Trump Announces Own Federal Indictment in Rambling Social Media Posts

Former president Donald Trump has been indicted in Miami on federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, he announced Thursday night in a series of posts on his Truth Social website. The central premise of the posts (that he has been indicted) was subsequently confirmed by other reporting.

Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March 2024 on New York state charges that he falsified records to conceal a “hush money” payment to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. He now reportedly faces federal charges in Florida including conspiracy to obstruct justice, “willful retention of national defense information,” and making false statements.

Trump has been under investigation since last November by special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by attorney general Merrick Garland to look into both Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified material that he took to his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (He has not yet been charged with any crimes in connection to the latter issue, although a district attorney in Georgia who is leading a related investigation has indicated she will make charging decisions in August.)

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump wrote in the first of several posts about Thursday’s notes, which are broken up by a junk advertisement which appears to assert that tinnitus can be cured by holding a water bottle over one’s ear. He subsequently claimed to be leading 2024 presidential polls, wrote twice that he is “AN INNOCENT MAN,” and complained that current president Joe Biden keeps sensitive documents “strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.”

Both Biden and former vice president Mike Pence disclosed that they discovered classified material in their possession in the wake of the FBI’s August 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago. (It is, in fact, true that some Biden documents were found in a Delaware garage where he keeps a green 1967 Corvette.) Pence has been informed that he will not be charged in the matter, possibly because he alerted authorities to the location of the documents and handed them over voluntarily. Trump, by contrast, reportedly failed to turn some of the material in his possession over to the National Archives despite attesting that he was doing so. (Biden’s case is being investigated by a different special counsel than the one investigating Trump. There has not been any reporting suggesting that he is suspected of knowingly keeping classified documents after learning they were on his property.)

Trump and his representatives have previously argued that presidents can declassify documents just by thinking about doing so—but this potential legal defense may be undermined by the reported existence of a 2021 recording in which Trump allegedly tells two individuals interviewing him that he has a classified document outlining plans for a potential U.S. military attack on Iran. (This suggests that he understood that he cannot, in fact, declassify documents with his mind.)

In a four-minute video published on Truth Social after his initial written posts about the indictment, Trump reiterates that he believes himself to be an innocent man and complains that the United States is “in decline” and “going to hell.” He is shown standing in front of a painting that appears to be Jean Leon Gerome Ferris’ The Doctrine of Monroe, which is appropriate for a situation in which a president is claiming unilateral authority to do something related to national security. According to CBS News, the Secret Service will meet with Trump’s staff on Friday to create a plan for him to travel to Miami for an arraignment.