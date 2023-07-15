This Dog Sure Is Tiny!

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share something we’ve found.

What search term was used to find this in Getty?

“diet coke”

What were you hoping to find?

An austere photo of some silver cans of Diet Coke to accompany the news that the World Health Organization was set to declare the artificial sweetener aspartame a possible carcinogen.

What did you find instead?

An impossibly small dog standing between a can of (non-diet) Coca-Cola and a can of Mountain Dew. The Yorkshire terrier’s huge eyes bulge out of his head like two glistening marbles. His floor-length fur is straggly and windblown, giving him a disheveled look incongruent with this toy breed’s stereotypical silky-smooth fur and ribbons in their hair.

For such a tiny creature, there is a lot happening here. His purple hair-tie evokes a youthful innocence, and his slightly bowed head and wide eyes make him seem timid and vulnerable. What horrors has he seen? All in all, the dog’s extreme appearance overshoots “cute” and lands firmly in “unsettling” territory.

What’s the actual backstory here?

﻿The dog in this 2003 photo is Tiny Pinocchio, an unusually petite Yorkie whose owner, a dog breeder named Linda Skeels-Hopson, was on a quest to get her pet recognized as the world’s smallest dog.

At 1 year old, Tiny Pinocchio measured 4.5 inches at the shoulder and 8 inches long, and weighed 1 pound. Tiny Pinocchio’s veterinarian speculated that the dog’s size could be due to hormonal problems or some type of dwarfism. At the time, the Guinness World Record for the smallest dog was held by a Yorkie in Thailand named Big Boss, who measured 4.7 inches at the shoulder and 5.1 inches long, and weighed 1 pound, 1 ounce. For comparison, the American Kennel Club guide to Yorkshire terriers lists an average shoulder height of 7–8 inches and an average weight of 7 pounds for the breed.

Taking care of a dog that small presented numerous logistical challenges, Skeels-Hopson said. It was perilous to take Tiny Pinocchio out on walks, given the danger of someone stepping on him. In a rather tragic detail that feels straight out of a fable, Tiny Pinocchio was kept in a decorative metal birdcage when people visited the house to prevent him from accidentally getting squished.

Skeels-Hopson went on a media tour to promote her exceptionally small dog, even making an appearance on Oprah. She also published a website about Tiny Pinocchio that sold merchandise with photos of him, including pins, magnets, holiday cards, puzzles, calendars, and a CD.

The site also featured several ventriloquized posts from Tiny Pinocchio telling his life story:

I do not know how to get up on the sofa, but I know how to get people to pick me up! I just climb on their shoe and bark and squeak, and if that doesn’t work, I go to the next person! Someone will hear me and pick me up because I will make these noises until they do! Everybody loves me and I love them. I really love the tiny people. Mommy calls them children. If I’m outside and I hear them laugh, I stop, I listen… and when I have figured out where they are, I run so fast Mommy can hardly catch me! Everyone’s face lights up when they see me and traffic stops to ask about me. To see people’s faces in wonderment and joy makes me very happy.

What tiny dog(s) have followed in Tiny Pinocchio’s pawprints?

﻿In the end, Tiny Pinocchio did not achieve his owner’s world record ambitions. He died in 2004 at only 2 years old. These days, Chihuahuas dominate the record for smallest dog. The current record holder is a Chihuahua named Pearl who measures a mere 3.59 inches from the shoulder and 5 inches long.

Although miniature dogs are problematic from an animal welfare perspective, people have an enduring fascination with them. According to the Guinness World Records, the category of smallest dog is arguably the most popular of all the animal records the organization tracks.

Why is this the weird photo of the week?

In the words of Tiny Pinocchio:

Mommy said that if I am not the smallest dog in the world then I may be the smallest dog in America. If I am not the smallest dog in America, then I am the smallest dog in Florida. If I’m not the smallest dog in Florida, I am the smallest dog in this house! So now Mommy knows that dreams sometimes do come true.

Tiny Pinocchio may not be a world record holder, but his story lives on, in our hearts, and on Getty Images.