By noon, everyone waiting outside of the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday in the 90-degree heat was hot. Everyone was emotionally heated. And everyone, it seemed, was live-streaming. The right-wing content creators who had gathered in great numbers for the occasion—carrying high-quality cameras, wearing helmets and flak jackets, and thrusting microphones into the faces of sign wavers and T-shirt wearers and counter-protesters—were all there to build their audience, on any number of social media platforms. Almost no one wanted to give me their real name, but everyone wanted me to subscribe to their YouTube or Rumble channels, check out their meme page and follow them on Instagram.

There is notion that has sprung up around Trump coverage over the last couple of years that a large portion of the frenzy around the former president is driven by the media. This was the final word on Trump’s Manhattan indictment, in April, in which, according to New York magazine, supporters “were outnumbered by reporters.”

And yes—there were lots of legacy outlets, with journalists beneath white tents and behind yellow caution tape. But the predominant participants in the scrum, which spanned three sides of the courthouse, were the right-wing protesters themselves. And they were sure acting like they were some kind of members of the media; some were even wearing official-looking credentials.

Wielding iPhones, cameras, and plug-in microphones, they would ask questions of fellow protesters along the lines of: Why are you here? Where did you come from? Why do you support Trump? Then, often, both the interviewer and interviewee would burst into chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” One exemplary exchange, a three-minute interview I watched one content creator conduct with a supporter, ended with the “reporter” saying, “Let’s get a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant started!” And chant they did. A separate tandem ended with the rhythmically harrowing incantation: “We Are Not a Democracy, We’re a Constitutional Republic.” This was jarring to witness until it was repeated a fifth and then a tenth time, and then somehow it got kind of tedious.

The effect of all that content creation and interviewing and chanting and streaming was that it made the scene outside of Trump’s arraignment impossible to parse: Every action was being performed for a greater audience at home, somewhere. Maybe it was totally ironic, maybe it was sincere, but it was definitely not for attribution. Commodify your politics, build your brand; it is, most certainly, the way of Trump.

That’s not to say that everyone was getting along. There were a handful of anti-Trump activists, who were absorbing (and in some cases, courting) torrents of abuse. Domenic Santana, a Cuban immigrant who lived nearby, had come to the courthouse in a black and white striped jailhouse jumpsuit and an orange sign that said “Lock Him Up.” When Will Johnson, a Texas-based Trump supporter and streamer with long gray dreads and a T-shirt that said “Culture Wars” spotted him, he scampered over and started upbraiding him. First, Johnson asked Santana pointed questions, streaming all the while, but then he just started razzing him. At some point Johnson hit the orange sign.

“Don’t touch my sign,” Santana yelled. “I don’t touch your camera.” Then he slapped Johnson’s camera. Johnson responded by calling Santana a white supremacist. Santana used his sign to wall the guy off and give an interview in Spanish to someone else. “I know I’m a minority and I know somebody has to speak up,” he said.

“I assume you’re a pedophile,” said Johnson, holding his camera aloft. “You’re a sodomite.” Someone came over and fist bumped him.

A few minutes later, Johnson had found a new sparring partner, a Ron DeSantis supporter/streamer who had mentioned to a separate camera crew that he began to support DeSantis after Trump got “manhandled” by the “deep state.” That perked up the ears of Johnson; he came over and the two streamers stood side by side, each streaming, each holding a camera aloft above their heads, having it out with each other over DeSantis. A crowd gathered, people booed DeSantis. Someone yelled “Kent Stermon,” the name of a Republican donor and friend of DeSantis who killed himself while under investigation over sexual misconduct allegations. That perked up the ears of even more demonstrators, who came running over. “Pedophile,” they began to chant. “Ped-o-phi-le.” Everyone was a racist, or a pedophile, or a Communist, if they weren’t there for Trump. Other favorite and oft-repeated chants included: “Fuck Joe Biden”; “Four More Years”; “We Want Trump”; and “Where is Ron?”

