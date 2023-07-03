This is part of Two Bad, a series exploring Americans’ lackluster enthusiasm for the 2024 election and the problem of the third-party candidate.

A recent CNN poll pretty aptly describes the current state of play of the 2024 presidential cycle: Presumed Democratic nominee and current President Joe Biden is seen favorably by just 32 percent of Americans, while 56 percent view him unfavorably. Presumed Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump is viewed favorably by 33 percent of Americans, and unfavorably by 59 percent.

Let that sink in. These are the favorites for the presidential nominees of the two major parties. Have we ever—in this modern, political, poll-tested era—seen two favorites be so thoroughly loathed this early in the process? It’s so blegh that Biden world has resorted to bragging about its forecasted performance with voters who “somewhat disapprove” of the president, according to NBC News.

That profound disappointment with the presumptive options has driven some outsize attention to fringe entrants in the 2024 race. How else to explain the smattering of polls that pegged studiously unserious candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with 20 percent of the Democratic primary vote before he’d even begun campaigning? Or the cavalcade of Silicon Valley megadonors and Hollywood celebrities ready to open their wallets and brandish their endorsement for this 70-year-old partial-pushup enthusiast?

And yet: Despite the obvious and excessive fringe-candidate energy of this election cycle, there are stunningly few third-party candidates. Never have Americans been so dissatisfied with the options on offer from the two major parties, and never, at least in the past three decades, has a third-party candidate seemed less viable.

There are a handful of explanations. First, many of the wingnuts, whom one might expect to run on an alternative ticket, have signed up to run within the confines of the major party primaries. RFK Jr., whose platform and policies—predilections might be a more appropriate word here—would alienate him from even the strangest of third-party ballot lines, has decided to run as a regular old Democrat.

Same for Marianne Williamson, who somehow has a much more modest woo-woo quotient than RFK, along with a handful of legitimate left-wing policies that would, in any other race, be championed by a left-wing third-party candidate hoping to keep the Democrat from bending too far to the right in the march to the general election.

Explaining this on the Republican side is more difficult, because the fringe candidates are kind of indistinguishable from the mainstream ones. Larry Elder, a former conservative talk-radio host who got mythically bludgeoned in his attempt to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom, would probably qualify as fringe in this moment. Same for Perry Johnson, the “quality guru” who failed to qualify for the ballot in his attempt to become Michigan’s governor in 2022. Mike Rogers, another conservative radio personality, and Francis Suarez, a crypto maximalist who is under FBI investigation, also certainly have third-party energy.

I would be remiss to not mention that Dr. Cornel West, the philosopher, activist, and legend of the left, is actually running for president as a third-party candidate, previously on the People’s Party ticket, now on the Green Party ticket. But he is one of very few who have declared themselves to be running outside the mainstream, and even his close ideological allies are rolling their eyes at his run.

It is both a sign of strength of the two major parties and a sign of their weakness that this is the case. Despite the widespread dissatisfaction with both Democrats and Republicans, no third party has built anything resembling a foothold, a following, or an apparatus in years. In part this is because elections have gotten so expensive in the no-campaign-finance-rules era that only the big-timers can play, especially at the national level.

But the two main political parties also know, in some sense, what they’re doing, and the third parties do not. The Libertarian Party, which has been, for a shockingly long time, the actual closest thing to a viable third party in this country, is in disrepair, as libertarianism has become functionally irredeemable in recent years, especially after the COVID crisis. The Green Party’s 2020 presidential candidate, Howie Hawkins, won 0.2 percent of the nationwide vote; its 2016 candidate, Jill Stein, who is an effective politician only in the imaginations of Hillary Clinton–heads who blame her for Clinton’s loss, is now the campaign manager for 2024 candidate West. The political organization No Labels, which is flirting with putting a pro-business moderate independent on the ballot line it somehow has in certain states, hasn’t yet had the temerity to run a candidate, and it mostly functions as a D.C. punchline—though Sen. Joe Manchin, embattled and unsettled in his current race, would surely like to believe otherwise.

Still, the lack of third-party candidates is also a sign of major party weakness. In both Democratic and Republican primaries, insurgent campaigns have proven how easy it can be to outfox the sclerotic establishment and commandeer the party structure, and then use those successes to push the party in one direction or another. Bernie Sanders proved this twice in his failed presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, fundamentally shifting Democratic politics by pushing the party to the left and animating an entire generation of young and politically engaged voters. (The resuscitation of the Democratic Socialists of America was an effect of this, and the DSA has become a viable political entity, especially in local politics, though it, too, runs the bulk of its candidates as Democrats.)

Donald Trump proved this as well, first by running for president in 2000 on the Reform Party ticket without making any impact, and then by running in the Republican primary in 2016 and winning it and becoming president, forever altering the course of American politics.

At this point, it’s inarguable that a much greater influence can be had by running within the two-party system than against it. Compare what Sanders and Trump have done to another failed 2000 bid, Ralph Nader’s, where he ran outside the party, moved the Democratic Party basically not at all in his direction, won 2.75 percent of the vote, and became a national villain and punchline for two decades.

As it stands, probably not a single one of the fringey 2024 primary candidates mentioned above and running as a Democrat or Republican will see their name on next November’s punch card. It’s possible that, after losing primaries resoundingly to Biden and Trump, one or two of them will relocate to a third-party home. And because we are desperate for some political characters who are stranger and more interesting than the two guys who have in some manner occupied the White House uninterrupted since 2009, there may even be some sustained media attention on the third-party campaigns.

But it won’t matter. Because even though the 2024 race is almost sure to be a rerun, the third-party remedy has proven not to be a real one.