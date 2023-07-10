The D.C. Bar’s Dry Takedown of Rudy Giuliani Is Brutal

On Friday, a three-member panel of the Bar of the District of Columbia recommended unanimously that Rudy Giuliani be disbarred for his role filing “frivolous” litigation on behalf of former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election. The recommendation comes one year into a disciplinary process that has been unfolding in D.C. and two years after New York suspended the former New York City mayor from practicing law in the state for similar impropriety.

The D.C. allegations focus on Giuliani’s efforts in Pennsylvania to overturn Biden’s roughly 80,000-vote victory in the state based on nothing more than conjecture. While an investigatory panel issuing a pitiless smackdown of Giuliani’s 2020 post-election conduct is nothing new at this point, this latest recommendation (much like the previous New York ruling) shines a spotlight on how corrupt Giuliani’s litigation strategy for Trump in 2020 was and offers an appropriate remedy. Also like in the New York case, many of the panel’s admonishments of Giuliani—and of his absurd defenses for his behavior—are quite funny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

What follows are some of the most amusing and brutal excerpts from the panel’s ruling against Giuliani.

Rudy Reinserted False Vote Fraud Claims That Had Been Removed by Other Lawyers

During his appearance before the D.C. Bar panel, Giuliani told them that an early version of Trump’s Pennsylvania lawsuit contained fraud allegations that had been, in the panel’s words, “wrongly deleted.” The bar panel found, though, that the new version as “corrected” by Giuliani “contained only vague and speculative allegations about random and isolated electoral irregularities which did not and could not support [Giuliani’s] inflated legal claims.”

Rudy’s Basis for the Lawsuit Was Thoroughly Without Merit

The principal notion behind the particular lawsuit under scrutiny in this bar proceeding was that because “election observers” in Pennsylvania had to have some physical distance from the ballot-counting process, the count was inherently corrupt and basically every ballot had to be thrown out and Trump declared the winner.

Advertisement

As the panel noted, Giuliani’s primary accusations “were simply not true.” Indeed, “Mr. Giuliani did not offer any evidence that fraudulent mail-in votes were actually cast or counted.”

Giuliani further told the panel that it didn’t matter that both Republican and Democratic observers had to maintain some distance from the counters, because “Democrats weren’t allowed to see it because they couldn’t count on the fact that all Democrats are crooked.” As the panel notes, Giuliani’s logic “was premised on a conclusive presumption of irregularity, i.e., the wholly unfounded supposition that observational boundaries necessarily led to fraudulent counting of mail-in ballots to favor President Biden.” While Giuliani said he met with some of the observers in Philadelphia, “[n]one of his interactions … unearthed credible proof” of “widespread fraud.”

Advertisement

As the panel wrote:

Advertisement

The chief factual objective of the hearing in this disciplinary matter was to ascertain whether [it was] proved by clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Giuliani lacked material evidence to support his claims that [procedures] facilitated widespread, systemic voter fraud and justified the nullification of hundreds of thousands of votes in Pennsylvania. The hearing clearly and convincingly disclosed that there was no such evidence: [Giuliani] based the Pennsylvania litigation only on speculation, mistrust, and suspicion.

Related from Slate Leah Litman and Laurence H. Tribe It’s Hard to Overstate How Awful the Latest Injunction Against the Biden Administration Is Read More

Rudy Says That Even Though He Didn’t Have Proof, He Was Required to Prematurely Sue

The panel writes that Giuliani basically admitted in his filing to the panel to not having done his homework:

[Giuliani] commenced litigation without evidence that its core factual claim was true. He admits as much, maintaining that the “fastmoving” case “did not permit him to investigate fully his client’s position as he would normally do in any other case.”

Advertisement

He thinks he didn’t do anything wrong, though, by not having evidence:

Even without supporting evidence, he claims, it was reasonable for him to “draw an inference and make an argument that the vote count was illegal and contrary to law.” … We reject this argument.

Rudy Further Argued That Legal Filings Themselves Are Really Just Meant to Be Wild Guesses

[Giuliani] testified that “a complaint is a prediction. It’s not a statement of what you definitely are going to get, what you’re definitely going to prove.” … He further stated that “[a]ll those questions have to be answered, which you can’t answer at this stage of the litigation, so you put out all the allegations you have, the ones that help you, the ones that don’t, and then you work your way through it in the litigation.”

