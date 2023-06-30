The Faustian Bargain the U.S. Military Offers Immigrants

For the past couple of years, the armed forces in the United States have had a problem: They can’t seem to find enough soldiers. This is not a secret. The Army has missed its recruitment goal by 25 percent. Military leaders went to Congress a few months back to ask for more money to get troops in the door. They talked about doing more intense outreach and “telling their story better.” And then, Sen. Tammy Duckworth brought up something else: Why not make it easier for immigrants to join up?

This is the sort of suggestion that makes Sofya Aptekar sit up and take notice. Aptekar is a sociologist at the City University of New York. She says immigrants have always been a vital part of the military workforce. She’s even seen recruiters with camouflage business cards in multiple languages that they can pass out. In military lingo, immigrants are talked about as “force multipliers.” “They often have language skills that are useful,” Aptekar said. “You’re kind of getting more for the price of one.”

Right now, since the armed services, like every other employer, are facing a labor shortage, it makes a kind of sense that military leaders would want to lean on noncitizen soldiers. It was the Air Force that ramped things up first, awarding citizenship to a handful of basic training graduates just this spring.

On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Aptekar about what a renewed push to enlist immigrant soldiers will really mean—for military recruitment and for the soldiers themselves. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Mary Harris: So immigrants have always been an important part of the U.S. military. Since when? Can you explain their importance?

Sofya Aptekar: Since the Revolutionary War. The state militias had people born in Europe who were fighting in them. And throughout U.S. history, immigrants played a very important role as military labor. And, for example, in the 19th century, you see immigrants recruited in the military using cash bounties. In some of those conflicts, as many as half of the troops were foreign-born. And their recruitment allowed the U.S. to avoid drafts.

Is that always how it works? The recruitment of people from outside of the country allows you to keep other people at home.

It often works that way. It wasn’t necessarily that they were recruiting people from outside of the U.S. There were immigrants already in the U.S. that were often pretty precarious economically and socially, and were more likely to accept these cash bounties because they really needed them. And then if enough of them did so, then you could forgo a draft, which protects the native-born folks from having to serve in the military. That is a common pattern throughout U.S. history.

Talk to me about modern-day efforts to ramp up recruitment of immigrants. My understanding is that 2008 marked a really big change in terms of how immigrants could enter the military and what that could look like for them.

Several interesting things happened around then. So until right about 2007–2008, getting citizenship through the military is actually quite difficult because the immigration process is a lot of paperwork, appointments, fees. It’s very hard to combine with a military life where you are moving around, you may be abroad. It’s hard to take a day off and drive six hours to a USCIS office for an interview. In reality, a lot of people just had to wait until they were done with their service to actually even go through it. And then you see, right around then, policies are developed and put in place to facilitate the naturalization process, which you can also use for recruitment and say, like, “Hey, look, there’s a new program called Naturalization at Basic Training,” where you build in the naturalization process into the very, very intense basic training.

So you’re collapsing something that could take years into something much shorter.

Months, yes. At basic training graduation, you would also have a naturalization ceremony.

My understanding is that there were notable success stories that the military pointed to from this program—people who got citizenship while they were in the military and then went on to be very prominent—like, won a silver medal for the United States in the Olympics in Brazil. They did things that the military pointed to and said, “Look, we did this.”

Yes. And that actually has to do with a second important policy development at this time, and that is the start of the short-lived Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program. That program recruited primarily college students and college graduates, people with, often, advanced degrees, who were immigrants, and they were not legal permanent residents. They were actually on temporary visas, usually student visas, sometimes employment visas. In some cases, they were asylum-seekers, but the vast majority were foreign students.

So, you you’re having people enlist with a master’s degree, sometimes with a Ph.D., and it’s quite competitive. Those immigrants are very interested in enlisting because for them, if they want to stay in the United States, they’re going to hope an employer is going to sponsor their H-1B visa. Then, they might wait 20, 25 years to even become a legal permanent resident, and a lot of them may not be successful. And when they enlisted through MAVNI, they essentially skipped decades of waiting in the immigration system. And they went from having a student visa to being a U.S. citizen, sometimes at the end of basic training.

