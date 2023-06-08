Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Begun. Now What?

The long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun, but don’t expect any rapid blowouts of Russia’s defensive lines—at least, not yet.

For more than a year now, the fighting on the ground in eastern Ukraine has settled into a stalemate, with neither side making more than brief or marginal advances, at an enormous cost of men and materiel. This isn’t likely to change right away. Along the main southern axes, the Ukrainian army is engaged, for the most part, in probing attacks. The idea is to test which sections of Russia’s frontlines are weakest and only then to throw massive forces against those points, breaking through the frontline and enveloping the Russian defenders. The probing and wearing-down process could go on for weeks or longer; the breakthroughs aren’t likely to be instantaneous, either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even in Zaporizhzhia, the district where the fighting is now most intense, the Ukrainians have committed a brigade-sized unit (roughly 4,000 soldiers), but they are as yet holding back their newest, most capable elements—those with NATO training and the most up-to-date Western arms. (There is conflicting opinion over whether this unit is fighting with Abrams and Leopard tanks, the most modern armored vehicles supplied by the U.S. and Germany; if so, there aren’t many; the bulk of them will enter the fight after the battlefield is primed for a breakthrough.)

Related from Slate Fred Kaplan The Only Certain Thing After 100 Days of War in Ukraine Read More

How are things going now? It’s impossible to say. First, the counteroffensive has been going on for only a few days. Second, in general, fields of battle, especially those stretched across hundreds of miles, are maelstroms of confusion (“the fog of war,” as Clausewitz put it). Third, both sides’ governments, as well as several authorized chroniclers, have an interest in stretching the truth, if not telling outright lies. So, a Kremlin spokesman says Russian troops have “repelled” the offensive; a pro-Ukraine military blogger says the Russian troops are “getting pounded” along “many parts of the frontline.”

Advertisement

That said, it is possible to get a somewhat objective, near-real-time view of what’s going on in this war—more so than has been true of most wars, perhaps any war ever. This is because of commercial satellite imagery, which many computer technicians can download and many private military analysts can interpret. (Frequent, in some cases daily reports can be found on the sites of the Institute for the Study of War and War on the Rocks, among others, including the graphics departments of the major news organizations.) It would be hard for Russian or Ukrainian propagandists to tout dramatic breakthroughs if the imagery clearly shows defense lines holding firm or only slightly wobbling.

Advertisement

What should we watch out for? What would be signs of success or failure for Russia or for Ukraine? On Thursday’s episode of the Geopolitics Decanted podcast, Michael Kofman and Rob Lee—two of the most astute military analysts—noted that, as is true with most wars but especially so with this war, the criteria for success are mainly political. Russia may be incapable of mounting any further offensive operations, so Vladimir Putin needs above all to sustain the stalemate, in the hope that Ukraine’s citizens grow tired of the destruction and Ukraine’s Western allies grow tired of sending Kyiv tens of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons. Conversely, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to show his people that they’re not suffering all this pain—and needs to show his allies that they’re not spending all this money—for nothing.

Advertisement

In other words, as has been clear for quite a while, this is in some sense a war for time. Kofman and Lee argue that the Ukrainian troops need to break through at least part of Russia’s frontline. It doesn’t matter where or how deeply. They just need to show that all has not been for naught. Quite apart from the larger aims of this war or the ultimate definitions of victory and defeat, this is the measure of the counteroffensive’s success or failure—and that outcome will set the course for the rest of the war. This is why the next few months of combat are likely to be decisive.