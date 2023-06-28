Russia’s Neighbors Are Taking Note of Putin’s Sudden Weakness

The New York Times called it Russia’s “36-hour rebellion,” as if the weekend’s shattering events could be confined to a day and a half. Even if Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called off his group’s march on Moscow and has apparently begun his exile in Belarus, the continuing aftershocks of the mutiny that came within 125 miles of Russia’s virtually defenseless capital cannot be separated from the crisis itself.

For the West’s Russia watchers, much of the immediate focus has been on what actually transpired in Russia, what is happening now, and what it could mean for Russian politics, especially the reign of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin’s stranglehold on the media has reduced Russia to an information ecosystem where the dominant sources of news in times of crisis are gossip and piecemeal reporting on Telegram channels. By necessity, serious analysis of the rebellion’s implications on Putin therefore comes from outside the country. My colleague at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, Tatiana Stanovaya, offered a pithy summary, including the key point that Prigozhin very likely wasn’t trying to overthrow the regime. The ease with which his forces progressed toward Moscow likely surprised him and caused him to quickly seek an offramp.

The events that began last Friday will have reverberations outside Russia as well, especially among neighboring countries. Even before the Wagner revolt, Putin’s strategically catastrophic war in Ukraine had forced some measure of reevaluation of Russian intentions and strength in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, and other countries in the region. If the war exposed weaknesses in Russia’s military and reliability as an ally, the rebellion exposed weaknesses that implicate Putin himself. Paradoxically, the events of recent days served as a reminder of the highly personalized nature of power in Putin’s regime—and at the same time struck a significant blow to that power.

Putin’s uncharacteristically brief Monday night address declaring the rebellion a betrayal of Russia and giving himself credit for defusing it will not rewind the tape; the damage is done. Prighozin’s own video statement that day—in which he appeared confident and assured—confirms that there is still another actor at what was supposed to be Putin’s one-man show. In a system where power is so personalized and performative—think shirtless photo shoots, hours-long press conferences, and ostentatious delays in meetings with foreign leaders—an unmistakable show of power by another actor in Russian society undermines the effect. Again, this story is not over.

For those on Russia’s periphery, the questions are less immediately pressing than for Russian elites trying to make sense of their country’s changing dynamics of power. We shouldn’t expect dramatic, near-term shifts in the foreign policy of Russia’s Central Asian or South Caucasus neighbors, in part because a focus on Russia’s geopolitical role misses the way that personalized politics has always been the foundation for many of those countries’ relationships with Russia under Putin. Over two decades, Putin has practiced a foreign policy that depended on authoritarian handshakes. It wasn’t that he was in any way personally close to the likes of Kazakhstan’s former strongman, Nursultan Nazarbayev, or the late Uzbek dictator Islam Karimov; Putin does not seem to form genuine friendships with anyone. Instead, he has cultivated a foreign policy that consecrated mutual, if unequal, support for respective systems of repression and corruption with much of Russia’s “near-abroad”—a euphemism for the former Soviet and Russian imperial space.

Putin doesn’t encourage ostentatious supplicants; Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko is a loser to him, even if a useful one. (On the other hand, Lukashenko has been in power even longer than Putin despite having a weaker hand; being underestimated seems to be part of the former’s dictatorial playbook.) Putin found former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych waffling and weak—and wanted a harsher, faster crackdown on the Maidan demonstrators in Kyiv in late 2013. Demonstrating control over one’s own state has been an important way to earn Putin’s respect; weakness has been reason for derision.

Read the rest over at Foreign Policy.