We’re Living in a Two-Barbie System

Welcome to the glittering, pink dawn of our post-Barbie landscape. The movie has made $500 million worldwide at the box office and has spawned enough political and pop cultural discourse to set any head spinning. The takes are ricocheting around news outlets, social media platforms, and group chats. And the hype led to a meme that even senators (or their aides) embraced. One thing that seems clear? Barbie is a phenomenon, and everyone’s got an opinion about it.

And perhaps no group is more invested in that than the gaggle of pearl-clutching conservatives who see it as a parable of toxic, anti-man feminism. Everyone from Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wife to Elon Musk has gone out of their way to attack the movie (after rushing to see it opening weekend). The editor in chief of Human Events called the movie “an anti-motherhood, man-hating tangle of daddy issues.” A critic for the Wall Street Journal said the script was “like a grumpier-than-average women’s studies seminar.” For the New York Post, Piers Morgan declared: “If I made a movie that treated women the way Barbie treats men, feminists would want me executed.” Ben Shapiro recorded a 43-minute (yes, 43-minute) video that began with him lighting some Barbies on fire, cribbing the style of hardcore 8-year-old boys everywhere. He then proceeded to outline every plot point.

The main complaints conservatives have about Barbie, for those who haven’t seen it yet, stem from the way Ken is portrayed in the movie: as a Barbie accessory. Never mind the fact that Ken is canonically just that.

Almost everywhere else, the Barbie movie is being nearly universally embraced, if not as a feminist parable, then as just a really good time. This is unsurprising given that the movie is directed by indie darling Greta Gerwig, who achieved early fame in the mumblecore movement, acting in very small, self-conscious films about relationships between offbeat people. It stars a mix of beloved Hollywood A-listers and features cameos from lesser-known favorites like Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell as Midge, the (short-lived) pregnant Barbie. The corporate nature of the movie goes down easier with a mix of irony and high-culture references.

More surprising is what the movie has done for Barbie herself. Previous generations disdained the doll’s unrealistic beauty standards and corporate production. (My own father tried to teach me at a young age to say, “Barbie is yucky.”) It was only last year that singer-songwriter Maren Morris hurled the insult “Insurrection Barbie” at Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star and conservative provocateur Jason Aldean. Aldean had posted a video to Instagram thanking her parents “for not changing my gender” during her tomboy phase. Morris responded on Twitter with: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Morris’ remark employed the term Barbie as a synonym for backwards femininity. Like ditz, Barbie has long been shorthand for a woman who focuses on her looks to the exclusion of all else.

Rather than rebutting Barbie as a disparagement, Aldean responded by embracing it: She designed a line of Barbie-inspired clothing and did a photo shoot with her sister-in-law in which the two fully embraced the bubblegum aesthetic, with styled blond hair, bright pink spandex, and roller skates. She sold shirts that read “Don’t Tread on Our Kids,” a protest against gender-affirming care for children. The Barbie styling of that photo shoot was all about tying the doll to conservative values (or at least Aldean’s version). If liberals thought Barbie was problematic, Aldean seemed to say, she would embrace Barbie’s classic Americana and white beauty standards as a point of pride for right-wingers.

But in the wake of Gerwig’s Barbie, the discourse has shifted. Now Barbie is a tool of liberation! A slew of interesting details has emerged with the press surrounding the movie: Barbie existed years before the Ken doll did; she has been a business executive, an astronaut, and a president; also, even though there was a pregnant Barbie, she has canonically never had a baby. The issues with beauty standards are acknowledged in the reevaluations of the doll, but people are also discussing the fact that Mattel has made many attempts to diversify what the dolls look like.

This is not to say that conservatives have given up on Barbie’s good looks. Ginger Gaetz, who attended a Barbie premiere with her congressman husband, tweeted that the movie was good for outfit inspiration but “fails to address any notion of faith or family” and features “unfair treatment of pregnant Barbie Midge.” Presumably, a better Barbie movie, in her mind, would include all of the outfits but none of the social commentary.

Of course, both sides have it wrong. Barbie—the doll, not the movie—is neither a feminist icon nor a symbol of motherhood and family values. She is a very popular toy made by a corporation. Like any human likeness designed for mass consumption, her marketing reflects the times, and has the ability to affect how we think about ourselves. But Barbie was never really a president, or pregnant, or sexually liberated—she is a hunk of plastic that has earned billions of dollars for a company. Her story can be told in any direction, by Gerwig, by journalists, by conservative blowhards, and, of course, by the generations of children who have played with her. So, which side of the political spectrum does she fall on? Both and neither. Barbie is the ultimate bipartisan.