That ended in 2016, stranding a lot of MAVNI applicants in really stressful legal limbo, where for years—and for some of them it’s still ongoing—they are not sure what’s going to happen. Some of them have become undocumented because their status has expired. Some of them are worried that they will have to go back to countries like Pakistan, where the fact that they attempted to enlist in the U.S. military is causing their families to be targeted.

In 2016, what happened? I mean, obviously, Donald Trump was elected. How did he and the people who worked under him see this program of increased military involvement for immigrants?

I have to say that it predates Trump a little bit. And in terms of immigration policy in general, there are unfortunately far more continuities between the different administrations than we like to think. What happens in 2016 is there is concern about security threats through this program. And a lot of the immigrants who enlisted through MAVNI are from China. India was another big one. And so, they impose really high-level security screenings on people in this program that are just impossible to pass for immigrants. But then, with the Trump election, we do see a change, not just for that program, which ended, but for immigrants in the military in general.

How?

The Trump administration imposed a 180-day waiting period before one was allowed to apply for naturalization through the military route.

That’s like half a year.

That puts an end to Naturalization at Basic Training. You can’t do that because now you have to wait 180 days. Naturalization rates plummet. And at the same time, in 2017—this is very striking to me—the denial rates for people applying for citizenship through the military are actually higher than for people applying as civilians.

Wow. Because the idea is that you’re recruiting immigrants, and it’s worth it to them to join the military because getting citizenship is easier. You’re saying that’s not the case.

In 2017, the denial rates for the military were higher than they were for civilians. So immigration attorneys were saying, “You’re better off applying as a civilian.” And that is part of the general criminalization of immigrants in the United States, where you have every part of the immigration process seen as an opportunity by the U.S. government to identify immigrants that it can deport. They’re looking at your file, and they’re looking to find something wrong. A photocopy that looks iffy. People have immigration journeys that last decades. For a lot of people, their cases are not straightforward. So, that can lead to your case being reviewed for years or it can lead to a denial of naturalization.

How much of this bureaucratic messiness is the Biden administration now trying to unwind?

Not enough. It’s a good sign that the Naturalization at Basic Training program has restarted. It doesn’t seem to have naturalized too many people at this point, but it is now again possible. Given that it exists in a larger system where immigrants are just increasingly criminalized, it’s not enough.

You’ve interviewed 72 people as part of your research. People who joined the military as immigrants. You write about how there’s this myth that being in the armed forces will unite people because there’s this sameness to being a soldier. But you said that doesn’t really happen when you’re an immigrant soldier. How would you characterize what does happen? Like, are they more vulnerable in some way because they stand out?

Yes. The military is incredibly hierarchical, and there is research that shows that it’s not a colorblind institution, in the sense that there is discrimination in promotion. There is discrimination in the military justice system. Immigrants are entering this hierarchy and this system of discrimination. And on top of that, they are not just racialized in a specific way; they also may not speak English fluently, or speak English with an accent, and they stick out and are seen by many that they work with and who supervise them as potential threats. Some people manage to use the experience for personal advancement or social mobility in their lives. But these experiences leave certain types of scars for people, even those who ostensibly have the markers of success.

One of the people you spoke with was an immigrant from Peru named Miguel. How did his experience challenge your assumptions?

That was a fascinating interview because in just one story, he destroyed so many stereotypes that I think are commonly held about immigrants in the military. A lot of our conversation has been about citizenship as an incentive to join the U.S. military. And for people like Miguel—not his real name, by the way, a pseudonym—that was not why he enlisted. He said he didn’t even think about it.

Why did he join?

Masculinity had a lot to do with it. He was floundering in college. There was a cool guy in his class who was a veteran, who was, like, a macho man. And Miguel, at that point in his young life, was struggling with what it means to be a man and experiencing certain pressures from male members of his family who had served in the Peruvian military. And he saw that as a way to have an adventure and become a man. And that’s not an uncommon experience for men in the military in general. So, citizenship was not something that was top of his mind at the time. Even more striking, though, is that he really equivocated about becoming a citizen years later. He was eligible. He could have become a citizen, and it took him years of going back and forth thinking about it and not being sure.