That DeSantis ranked high on the list of Trumpworld villains was perhaps not surprising—except that this was all happening in Florida, where DeSantis is governor and immensely popular. “Is he a traitor?” someone speculated via bullhorn. “Trump is the only reason he’s governor,” said another.

DeSantis did not visit the circus unfolding outside the courthouse, despite his pledge to gore the DOJ in response to the indictment, but some other Republicans did. A podium was set up at one point with a sign that was emblazoned with the word “TRUTH,” which I assumed was either in support of the concept—or an ad—for Trump’s Truth Social network, where he was live-blogging his arrest. It ended up being neither: Vivek Ramaswamy, the long-shot Republican presidential candidate, eventually took to the dais, and pledged that the very first thing he would do as president would be to pardon Trump. He pledged to sue those responsible for putting Trump in this position. He promised he would get every other GOP candidate to sign onto this proposal, or force them to state their position otherwise.

It was all very coolly received, in part, one would imagine, because for any of that to occur, Ramaswamy would have to beat Trump in the Republican primary, which this crew was not likely to take in stride. Also, it was a pointless thought exercise. Trump is currently beating Ramaswamy in polls 54 percent to 3 percent, and that’s rounding up for Ramaswamy. No one even bothered to call Ramaswamy a pedophile, that’s how bad off he was.

Arizona gubernatorial loser Kari Lake showed up too, fresh off the release of her new single, “81 Million Votes, My Ass.” She didn’t do any yelling, so I couldn’t hear anything she said. People were generally much more excited about the anti-Target rap sensation Forgiato Blow. He was number one on iTunes, someone told me, for his song “Boycott Target.” Blow has a bunch of face tattoos, including a soul patch piece that says “suburban legend.” He has effectively drummed up a lot of ill-will toward Target and created a vehicle for fame for himself. A streamer on bicycle introduced him as “one of the best singers, artists, and patriots in the world.” Blow posed for photos and interviews, and then hopped in a truck and drove in laps around the courthouse blaring what I can only assume were his own pro-Trump rap stylings.

It went on like that for hours, and the groups of supporters grew and grew. The Blacks for Trump coalition showed up; most but not all of them were Black. The Women for Trump showed up. There were Latino immigrant groups, condemning Biden. There was a guy with a severed pig head on a stick. He said he identified as an independent.

It was Joan Didion who once described Miami as a place of “cognitive dissonance.” “One man’s loose cannon is another man’s freedom fighter,” she wrote in 1987 of the city’s cast of characters in 1987. That felt like a pretty apt description of the man the crowd was waiting for on Tuesday!

By 2 p.m., there was a lot of chanting of “We Want Trump.” No one charged the courthouse, though it was a not uncommon joke. Eventually, as the arraignment was occurring, the crowd began to scatter. I went in search of Santana, who was now into his eighth hour of wearing a jumpsuit in 100-degree heat and taking massive amounts of MAGA-infused censure. “It’s been rough out here,” he told me. He’d been spit on, and called all sorts of names. He’d taken interview after contemptuous interview with every aspiring right wing media member who approached him.

“Trump is a bullshitter,” he said to multiple cameras. “He’s going to start a world war.”

“You’re not Jewish, right?” asked one of the streamers.

“Why did you ask that?” I said in disbelief.

“My audience was asking,” the streamer replied.

Was it worth it, I asked Santana, to come out here and subject oneself to all this? Had he accomplished what he wanted to accomplish?

“Not yet,” he said, and sighed. He paused, and then turned to me. “If I jump on the hood of Trump’s motorcade and get arrested, maybe,” he said, smiling. “They can get me with these.” He jangled the prop handcuffs he was already wearing.

At 4 p.m., Trump’s motorcade pulled out of the courthouse. The former president, fresh off 37 not guilty pleas, was in the third black SUV in the procession, in the backseat, waving, giving a thumbs up. I was watching the CNN broadcast by this point and was shocked to see images of Santana tackled, roughed up, and cuffed by police. He had launched himself onto the hood of Trump’s car, the CNN correspondent said. In my final glimpse of Santana, I saw him smiling, dazed, into a CNN camera. I assume it was likewise captured on hundreds of live-streams.