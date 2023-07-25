The Biden White House Has Yet Another Dog That Keeps Biting People

During the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency, a series of news reports revealed that his White House dog Major, a German shepherd, would not stop biting staff members, particularly members of the Secret Service, even after briefly being sent to the Biden home in Delaware for “don’t bite people” training. Eventually, in December 2021, Major was shipped out to live “in a quieter environment with family friends” as the White House welcomed a new cat and a German shepherd puppy named Commander.

Unfortunately, Commander appears to have the same problem that Major did (biting people). From the New York Post, which has owned the “Secret Service agents upset about being bitten by Joe and Jill Biden’s dogs” beat:

President Biden’s nearly 2-year-old German shepherd Commander bit seven people in a four-month period after former first dog Major was ousted from the White House over similar aggressive behavior, according to internal Secret Service communications reviewed by The Post.

According to correspondence released to the right-wing group Judicial Watch through Freedom of Information Act requests, Commander has bitten a number of Secret Service officers, a security technician, and an EMT. A spokesperson for Jill Biden, in a statement, said that the Bidens are “working through ways to make this situation better for everyone” and described the White House and its grounds as “a unique and often stressful environment for family pets.”

Now, two things can be true at once in this situation:

Dog bites can cause serious complications and the Bidens should consider not keeping animals with aggressive, protective personalities in an environment in which they are frequently confronted by strangers who are moving toward the humans they know and trust.

The New York Post’s 1,500-word piece, which quotes the leader of Judicial Watch describing the bites as evidence of “corruption” and “abuse” that “raises fundamental questions about President Biden,” is perhaps a little much.

In conclusion, other headline possibilities for this subject include “Bite-n Crime Family” and “Dark Bran-dog.” OK, thanks for reading our news website—come back soon!