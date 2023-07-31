Samuel Alito Just Took an Indefensible Jab at the Progressive Justices

The Wall Street Journal’s opinion section published a softball interview with Samuel Alito on Friday in which the Supreme Court justice once again flaunted his ability to troll the public without facing any consequences. The piece—authored by a conservative commentator and a Republican lawyer rather than real journalists—centered on Alito’s claim that Congress cannot impose an ethics code, or perhaps any rules whatsoever, on the Supreme Court. “No provision in the Constitution,” he declared, gives Congress “the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.” That declaration drew the most attention and controversy, in part because the justice appears to have forgotten about a provision of the Constitution that explicitly grants Congress authority to regulate the court, even using the word regulation.

This focus on Alito’s claim of absolute immunity from democratic accountability, however, obscured an equally strange and offensive comment from the interview. After describing his conservative colleagues’ differing methodologies, the justice told his interlocutors: “I don’t see that there’s a difference in interpretive method” among the three liberal members of the court. His message was hard to miss: The Republican-appointed justices have unique and complex approaches to the law, “very serious differences” that lead to fissures within the 6–3 supermajority, demonstrating intellectual integrity over results-based judging. The Democratic-appointed justices, by contrast, apply the exact same methods, which typically lead to the same outcomes. The implication seems to be that the conservatives are neutral arbiters of the law who follow unbiased judicial philosophies to their logical conclusions, while the progressive justices are inclined toward activist judging to reach liberal ends.

Conservative media figures frequently flatten the three progressive justices’ jurisprudence in this way, accusing them of voting in lockstep to reach Democrats’ preferred results. It is no surprise that Alito would echo this complaint, given his evidently avid consumption of right-wing media. But only a victim of late-stage Fox News–brain could support this conclusion. Today’s left-leaning justices use very different tools to interpret the law. Their methodologies are principled and personal, leading to surprise rulings every term. On many big issues of the day, do they reach the same bottom-line conclusion? Sure. But on plenty of other big issues, they disagree sharply. And even when they do reach parallel verdicts, they often follow divergent paths to reach their destination.

Before turning to those justices, let’s examine the dichotomy that Alito set out in his therapy session with the article’s authors, James Taranto and David Rivkin. (Side note: Rivkin is a lawyer with business before the court in a case next term and also is representing Leonard Leo’s efforts to block the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigations into Leo’s dark money groups). Alito highlighted his own disagreement with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and John Roberts to illustrate divisions within the conservative bloc. Of Thomas, he noted a tendency to give “less weight” to precedent, which Alito deemed “a virtue of his jurisprudence” because he “sticks to his guns.” Of Gorsuch, he pointed out a focus on pure legal questions over real-world impact, calling the justice “definitely not a consequentialist.” Of Roberts, he said the chief justice “puts a high premium on consensus” and seeks “to protect the prerogatives of the judiciary.” Then, on the other hand, he put the progressive justices in the same box, accusing Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson of using the same “method,” without elaborating on what it might be. (A real journalist might have asked the justice to flesh out this remark, but there were no real journalists in the room.)

Alito is mistaken. Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson do not robotically apply the same indistinguishable method to every case—as plenty of decisions from last term illustrate. Jackson is a progressive originalist who views the entire Constitution through the lens of the post–Civil War amendments establishing a new birth of freedom rooted in equal citizenship. She is also a textualist who subjects every statute to rigorous linguistic analysis, though she will sometimes look to congressional intent as well. Kagan’s entire jurisprudence is anchored by a profound respect for precedent and a deep skepticism toward radical swings in the law. She is more willing than Jackson or Sotomayor to stand by past conservative rulings, even those from which she fiercely dissented. And she consistently scorns consideration of congressional intent. Sotomayor is less wedded to textualism than Kagan and Jackson, more willing to consider broader congressional purpose; she also feels less constrained by precedent, especially in criminal justice cases. Sotomayor infuses her reasoning with an overarching desire to protect civil liberties from government intrusion, and thus evinces less deference to—and trust in—the democratic branches.

These distinctions shone through in a number of recent cases. Sotomayor and Kagan had perhaps the sharpest clash of the entire term in a brawl over the copyright on an Andy Warhol painting, a decision with huge ramifications for artistic freedom. While Sotomayor’s majority opinion favored a stricter interpretation of “fair use” law, Kagan’s dissent promoted a more expansive reading that would protect more artists from copyright lawsuits. The two justices lobbed extraordinarily brutal barbs back and forth, with Kagan telling Sotomayor to “go back to school.” (Jackson sided with Sotomayor.) In Glacier Northwest v. Teamsters, Kagan and Sotomayor were on the same side, allying with three conservative justices to diminish unions’ right to strike; Jackson penned a fierce dissent accusing them of failing “to heed Congress’s intent.” In National Pork Producers v. Ross, Jackson endorsed a muscular role for federal courts in striking down local burdens of interstate commerce; Kagan and Sotomayor joined Gorsuch’s attempt to remove the court from such battles. In Pugin v. Garland, Jackson endorsed a broader reading of an immigration law involving “obstruction of justice,” while Kagan and Sotomayor favored a narrower interpretation.

The list goes on. In Bittner v. U.S., Jackson joined four conservatives in taking a more lenient approach to enforcement of financial disclosure laws, over the dissenting votes of Kagan and Sotomayor. In U.S. v. Hansen, Kagan sided with the conservatives to uphold a broad law criminalizing encouragement of unlawful authorization of immigrants; Jackson, joined by Sotomayor, wrote a biting dissent accusing the majority of “rewriting” the law to avoid striking it down. In Mallory v. Norfolk Southern, Sotomayor and Jackson voted to relax limits on lawsuits against corporations, while Kagan joined Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s caustic dissent. In Counterman v. Colorado, Sotomayor charged Kagan and Jackson with diminishing protection for allegedly threatening speech under the First Amendment.

In each of these cases, the three progressive justices’ disagreements arose at least partly out of different methods of applying the law. Each weighed precedent, interpreted text, and balanced constitutional considerations in her own way. That was true when the justices agreed on the correct result, as well: Sotomayor’s and Jackson’s dissents in the affirmative action decision, for example, contrast in fascinating ways, with Jackson zeroing in on the original meaning of equal protection and Sotomayor faulting the majority for betraying more recent precedent. In that case, as in so many others, it was the supermajority that voted in lockstep, achieving major goals of the conservative legal movement by any means necessary. In most of the term’s blockbuster cases, the Republican-appointed justices lined up behind the GOP’s chosen result. The three liberals wound up in dissent only because they valued precedent, plain text, and judicial restraint over the supermajority’s agenda.

So, no: Alito is incorrect to assert that only the conservative justices have distinct, well-developed methodologies. That trope may be implicit in right-wing media coverage of the court, but it is not borne out by the progressive bloc’s actual jurisprudence. His characteristically dyspeptic interview in the Wall Street Journal trivializes the intelligence and individuality of Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson for no apparent reason beyond petty resentment. Alito should listen to his left-leaning colleagues instead of denigrating them. He certainly has a lot to learn.