Why wasn’t he certain?

He felt a strong attachment to Peru and an identity as an Indigenous American in the greater Americas. And for him, becoming a citizen was this symbolic step that had negative connotations. He spoke about the role of the U.S. military in South America. He had that negative analysis, and it held him back. Eventually, he did become a U.S. citizen. And he told me he was proud to be a U.S. citizen, but it was years of not being sure that he wanted to do it, even as he was a Marine.

You’ve also made it clear that just because you’ve served in the military doesn’t mean you’re not at risk for deportation. Can you tell me about Jack, one of the people that you spoke to, and what his experience says about what it means to serve and how serving won’t necessarily spare you from being kicked out of the country?

There are thousands of deported veterans. And I spoke to Jack, who lives in northern Mexico. His story was one that in many ways is typical of deported veterans. And in other ways, it’s not. He was another person who actually did not care about getting U.S. citizenship when he enlisted, even though he knew about that incentive. But in his case, he had grown up as a Mexican American youth being viciously bullied in the predominantly white environment in his school. And that made him not want to become a U.S. citizen for a while. And so, he enlisted for, again, other reasons; in his case, primarily economic. He spent six years in the military, suffered some injuries that will continue to affect him.

After he separated from the military, he had a drug case. As any immigrant without U.S. citizenship, if you are convicted of a category of crimes that are called aggravated felony, which is an incredibly wide category of crime that could be anything from murder to a forged check—if you’re convicted of aggravated felony, then you become deportable. So, he got a drug case.

He was selling? He was using?

He wouldn’t tell me, and I wouldn’t press. At that point, he was in criminal proceedings and in immigration proceedings at the same time. He did not have enough money to hire lawyers to help him with both. So, he chose to spend the limited money he had gathered from his family to pay for an immigration lawyer. Meanwhile, his public defender told him to plead guilty, and he pleaded guilty in this drug case, and then there was no recourse in the immigration courts because he had pleaded guilty. And then he was deposited on the Mexico side of the U.S. border.

He didn’t grow up there, right?

No, he barely spoke Spanish. And he had a really difficult time accessing his full rights as a Mexican citizen because he couldn’t get an ID. He wasn’t able for months to even prove that he was a Mexican citizen in order to access any services or rights in Mexico.

I think it’s worth just saying out loud that I don’t think the story of a veteran struggling with drugs in some way is a rare one. But if that person is a U.S. citizen, their treatment would be much more oriented toward going to the VA system and getting substance abuse help or whatever it is they needed. And obviously they would stay in the United States.

Exactly. And the deported veterans were quick to point that out—all the ways that they were cut off. There are special programs in the criminal justice system, in the civilian world, for veterans to help with things like substance abuse disorder connected to criminalized activity. Special programs that you might access if you weren’t then put in immigration detention. You also get cut off from your benefits. So in Jack’s case, if I recall correctly, he was 50 percent disabled from his service. So, that comes with disability payments. And for years, he couldn’t access those disability payments because he would have to go in person.

And he couldn’t get into the U.S.

Yeah, he can’t cross the border, so he’s not getting the disability payments. And that is quite common with deported veterans, that they struggle with getting the payments to which they’re entitled as veterans in another country. And health care services, too. There’s no VA in Mexico.

You’re not giving me a lot of optimism about the U.S. government’s expansion of immigrant recruitment for the military. Did you speak to anyone for whom being recruited to the military worked and they felt like it was a positive experience?

If we define “worked” in the narrow sense of “This helped me pay for college, I got my college degree, and now I have a good job, and I’m living the lifestyle I was hoping to live,” there were certainly immigrants that I spoke to who would say that. Yet, there were other costs and complications to the simpler success stories. Even if we just expand to consider physical health. One really striking thing for me was just how pervasive and normalized physical injury was in the military. In some cases, especially with the MAVNI soldiers, they would hold back from seeking adequate help or would play down and push through the pain even more than is normalized because they were worried about their citizenship and worried about the scrutiny they faced as immigrants. So, that did not improve their health to not address some of the things that were happening to their bodies. It’s hard to just isolate those parts of the stories from that narrow definition of success.