle openers, for which he appeared on Shark Tank.

He is also, for the foreseeable future, going to be known as the guy who said “colored people” in Congress in 2023:

Crane: My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or black people or anybody can serve.



Beatty: I would like those words stricken from the record pic.twitter.com/K83Q2ls7aS — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2023

The woman objecting is Columbus-area Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty. Crane, who told the Arizona Republic that he “misspoke” when he used the term, has proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would prohibit the Department of Defense from requiring diversity training. “Colored people” is a phrase that fell out of use as a self-descriptor among Black Americans in the 1960s because of what a 2016 Slate Lexicon Valey column described as its “associations with evil, negativity, and more specifically slavery and Jim Crow.” (Crane was born in 1980.)

In 2022 Crane defeated “blue dog” Democrat Tom O’Halleran by a 54–46 margin to win election in Arizona’s 2nd District. O’Halleran was nominally the race’s incumbent, but he had been left vulnerable by redrawn electoral maps that made his large, heavily rural northeastern Arizona district more Republican.

The bottle-opener company Crane founded—he sold it in 2022—makes its products out of ammunition. According to a promotional piece about the company published in 2016, Crane didn’t come up with the idea himself, but instead made a prototype out of an existing .50-caliber-bullet bottle opener his brother had bought him in the Philippines, which he enhanced by, among other things, putting “a Punisher skull sticker” on it. The company also sells items such as a “combat cooler,” currently available for $99.