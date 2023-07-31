The New York Times and Siena College are out with a sweeping new poll of the Republican primary electorate. It shows a race that Donald Trump is thoroughly in control of, with no evident opening for his competitors. Unless this electorate decides, somewhere down the line, that it is actually uncool to get indicted in most of the country’s charging jurisdictions, it’s difficult, looking through these numbers, to see how this changes.

According to the poll, Trump earns 54 percent support among potential Republican primary voters, with Ron DeSantis earning 17 percent and no other candidate winning more than 3 percent. DeSantis has not made the case that he needs to make—that’s he’s Trumpism without the electability baggage—because 58 percent of those surveyed said they believe that Trump is better able to beat Joe Biden.

To beat Trump, DeSantis needs to assemble a coalition of the Republican primary voters who are done with Trump (college-educated, more moderate, and about a quarter of the electorate) with the vast, persuadable middle of the electorate. Instead, as the New York Times’ Nate Cohn writes, in comparing the current dynamic to that of the 2016 primary, DeSantis “is faring poorly enough among Trump skeptics to give other candidates an opening, much as Mr. Cruz’s conservative brand created a space for the ultimately nonviable John Kasich, Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush candidacies.” This isn’t 2016, either, where there was a plausible case that a candidate like Cruz or Rubio could have defeated Trump for the nomination in a one-on-one situation. The NYT/Siena poll shows Trump leading DeSantis 61 to 32 in such a scenario.

It’s almost like it’s tough to successfully primary a quasi-incumbent former president who remade a political party in his likeness! But it’s still early, and gravity could invert any one of these days.

There’s a section of the poll that asks voters whether certain words or phrases describe Trump or DeSantis better. Trump dominates DeSantis in “gets things done,” “ability to beat Joe Biden,” and “strong leader”; and DeSantis just narrowly edges Trump out in “likable” and “moral.”

But then there is “fun.” Trump leads DeSantis in that category 54 percent to 16 percent, awfully close to Trump’s overall 54 to 17 percent lead over DeSantis.

What first jumps out there, honestly, is that 17 percent of poll respondents incorrectly answered a question of fact. There is no argument to be made that Ron DeSantis is a more “fun” person than Donald Trump. You could—could—argue that DeSantis is less dangerous, saner, more organized, more knowledgeable about government, less prone to criminal prosecution, and less of a thinly disguised 18th-century literary stand-in for the devil than Trump. But he’s not more fun, and he’s not more funny, than Trump. (In many ways, it’s been his main sell all along.)

Bad things happen in Republican primaries to candidates who are not as “fun” as Donald Trump. Jeb Bush was an effective two-term conservative governor of Florida (sound familiar?), but he was not fun. Trump turned him into a puddle. Marco Rubio was not fun. When he desperately attempted, near the end of his run, to be fun, Trump out-funned him into the ground. DeSantis is in the impossible position where he needs to close the Fun Gap, but any attempt to do so would almost certainly backfire, since he’s not fun. Tough scene.

But maybe we’re being too harsh on the guy. Let’s see what kind of fun he’s having on the trail in New Hampshire, with the voters.

“You better ask an on-topic question, because I'm not answering anything that’s not about the economy.”



— Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) takes questions after outlining his economic policy plan in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/q0PFVk6Yhv — The Recount (@therecount) July 31, 2023

Fun?