You Can Get Married in a Room Where It Appears Donald Trump Hoarded Classified Documents

Federal prosecutors laid out their case against Donald Trump in an indictment on Friday, accusing the former president of, among other things, mishandling highly secret government documents after leaving office and then obstructing officials’ investigation into the matter. Included in the 49-page filing are black-and-white images of the rather creative places within his winter residence, Mar-a-Lago, that Trump and his employees stored dozens of boxes allegedly full of these documents (one of which Trump described as a “plan of attack” when he showed it off to guests who did not have security clearances, prosecutors say). These locations included a shower, a bathroom, a storage room, the “Lake Room,” and the “White and Gold Ballroom” at the Palm Beach, Florida, club and resort. Soon after, color versions of the images were released:

🚨BREAKING: Photos Have Been Released Showing BOXES Of Classified Documents In Mar-A-Lago #TrumpIndicted pic.twitter.com/nzxHvzOBKo — Divided No More (@DividedNoMoreCo) June 9, 2023

After spending some time browsing Mar-a-Lago’s website, I found one picture that is eerily similar to the one on page 10 of the indictment, showing the boxes resting on an ornately painted stage. This picture was in the “Weddings and Events” tab. The same ornate, palatial walls and ceilings that envelop the boxes of documents shine brilliantly on the Mar-a-Lago website, without a cardboard box in sight. Events held here, the page reads, “inspire, enchant and exceed every expectation.” Indeed!

Here’s a closer look at the image released by the Department of Justice:

And here’s the one on the Mar-a-Lago weddings page:

I’m not saying Mar-a-Lago hosted any weddings in this room while the documents resided there. Presumably someone renting the room would’ve considered the boxes an eyesore. But here is what prosecutors write: “From January through March 15 2021, some of TRUMP’s boxes were stored in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s White and Gold Ballroom, in which events and gatherings took place.” As for you, you theoretically could book an indictment-themed soirée in the same room should you happen to be so inclined. All you would need is a sponsor who is a member of Mar-A-Lago (the initiation fee is just $200,000). Once you have your sponsor, according to the Weddings and Events page, you can book the event with the catering director. Easy.

The Mar-a-Lago website claims that the historic destination, built by the socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post in the 1920s, is the “finest example of living history.” After Friday’s events, that couldn’t be more true.