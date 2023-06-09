Government Formally Accuses Donald Trump of Keeping National Secrets Near a Toilet

On Thursday, news broke, via Donald Trump himself, that he has been indicted on federal charges in Miami for mishandling classified information. On Friday, prosecutors released the indictment, which specifies the charges against Trump and outlines the evidence against him.

Trump is accused of 37 counts of unlawfully retaining national security information and obstructing justice, and the outlines of the case will not be surprising to anyone who has read coverage of the investigation. He’s said to have instructed his staff to move numerous boxes of documents and other material—including classified material that must, by law, be kept in a secure federal facility—from the White House to his home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, after his term ended. After being notified both informally and via subpoena that he was legally required to turn all of this classified material over to representatives of the National Archives, he attested that he had done so despite allegedly working privately (with an assistant, Walt Nauta, who is also charged) to keep some of the material anyway.

According to the government, the material kept at Mar-a-Lago included ”information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

The unsecured locations that the government says Trump kept this material include the stage in a ballroom, “a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room,” and a storage room that was “accessible from The Mar-a-Lago Club pool patio through a doorway that was often kept open.” According to the indictment, Trump’s personal assistant at one point “found several of TRUMP’s boxes fallen and their contents spilled onto the floor of the Storage Room, including a document marked ‘SECRET//REL TO USA, FVEY,’ which denoted that the information in the document was releasable only to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.” There is a photo in the indictment of the bathroom in question. In the photo, above, you can see a number of boxes stacked within inches of a toilet.

Trump is also accused of showing classified documents—a map of a country in which a U.S. military operation was ongoing, and a plan to attack an unnamed country that other reports have identified as Iran—to individuals who weren’t authorized to see them, including staff members, two writers who were interviewing him, and an employee of his political action committee. (He’s further said to have told these individuals that the documents he was showing them were “secret” and “highly confidential.”) And according to the indictment, he responded to a May 2022 subpoena requesting all the relevant documents that remained in his possession by instructing Nauta to move a number of boxes out of the room where he knew one of his lawyers was scheduled to search for responsive material. That lawyer later told authorities that after he told Trump he had found some classified documents in the boxes that remained, Trump did the following:

He made a funny motion as though — well okay why don’t you take them with you to your hotel room and if there’s anything really bad in there, like, you know, pluck it out. And that was the motion that he made.

This “plucking” motion occurred, according to notes allegedly taken by one of the lawyers, after Trump had asked his legal team, in reference to the Department of Justice, “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?”

Via his Truth Social site, the former president has said he is “INNOCENT” of all charges.