The Panel Disagreed With This “Prediction” Standard of Evidence

Citing a 2007 Supreme Court case, the panel noted that “[t]hreadbare recitals of the elements of a cause of action, supported by mere conclusory statements, do not suffice” to file a lawsuit.

Rudy Turned Over Discovery After It Was Due and Midhearing

From the panel: “At the hearing in this case Mr. Giuliani belatedly produced another set of declarations and affidavits […] along with some emails and text messages…”

Rudy Claimed to Have Filed Evidence That Was Never Actually Filed, Then Admitted It Wasn’t Actually Real Evidence

His testimony raised the possibility that some relevant materials may have been lost or not turned over, but the only “missing” document he could think of was already included in his document production, albeit without an unknown number of affidavits he “thought” were attached to it…. He subsequently testified that there might be other missing documents but, if so, they concerned “an illegal voter, it’s one or two.”

The Panel Did Not Buy the “Dog Ate My Evidence” Claims

We conclude therefore that the record of the disciplinary hearing contains all the material evidence gathered by Mr. Giuliani, and on his behalf, to support his claims in the Pennsylvania litigation. His nebulous allusions to the existence of additional material documentation are not credible.

Some of the Missing Evidence Supposedly Came From Disgraced Former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik

At the disciplinary hearing Mr. Giuliani also offered the testimony of Bernard Kerik … who produced additional materials purporting to show election fraud.

Giuliani Was Unclear Whether He Actually Had the Kerik “Evidence” in Hand When He Originally Filed the Lawsuit Under Scrutiny, Though

At the disciplinary hearing Mr. Giuliani at first said he did not recall if or when he may have seen the Kerik materials … and later testified that he saw them before the oral argument in the District Court but could not attest to their veracity.

Neither Rudy Nor Kerik Would Actually Say if the Kerik Evidence Was True

Even if Mr. Giuliani did have the Kerik documents at a relevant time (and it does not appear that he did), they do not show any connection between [the procedures] and election fraud. Mr. Kerik (like Mr. Giuliani) could not and would not confirm that the information contained in the Kerik documents was true … and could not identify its sources.

Either Way, the Kerik Evidence Wasn’t the Best

From the panel: “The content of the Kerik documents is in many instances facially incredible.”

The Other “Evidence” Rudy Did Turn Over to the Disciplinary Panel Was Not the Best Either

The documentary evidence that [Giuliani] did produce is fundamentally vague, speculative, or facially incredible. We have reviewed it…. Although the materials identify a handful of isolated election irregularities, they completely fail to demonstrate that the [procedures] facilitated any meaningful fraud or misconduct that could have possibly affected the outcome of the presidential election.

Rudy’s Defense for Filing Such a Frivolous Lawsuit Was “Singularly Unimpressive”

Mr. Giuliani’s argument that he did not have time fully to investigate his case before filing it is singularly unimpressive. He sought to upend the presidential election but never had evidence to support that effort. Surely [the rule against filing frivolous lawsuits] required more.

Rudy Thought an Appropriate Punishment Might Be a Slap on the Wrist

[It is] recommend[ed] that [Giuliani] be disbarred. [Giuliani], on the other hand, contends that if he is found to have violated any Rules, he should receive only an informal admonition or reprimand or, at most, a 30-day suspension.

Because Rudy Refuses to Admit He Did Anything Wrong, the Panel Disagreed About the Slap on the Wrist

Mr. Giuliani has not acknowledged or accepted responsibility for his misconduct. … To the contrary, he has declared his indignation (he is “shocked and offended”…) over being subjected to the disciplinary process (“I really believe I’ve been persecuted for three or four years” …) and suggests merely an informal admonition or reprimand as an appropriate sanction. … In view of [Giuliani]’s intransigence, we are convinced that a sanction must be enhanced to ensure that it adequately deters both [Giuliani] and other attorneys from acting similarly in the future.

Rudy, Ultimately, Gets Little Credit for Having Been America’s Mayor