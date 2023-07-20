The Only People Who Could Ruin Barbenheimer Weekend Have Done It

On Friday, July 21, two separate movies are being released in theaters, and people have been losing their goddamned minds about this for weeks. One is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The other is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. One is sunny, the other is about the atomic bomb. Such contrast! Everyone on the internet was making jokes and having a fun time.
Until the middle of the week, when the United States Senate and their social media teams entered the joke landscape.
As best we can tell, the virus began on Tuesday, when Will, a student at Tufts, tweeted the following.
People had all sorts of responses about their senators. But then the senators, themselves, began to respond directly.
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden showed himself with a bunch of bubbles at a Pride parade and then another standing near the Calder statue in the Hart Senate Office Building.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the senator with the most valid claim to being a hybrid of Barbie and a weapon of mass destruction. Sorry, this tweet works!
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez brought the trend into “let’s just slap a filter on the same photo” laziness territory.
Here’s Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin’s account slamming someone identifying as the “Crabcake Inspector” for misjudging him. Imagine how baffled Cardin was when his staff explained this to him. He has no idea what they’ve done.
MARYLAND, enough.
Here is Wyden talking about some other thing I don’t understand. He’s looking at a rotisserie chicken and saying girls eat it for dinner? Was this from one of those New York Magazine articles or something? Is this TikTok? What does it have to do with Barbie and/or Robert Oppenheimer? What is this post?
Though it may seem like the Senate has killed the Barbenheimer jokes altogether, that is not true. Under Senate internet precedent, the joke is not officially dead until Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey does it, and we’re not seeing anything as of late Thursday afternoon.