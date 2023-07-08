Boris Johnson is a journalist again. This doesn’t come as a surprise: It’s the guise under which he first rose to fame in the U.K. And just as he has threatened to crawl back into politics in due course, Johnson has crawled back into the newspapers. His new column, published weekly in the Daily Mail, began in the middle of last month, just weeks after a committee of lawmakers published its findings that he deliberately misled parliament over parties at 10 Downing Street during the COVID lockdowns, a report that finally forced him to step down from government.

Advertisement

Before he was prime minister, Johnson was a political writer. He was sacked by the Times of London for making up quotes early in his career, but his flashy writing was enough to land him jobs at the Daily Telegraph and the Spectator regardless. Tapes emerged of him agreeing to help a friend with his plan to beat up a journalist, but that wasn’t enough to stop him either. He was fun! He was edgy! Let the man write! seemed to be the thinking because, however dodgy his morals appeared to be, people read him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

He built himself up enough of a persona as a charming buffoon, someone who could clown around eloquently, that in 1998 he was invited onto Britain’s premier current affairs–based panel show, Have I Got News for You. He became a recurrent guest, even hosting the program on occasion. This is why the public knew his name, knew his seemingly harmless shtick well enough to consider voting for him to become prime minister in the first place. To become what the former head of Britain’s diplomatic services called the worst prime minister in his 40 years in the job. “Frivolous to his very core,” as the contemporary historian Anthony Seldon put it last month.

Advertisement

Related from Slate Imogen West-Knights How the Internet’s Favorite Columnist Got So Good Read More

What’s in these new columns, then? Who does Johnson want us to think he is now? So far, he’s written about his misadventures on Ozempic, the Titan submersible disaster, and the British government’s proposals to send migrants arriving in the U.K. by sea to detention centers in Rwanda. The first reads as if he is aiming at the humdrum genius of Adrian Chiles and missing, until the end, when he closes with the bizarre sentiment that everyone who can afford to be on Ozempic should be in order to help the National Health Service tackle the obesity crisis—the same NHS his party have been gutting for the past decade-plus. The second lauds the apparently British desire for innovation as expressed by some Brits getting on board an unclassed submarine, and the last is pure spoon-feeding of Tory Party talking points about “stopping the boats” that ends with the laughably bad faith Brexit-throwback exhortation to “recapture the spirit of 2019 and get Rwanda done.” All of them are littered with Johnson signatures: classical references like “akrasia” and good if florid jokes. Writing about a colleague who lost a lot of weight very fast, prompting Johnson’s own journey with Ozempic, he writes: “When he rose from his chair at the Cabinet table, that chair no longer tried to cling longingly about his hips.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

People, I’m sorry to say, are reading them. One comment under the first column reads: “Looking forward to his next appearance on HIGNFY!! Maybe politics wasn’t his forte but writing he is actually quite good at.”

The thing is, Johnson can write. He’s no worse, and in fact often better at the sentence level, than most other people who have columns in broadsheet newspapers in this country. The reason he shouldn’t have a column isn’t because he can’t write: It’s because he can. And he has always used those powers for evil. His way with words and ability to crack a joke is what led him to television. It’s arguably the skill that allowed him to weasel all the way into Number 10, with disastrous consequences.

This is a man who has proved, time and again, that he can’t be trusted, that his primary drive is for personal glory and self-preservation. So the fact that he once again has a platform through which he can try to convince the public that he is a good bloke is regrettable. Will it work? Probably on fewer people than it once did, in his panel-show days. But there’s plenty of evidence that people are listening—and actually hearing what he wants to say.