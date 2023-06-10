Trump’s Messy Bragging Is All Over This Indictment

Donald Trump had classified documents in his possession, and he wanted everyone to know it. The federal indictment filed on Thursday, which outlines seven charges against the former president, includes two separate anecdotes in which Trump boasts to random laypeople that he has secret military information—and then he goes ahead and shares some of that information with them.

He comes across as an insecure braggart in the indictment, a man desperate to cling to his status after an embarrassing fall from power. That’s not a new look for him. But in this case, his repeated flaunting of the classified material he retained may play a decisive role in whether he is found guilty of federal crimes.

The seven charges filed in Miami on Thursday relate to a set of classified documents Trump allegedly kept at Mar-a-Lago even after a subpoena required him to surrender them all last year. The charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and concealing documents, and “willful retention of national defense information”—a violation of the Espionage Act.

Trump says the charges are bogus, of course. In a series of unhinged Truth Social posts on Thursday night, he called it the “Boxes Hoax,” referring to the fact that the documents were kept in boxes. He has also claimed that the documents were not classified, despite the fact that they were labeled “SECRET” and “TOP SECRET” in a photo taken by the FBI during the Mar-a-Lago raid last August. In an interview with Sean Hannity about the Justice Department’s probe into the materials, Trump said that U.S. presidents can declassify any documents they want at any time, “even by thinking about it.”

“In other words, when I left the White House, they were declassified,” he said in the interview.

But in a recording of a July 2021 meeting obtained by federal prosecutors, the former president was singing a different tune. In transcript excerpts in his indictment, Trump discusses a classified document from the Pentagon about a plan for a hypothetical future attack on “Country A.” (CNN reports that the country is Iran.) The discussion took place at Trump’s resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a writer and a publisher working on the memoir of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, plus two current Trump aides.

In the transcript excerpts, Trump sounds pathetic and thirsty, eager to impress his interlocutors with the power he once held as he shows them a piece of paper. “It is, like, highly confidential,” he says. CNN reports that the tape “captures the sound of paper rustling, as if Trump was waving [a] document around.”

“Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,” Trump says in the transcript. “You attack and—” There, the transcript cuts out, presumably protecting the classified plan Trump describes.

A bit later, Trump tells the people at the meeting that he can’t show them what’s in the document he held. (None of them had the security clearances necessary to view a secret military document.) “As president, I could have declassified them,” Trump says. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

Oopsie! Secret and confidential are categories of classified documents. Trump’s use of the terms would seem to prove that he knew the documents he’d retained weren’t magically declassified by his brain. The tape provides strong evidence against Trump’s claim that he didn’t know any better than to store top secret materials in the storage closet by his pool and occasionally take them out for a spin in central Jersey. At the time of the meeting, the National Archives had already been nagging Trump to surrender all the documents in his possession for at least two months.

If you’re trying to prove that Trump knew the material was classified, and also that he knew he no longer had the power to declassify it, it doesn’t get much clearer than that.

That wasn’t the only time Trump couldn’t help himself from trotting out the evidence of his federal crime. Later in 2021, back at the Bedminster Club, Trump met with a representative from his PAC. (I’ll let you guess whether or not this person had a security clearance.) According to the indictment, Trump mentioned that “an ongoing military operation in Country B was not going well,” then whipped out a classified map of the country and “told the representative that he should not be showing it to the representative and that the representative should not get too close.”

This pattern of “I know a secret, I can’t tell you because you’re not important enough, but here’s just a little bit of classified security-threatening intel just to prove it’s real, but really, please, stop begging me to see it, it’s only for us presidents” is exactly what one would expect from a guy whose primary motivating impulse is his ego. It’s why it was not a good idea to elect him president and give him access to those documents in the first place. But hey, it only took about [checks watch] 18 months after he left office for the FBI to confiscate the last tranche of 102 classified documents. How many secret war maps could he have possibly shown off?