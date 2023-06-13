On Tuesday, former president Donald Trump will arrive at the federal courthouse in Miami to surrender on criminal charges related to his mishandling of classified documents. It is his second criminal indictment of the year but the first on federal charges.

Last Thursday, Trump announced the news of the indictment in a rambling social media post, referring to himself, in all caps, as “AN INNOCENT MAN” and dismissing the case as the “Boxes Hoax.” On Friday, the indictment was unsealed, specifying the charges against the former president and outlining the evidence against him.

He faces 37 counts of criminal behavior, in violation of seven federal laws. The majority have to do with violating a part of the Espionage Act by willfully holding onto—and recklessly mishandling—classified information that is largely related to national defense and that he had no right to possess after leaving the White House. The other charges deal with the obstruction of justice, tampering of evidence, and making false statements, all in an effort to trip up the federal investigation into the documents. An aide, Walt Nauta, also faced a number of related charges.

The indictment asserts that in addition to having—and hoarding—classified material that must by law be kept in a secure federal facility, and after having been notified both informally and via subpoena that he was legally required to turn it over, Trump instructed staff to move boxes of documents and classified material all around his Mar-a-Lago resort to hide them (both from his lawyers and governmental officials who came to collect it.) Some of the places the government says Trump kept this material include the stage in a ballroom, “a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room,” and a storage room that was “accessible from The Mar-a-Lago Club pool patio through a doorway that was often kept open.”

Trump is also accused of, essentially, being a wildly inappropriate show-off, teasing glimpses of some of the documents to individuals not authorized to see them. (The docs that were being used for bragging rights include a map of a country in which a U.S. military operation was ongoing, and a plan to attack an unnamed country that other reports have identified as Iran.)

Trump, his allies, and his primary opponents in the 2024 election have, for the most part, railed against the charges as politically motivated attacks. But the former president has no choice but to appear before the courtroom in Miami around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon to be processed on the charges. He will also likely be arraigned, unless he doesn’t find local counsel to represent him, according to NBC News. At his arraignment, he will enter his initial plea and the judge will set conditions for his release.

Trump will almost certainly be released without any major qualifications or travel restrictions. He will then head to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for his first major fundraiser of the 2024 campaign that evening. He is scheduled to deliver remarks at 8:15 p.m.

In April, Trump surrendered in New York on charges of falsifying business records in relation to the hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, making him the first former president to be charged with a crime. The new charges, while less salacious, are more serious and on more legally solid ground. (That doesn’t mean the judge on the case, a Trump appointee, couldn’t sink it.)

Trump has called for his supporters to come out to protest Tuesday afternoon, and the city of Miami is preparing extra security measures. Some supporters are essentially teasing violent reactions. Kari Lake, who lost Arizona’s gubernatorial election in 2022, said, for example: “If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me. And I’m going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA. That’s not a threat, that’s a public service announcement.”

At a campaign event in North Carolina, former Vice President Mike Pence called for a public explanation of the charges from the Justice Department but went on to remind the crowd that “anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States,” in reference to Trump’s efforts to have Pence overturn the 2020 election. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis implied parallels between Trump and Hillary Clinton and, as an off-hand remark, said that while he had been in the Navy, he would have faced harsh consequences for taking classified documents. “I would have been court-martialed in a New York minute,” he said.

Once Trump is arraigned, the courts will set dates for pre-trial hearings, where attorneys and the judge will discuss the presentation of evidence and other logistical matters. It may be a long time before the trial itself starts, but that won’t stop Trump from running his campaign—and from the courtroom or between courtroom hearings, if he has to. The election itself will likely take place while the case is still ongoing, but Trump will still be able to run as president, no matter the outcome.