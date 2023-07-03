Again With the Dang Canadian Wildfire Smoke?

Since June, smoke from hundreds of wildfires raging across Canada has been blowing into the United States, tanking air quality here—New York City earned the worst air quality ranking in the world, and that quickly was overtaken by Chicago and Detroit. It’s been an alarming experience, and with the July Fourth holiday coming up, how bad are things right now?

There are currently more than 500 active wildfires in Canada, and about half of them are classified as out of control. The situation has become so dire that at least 10 countries, including the United States, Australia, France, and South Africa, have sent in firefighting forces to help out. In the meantime, as smoke continues to travel over into the U.S., air quality in parts of Michigan and Illinois are slated to worsen over the next day from code green to orange—considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Canada’s wildfires are a complicated problem to fix due to a bunch of factors.

Here’s what we know about them:

The fires are tough to extinguish

Canada currently does not have a national firefighting service, with provinces and territories leaning on one another for shared resources. That’s on top of a rare wildfire season—Canada has so far this year experienced 2,600 fires, which have burned about 13 million acres of forest. By this point last year, only about 140,000 acres had burned.

It also hasn’t helped that this spring and summer seasons have brought intense heat, wind, and dryness that are making these fires more prevalent and aggressive. That’s especially dangerous in a place like Canada, as it’s home to one of the world’s largest boreal forest ecosystems. Warm temperatures end up encouraging more vegetation growth, and when a heat wave hits, that significantly increases the risk of wildfires.

The weather has pushed wildfires to crop up even in remote areas—like northwestern Quebec—and they’ve become so out of control that it’s nearly impossible to extinguish them. Recent rainfall is helping firefighters’ efforts, but it’s not expected to be enough to fully put out the fires.

The wildfires will burn through the summer

The Canadian government’s seasonal forecast shows basically the entire country at an above-average risk of wildfires for the months of July and August. Natural Resources Canada explained that this is due to “ongoing drought and long-range forecasts for warm temperatures.”

Research suggests that human-caused climate change is also a likely factor in Canada’s current wildfire season; hotter temperatures increase the risk of fires and make them more intense and longer lasting. Climate change also pushes fires to develop in places they normally wouldn’t.

Smoke in the U.S. is coming from Quebec

Out of the hundreds of fires burning in Canada, the smoke American cities are experiencing stems mostly from the Canadian province of Quebec, which shares a border with Vermont, Maine, and New York. In early June, when New York City reported having the worst air quality in the world, NASA estimated that Quebec had around 150 active wildfires.

Fine particulate matter from the smoke has been blowing down to the East Coast and Midwest, putting 127 million Americans under air-quality alerts. It has caused hazy skies and entirely obscured cities’ skylines—even recently pushing the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop of all flights operating out of LaGuardia Airport over reduced visibility.

Local officials are recommending people limit their time outside and to wear masks if they do have to go out. Some businesses are even shutting down because of the poor air quality—in Washington, parks, zoos, concerts, parades, and local restaurants closed for a day last month.

The future looks hot

One study found that fire activity is expected to increase in the coming decades across North America. Climate change is, again, a big factor as warmer temperatures lead to increased fire activity. Warmer temperatures also create prolonged rain-free periods, which, researchers say, create “a stretch of long-lasting fire-conducive weather.”

In Canada, budget cuts have prevented the country from ramping up its wildfire preparedness, and there’s been a reluctance to try prescribed fires—a process of intentionally starting a fire to control branches and brush that could otherwise fuel a wildfire. It can be a lengthy process to get approval by the Canadian government to execute prescribed fires, but when done correctly, they can be successful. In the U.S., prescribed fires in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington have prevented wildfire severity.